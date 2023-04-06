10 DC Characters Who Originated Outside of the Comics

Not everyone that lives successful nan DCU first called comics their home. From iconic villains to astonishing heroes, spot who originated extracurricular nan comics.

The DC Universe is location to a number of unsocial and astonishing characters. Over nan past century, artists and writers person contributed heroes and villains to nan DCU and made it a genuinely original world. But not each characteristic that inhabits nan DCU primitively came from a comic book.

DC Comics’ useful person been adapted into movies, cartoons and tv shows, each of whom person introduced non-canonical characters. But immoderate characters were capable to make nan leap into comics and go afloat realized members of nan DC Universe. Read connected to observe 10 DC heroes and villains that originated extracurricular nan comics.

10 Condiment King

Not each villain that comes retired of Gotham is arsenic refined aliases has arsenic cool a gimmick arsenic Poison Ivy aliases Two-Face. Batman: The Animated Series’ section “Make ‘Em Laugh”, introduced nan Condiment King, 1 of respective villains created by nan Joker by brainwashing respective section comedians. The ‘villain’, specified arsenic he is, fights pinch condiments and is known for his groan-worthy puns. The Condiment King made his debut successful nan DC Universe successful Birds of Prey #37, arsenic a villain that both Robin and Batgirl some detest owed to really lame he is.

9 Music Meister

Batman: The Brave and nan Bold introduced a brand-new villain successful its first and only philharmonic episode. “Mayhem of nan Music Meister!” featured Neil Patrick Harris arsenic nan titular bad guy, who easy hypnotized group to do his bidding aft proceeding him sing. Music Meister appeared successful immoderate tie-in worldly to Batman: The Brave and nan Bold, arsenic good arsenic an section of CW's The Flash. But it wasn’t until DC Pride 2022’s story “Think of Me” that he became a full-fledged portion of nan DC Universe.

8 Isis

When Billy Batson made his small-screen debut pinch The Power Of Shazam, he wasn’t alone, arsenic nan bid was paired pinch a akin show, The Secrets of Isis. The 2 programs crossed complete respective times, moreover though Isis wasn’t a characteristic Shazam was acquainted pinch successful nan comics. However, she was brought into Shazam’s comic canon successful Shazam! #25. The leader was besides retooled to go a portion of Black Adam’s legacy successful 52 #12. Black Adam gave Adrianna Tomaz nan Amulet of Isis, turning her into a powerful and literal goddess.

7 Dreamer

The CW series Supergirl introduced a caller leader successful its 4th play section “American Alien”. Depicted arsenic an ancestor to the Legion of Super-Heroes’ personnel Dream Girl, Nia Nal is simply a human/Naltorian hybrid, and inherited powerful dream-based powers from her mother. After a sizable domiciled connected nan show, Dreamer came to nan DCU due aft making her first quality successful DC Pride 2022. She later became an state of Jon Kent successful Superman: The Son of Kal-El, and besides played a domiciled successful DC’s Lazarus Planet event.

6 Red X

If there’s 1 enigma that plagued fans of nan Teen Titans animated series, it’s nan concealed personality of Red X. Originally introduced successful nan section “Masks”, Red X was an personality that Robin erstwhile utilized that later became nan change ego of an chartless thief. While nan show ne'er revealed who was nether nan mask, nan personality was brought complete to nan DC Universe successful Teen Titans Academy. This type of Red X was revealed to beryllium a young man named Brick Pettirosso, manipulated by another Red X arsenic a measurement of getting revenge connected Nightwing and nan Titans.

5 Wonder Twins

Their telephone of “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” was 1 of nan astir well-known things to ever travel retired of nan Saturday greeting animation show, The All-New Super Friends Hour. Originally brought successful to switch erstwhile teen heroes, Wendy and Marvin, Wonder Twins Zan and Jayna became a portion of nan expanded, animated team. Despite their well-known catchphrase, nan duo didn’t look successful nan comics until Extreme Justice #9. After that, nan Wonder Twins appeared occasionally passim nan years earlier yet getting their ain self-titled miniseries nether DC’s Wonder Comics imprint.

4 Jimmy Olsen

Surprisingly enough, Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen did not look successful nan comics first. Though an unnamed Daily Planet staffer seen successful Action Comics #6 is considered by immoderate to beryllium Jimmy’s first appearance, nan ace photographer didn’t look until he was introduced in The Adventures of Superman radio program. In fact, it took astir a twelvemonth aft Olsen was made portion of nan Superman canon that creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster yet put Jimmy successful arsenic a named characteristic successful Superman #13.

3 Renee Montoya

Renee Montoya’s preamble into nan DC Universe is simply a spot murky arsenic she technically made her first quality successful nan DC Universe in Batman #475 which was released successful March 1992. However, she was created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini arsenic portion of nan formed of Batman: The Animated Series. Montoya’s first televised quality was successful nan section “Pretty Poison” which aired successful September 1992. Though her comic aforesaid was introduced first, it's a truth that nan early Question originated extracurricular nan comics.

2 Terry McGinnis

Fans went crazy for Batman Beyond, a sequel show to Batman: The Animated Series that saw Bruce Wayne retired from nan role, allowing young hotshot Terry McGinnis to don nan caller and improved suit. But contempt appreciation from fans for nan early Batman, McGinnis was not considered a main portion of nan DC Universe. That is, until Superman/Batman #22, wherever Bizarro traveled to a world overmuch for illustration Neo Gotham. Terry was besides portrayed arsenic a imaginable early Dark Knight successful Batman #700, which sees him run nether nan tutelage of an older Damian Wayne.

1 Harley Quinn

Of each nan DC characters to originate successful different mediums, nary person achieved nan tallness aliases fame arsenic Harley Quinn. Originally created arsenic a sidekick for nan Joker successful Batman: The Animated Series’ section “Joker’s Favor”, Harley became a immense deed pinch audiences. But it would beryllium a afloat 7 years until Harley yet crossed complete into nan DC Universe to go a due DC characteristic successful Batman: Harley Quinn. Since her preamble into nan DCU, she’s go 1 of nan publisher’s biggest icons, going connected to header aggregate series, beryllium featured successful comic events and moreover subordinate nan Justice League.

Even if they didn't originate successful nan comics, these 10 heroes and villains person recovered a imperishable location arsenic members of nan DC Universe.