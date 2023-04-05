Yes, you publication that right… Decentralized Finance is simply a myth.

It is really nan complete other of what nan sanction indicates, it’s Centralized.

This happens erstwhile we presume that everything that is built pinch Blockchain exertion automatically is simply a trustless strategy but

-What astir nan owners of nan DeFi protocols & smart contracts?

-What astir cryptocurrencies for illustration USDC that are nan backbone of DeFi but are wholly limited connected FIAT and accepted finance?

-What astir Web2 infrastructure for illustration AWS that powerfulness nodes & full blockchain networks?

-What astir CEXs that are nan ones that moreover let america to get crypto?

“A concatenation is only arsenic beardown arsenic its weakest link”

DeFi implies decentralization and trustlessness astatine each level, truthful moreover 1 centralized constituent compromises nan full protocol.

Let maine overgarment a clear image -

DeFi is built connected USDC liquidity and if USDC is backed by rate held successful banks except… banks don’t really clasp that rate (cough cough… SVB) then…

This could suppose a complete nonaccomplishment of nan DeFi Ecosystem.

This almost happened precocious but nan national reserve stepped in.

SVB Collapsed which led to different banks collapsing which led to uncertainty astir nan $ which led to USDC depegging from 1$ which led to various DeFi ecosystems collapsing.

Do you spot really a centralized constituent tin wholly destruct “De”Fi?

The crypto manufacture has gone afloat circle, going from not trusting nan accepted financial strategy to relying connected it for stableness and regulatory calm to now aft SVB not trusting banks again?

It is outright illusion to deliberation that we presently person a decentralized utopia.

The Stablecoin Showdown

You mightiness beryllium thinking, good let’s conscionable scratch USDC and prime different stablecoin, right? Let maine break down nan starring alternatives.

USDT

Well, well, well… while Tether is astatine nan apical of nan marketplace erstwhile it comes to stablecoins it is conscionable not arsenic celebrated for superior usage cases. This is because of its reserves — It’s a spot of a mystery, arsenic nan institution has been dodging requests to uncover nan assets that backmost its stablecoin repeatedly, sketchy huh?

BUSD

The token has been dodging regulatory bullets since February erstwhile nan New York Department of Financial Services questioned its legality and moreover told Paxos to clasp its horses connected minting.

DAI & FRAX

Both of these stablecoins are backed by different assets to support their value, nan issue? Well, these assets are different cryptocurrencies including, nan 1 & only, USDC! We are conscionable going successful circles backmost to nan aforesaid problem.

UST (Terra)

Yeah… this 1 didn’t activity retired truthful well. Let’s enactment distant from algorithmic stablecoins for now.

Where do we spell from here?

The first measurement is to make to consciously judge that DeFi is really “on-chain finance”.

*It’s naive of maine to deliberation that nan word will commencement trending & overtake DeFi but hey… let’s springiness it a try.

With this measurement completed, we must now deliberation astir what is nan usage of Blockchain successful Finance then, if not decentralization?

This brings maine to nan 2nd biggest constituent that must beryllium stressed, we must not build mindlessly pinch Blockchain exertion and use it to each existing platforms to spot what fits, NO!

We should tackle real-world problems, and if Blockchain is nan absolute champion measurement solution to a problem, past by each intends let’s instrumentality it.

It tin connection nan transparency, traceability, and ownership of costs that are truthful desperately needed nowadays pinch Banks having nan powerfulness to portion america of our money.

Remember, those that stay successful nan Decentralized fairy communicative are nan ones that get burned, whereas those who understand nan strategy are nan ones that usage DeFi to its fullest imaginable and find awesome opportunities.

Will you beryllium nan first to build a genuinely decentralized system?

Will you beryllium nan 1 to build nan stablecoin of nan future?

Will you beryllium nan 1 that builds a suite of Dapps that bridges nan spread betwixt “on-chain finance” and accepted finance?

The possibilities are endless.

