10 Best Movies of All Time, According to Roger Ebert

Perhaps nan astir respected movie professional of each time, Roger Ebert is simply a cardinal fig successful cinema history. His wide publication reviews were poignant but could beryllium divisive, oftentimes his sentiment was nan 1 that could determine nan destiny of a movie. In nan days earlier nan internet, audiences looked to nan newspapers for his return connected nan latest films.

From 1967 until his decease successful 2013, Ebert wrote for The Chicago Sun-Times and became nan first professional to person a Pulitzer Prize for his movie criticism. Ebert's sentiment matters now arsenic overmuch arsenic it did then, and immoderate dedicated cinephile would adhd his apical 10 to their watchlist.

"If I must make a database of nan Ten Greatest Films of All Time, my first vow is to make nan database for myself, not for anybody else." - Roger Ebert

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

An iconic movie connected aggregate levels, Casablanca is not only a top-rated movie connected Ebert's database but is presently number 3 connected nan American Film Institute's apical 100 movies complete 100 years. The movie features Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman as a brace of erstwhile lovers, 1 successful hopeless request of nan other's help.

Ebert dotes upon nan film, indicating, "Stylistically, nan movie is not truthful overmuch superb arsenic perfectly sound, rock-solid successful its usage of Hollywood workplace craftsmanship." Casablanca earned its owed arsenic Best Picture successful 1944.

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Citizen Kane is simply a movie that continues to property and clasp its position arsenic 1 of nan champion movies of each time, presently number 1 connected AFI's list. Directed by Orson Welles, this movie tells nan communicative of a group of reporters hopeless to decode nan last words of publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane (Welles).

In a chaotic original communicative of nan Hollywood dream, Ebert wonderfully points out, "It is 1 of nan miracles of cinema that successful 1941 a first-time director; a cynical, hard-drinking writer; an innovative cinematographer, and a group of New York shape and power actors were fixed nan keys to a workplace and full control, and made a masterpiece."

3 'Floating Weeds' (1959)

An fantabulous world characteristic film, Floating Weeds flies mostly nether nan radar erstwhile it comes to mainstream attention. It is simply a communicative astir a who returns to nan mini municipality wherever he near his boy and attempts to dress up for nan missed years while nan kid remains nether nan presumption nan man is his uncle.

Ebert recognized that galore viewers had astir apt ne'er seen aliases heard of nan movie aliases head Yasujirô Ozu. Speaking highly of this feature, Ebert said, "Ozu fashioned his style by himself, and ne'er changed it, and to spot his films is to beryllium wrong a wholly replacement cinematic language."

4 'Gates of Heaven' (1978)

Referring to head Errol Morris, Ebert said, "He has made a movie astir life and death, pridefulness and shame, deception and betrayal, and nan stubborn quirkiness of quality nature." Gates of Heaven is simply a documentary astir a pet mortician and nan animals he's buried successful a California pet cemetery.

No matter if it's a documentary aliases a characteristic film, crisp and meaningful storytelling ever caught Ebert's eye. While a different guidance than different narratives reviewed by nan legendary critic, Gates of Heaven speaks to pet owners and their experiences.

5 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

An Oscar winner, La Dolce Vita is simply a romanticized communicative of a week's worthy of stories for a tabloid journalist surviving successful Rome. It secured 1 aureate statute for Best Costume Design, yielding 3 different nominations. The movie stars Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg arsenic its starring duo and is directed by Federico Fellini.

Like immoderate bully movie study, Ebert's reappraisal and praise promote viewers to look beyond nan aboveground fame aliases ungraded of nan film's merchandise and understand what it's trying to say. As he discussed re-watching nan movie almost erstwhile a decade, Ebert explained really his vantage constituent successful life shifted his position of nan film, concluding, "There whitethorn beryllium nary specified point arsenic nan saccharine life. But it is basal to find that retired for yourself."

6 'Notorious' (1946)

Adding different iconic head to nan top of each time, Notorious was Alfred Hitchcock's ticket to Ebert's heart. A play starring Hollywood royalty Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman, nan movie is astir a female sent to stitchery intelligence from a ringing of Nazi scientists successful South Africa.

Ebert's reappraisal revels successful Hitchcock's expertise "to pluck nan strings of quality emotion -- to play nan audience." Among a large, famous filmography for nan director, Notorious lives up to its name.

7 'Raging Bull' (1980)

The movie that possibly knocked Taxi Driver off Ebert's apical 10 list, Raging Bull is 1 of nan champion boxing movies of each time. Starring arsenic real-life boxer Jake La Motta, Robert De Niro portrays nan middleweight champ's dominating, convulsive unit wrong nan ringing pinch a destroyed messiness of a life erstwhile nan gloves travel off.

Ebert commends nan cinematic artwork led by head Martin Scorsese, from nan black-and-white artistic prime to nan wide production. The characteristic is an adjustment of La Motta's autobiography, earning 8 Oscar nominations and 2 wins.

8 'The Third Man' (1949)

One of IMDb's top-rated films, The Third Man is besides wrong Ebert's choices. A mystery, this film-noir tells nan communicative of Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) successful postwar Vienna arsenic he investigates nan decease of his friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles). This cinematic masterpiece captured not only nan bosom of Ebert but caller audiences for decades.

In his review, Ebert specifications nan beingness cinematic acquisition he encountered erstwhile he saw nan movie, capturing nan value of really nan movie-going acquisition is still truthful important nary matter wherever you are successful nan world. "This movie is connected nan altar of my emotion for nan cinema," he said.

9 '28 Up'

Another documentary audiences whitethorn not beryllium acquainted with, 28 Up is simply a biographical portion successful which head Michael Apted interviews nan aforesaid group of British adults respective seven-year hold periods. With complete 2 hours successful runtime, it's a longer documentary, but worthy nan watch to spot nan improvement of these subjects complete almost 30 years time.

28 Up is simply a premier illustration of really filmmaking tin span time, according to his testimonial connected nan film. Apted's research was for illustration thing audiences aliases Ebert had seen astatine nan time. The fictional 2014 Boyhood possibly whitethorn person fixed this title a tally for its money connected Ebert's list.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Iconic, top-rated, foundational...all descriptors that use to 2001: A Space Odyssey. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this sci-fi movie takes audiences done abstraction and clip arsenic a spaceship, operated by 2 men and an AI machine named H.A.L 9000, is sent to Jupiter to understand a mysterious artifact.

The Oscar victor for Best Visual Effects, 2001: A Space Odyssey group nan barroom for wherever exertion was headed successful cinematic storytelling. Ebert referred to nan movie arsenic "a landmark of non-narrative, poetic filmmaking, successful which nan connections were made by images, not dialog aliases plot."

