10 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Produced by Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito has been a cherished Hollywood character since his breakout domiciled successful One Flew Over nan Cuckoo’s Nest nearly 50 years ago. But his profession really took disconnected aft landing a domiciled successful nan deed drama bid Taxi, which cemented him arsenic 1 of nan funnier and charismatic actors moving successful nan industry.

The character would spell connected to prima successful complete 140 films and tv shows (and counting), including specified hits arsenic LA Confidential, Twins, Batman Returns, and It’s Always Sunny successful Philadelphia, conscionable to sanction a few. Occasionally, DeVito would dip his toes into nan connection of directing arsenic well, specified arsenic Matilda and nan cult-classic Death to Smoochy. Suffice to say, nan man has had a agelong and varied profession successful Hollywood.

But what galore group don’t recognize is that nan character and sometimes-director besides runs his ain accumulation company, Jersey Films, which he founded successful 1991 alongside Michael Shamberg. The duo person been responsible for producing a number of wildly successful indie and mid-budget films nether their accumulation banner - galore of which you’ve decidedly heard of. Here are 10 movies you mightiness not person known were really produced by Danny DeVito.

10 Garden State

Camelot Pictures

Zac Braff’s penning and directorial debut Garden State was a captious smash and a awesome indie darling erstwhile it was released backmost successful 2001. The movie follows a 26-year-old writer and character (played by Braff) who travels backmost to his hometown successful New Jersey aft his mother abruptly dies. While backmost home, he meets Sam (played by Natalie Portman) and nan 2 autumn successful love.

Braff drew connected his ain individual experiences erstwhile penning nan movie, and you decidedly get a consciousness of his passion erstwhile watching nan movie. Despite nan captious sermon surrounding nan movie (mainly regarding Portman’s characteristic and really she is simply a prototypical “manic pixie dream girl”), Garden State is nevertheless a saccharine and rubbing movie astir nonaccomplishment and moving on.

9 Man connected nan Moon

Universal Pictures

Man connected nan Moon covers nan life of nan celebrated (and incredibly controversial) comedian Andy Kaufman, whose surreal and “dadaistic” routines made him a fable successful nan drama scene. Jim Carrey gives a career-defining (and arsenic controversial) capacity arsenic nan precocious comedian, pinch his behaviour during nan accumulation of nan movie warranting its ain Heart of Darkness-style Netflix documentary, Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond.

Danny DeVito starred alongside Andy Kaufman successful nan deed show Taxi, with Kaufman appearing successful astir each section of nan show. DeVito not only produced nan movie, but besides plays nan domiciled of George Shapiro, nan world-famous talent head who represented Kaufman and different comedians specified arsenic Jerry Seinfeld and Carl Reiner. The movie was directed by Milos Forman, who changed DeVito’s life each nan measurement backmost successful 1975 erstwhile he formed him successful One Flew Over nan Cuckoo’s Nest.

8 Matilda

TriStar Pictures

Danny DeVito did much than conscionable prima successful Matilda: he besides produced and directed nan movie. Based connected nan Roald Dahl book of nan aforesaid name, nan movie follows Matilda (played by Mara Wilson), a kid prodigy who uses her psychokinetic abilities to woody pinch each nan mean and problematic adults successful her life. The movie has since go a beloved family classic, and Danny DeVito played a large domiciled successful nan film’s eventual success.

But down nan scenes, DeVito’s domiciled was moreover much important. After nan movie premiered successful 1996, it was revealed that Mara Wilson’s mother was battling bosom crab during nan film’s production. DeVito and his woman Rhea Perlman - who plays Mrs. Woodward successful nan movie - went to awesome lengths to make judge Mara was protected and taken attraction of. They moreover showed her mother a close-to-final type of nan movie a fewer days earlier she passed away. In Wilson’s memoir, titled Where Am I Now?, Wilson discusses really generous Devito and his woman were during that reliable clip successful her life.

7 Get Shorty

Lionsgate

Danny DeVito bought nan movie authorities to Elmore Leonard’s caller Get Shorty before he moreover had a chance to publication nan book, but head Barry Schoenfield was truthful judge that it was going to beryllium a occurrence that DeVito went up and secured nan authorities anyway. Scott Frank was hired to pen nan screenplay.

The movie stars John Travolta arsenic Chili Palmer, a mobster who travels to Hollywood to settee a debt, but finds himself called to nan glitz and glamour of nan movie business. The movie was a immense success, and Elmore Leonard himself has gone connected grounds saying it’s rather perchance nan champion (and his favorite) movie adjustment of his useful (which, considering nan grade and longevity of his career, is saying something).

6 Out of Sight

Universal Pictures

Get Shorty wasn’t nan only Elmore Leonard crime caller that Danny DeVito produced (and Scott Frank wrote); only 1 twelvemonth aft nan merchandise of Shorty came Out of Sight, Steven Soderbergh’s much-loved adaptation.

The crime-comedy movie stars George Clooney arsenic Jack Foley, a profession slope robber who breaks retired of jailhouse and develops an attraction to nan U.S. Marshall (played by Jennifer Lopez) that he has taken hostage. The movie was good received by critics erstwhile it was released, but grounded to make immoderate important money astatine nan container office. However, nan movie has developed a loving cult pursuing successful nan years since, and moreover George Clooney ranks it arsenic 1 of his favourite films he’s ever worked on.

5 A Walk Among nan Tombstones

Cross Creek Pictures

Scott Frank - who besides wrote Get Shorty and Out of Sight for DeVito’s accumulation institution - wrote and directed nan movie A Walk Among nan Tombstones, which stars Liam Neeson arsenic Matt Scudder, a backstage interrogator who is hired by a awesome supplier kingpin to way down nan group responsible for nan abduction and execution of his wife.

The movie is an adjustment of a caller written by Lawrence Block, and is nan tenth book successful a bid of nineteen featuring nan ex-cop/private interrogator Matthew Scudder arsenic nan main protagonist. The movie was a insignificant occurrence erstwhile it was released, acknowledgment to Liam Neeson’s late-career resurgence arsenic a awesome action movie star, but nan movie didn’t really link pinch critics aliases assemblage members capable to warrant immoderate follow-ups. Unlike galore of nan different films produced by DeVito, this 1 doesn’t person overmuch - if immoderate - humor. Rather, it’s a gritty, seedy neo-noir, and arsenic we’ll spot is conscionable 1 illustration of galore divers films that DeVito has had a domiciled successful producing.

4 Gattaca

Colimbia Pictures

Andrew Niccol’s bleak, dystopian sci-fi movie Gattaca whitethorn not look for illustration nan type of movie that funnyman Danny DeVito would produce, but nan character was 1 of 4 producers moving connected nan film. The movie takes spot successful a eugenics-driven early society, whereby children are conceived done observant familial selection. Victor Freeman, played by Ethan Hawke, was calved “naturally,” and must flooded his familial shortcomings to execute his dream of going to space.

Speaking pinch The Independent after nan merchandise of nan film, DeVito mentioned that reference nan book for Niccol’s erstwhile movie, The Truman Show, prompted him to activity pinch nan boundary-pushing director. When Niccol brought his book for Gattaca to DeVito, he recovered nan communicative “incredible” and instantly signed connected to produce, saying “Andrew has a wonderful, twisted, paranoid mind, and he is simply a visionary.” Although nan movie was a commercialized nonaccomplishment erstwhile it was initially released successful 1997, it was adored by critics and has since recovered caller life connected nan location video market, and is simply a staple successful biology classrooms crossed nan country.

3 Erin Brockovich

Universal Pictures.

Danny DeVito earned his first and only Oscar information for producing Erin Brockovich, which earned 5 nominations astatine nan 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Steven Soderbergh directed biographical ineligible play stars Julia Roberts arsenic nan aforementioned Erin Brockovich, an unemployed paralegal and biology activistic who fights against Pacific Gas and Electric Company aft discovering their cover-up of nan Hinkley groundwater contamination incident, successful which nan power conglomerate illegally dumped 300 cardinal gallons of chromium-tainted wastewater, negatively impacting nan wellness of nan residents successful nan township.

Julia Roberts capacity successful nan movie was praised by critics, and earned her an Oscar triumph for Best Actress (her 3rd information and first win). And though Steven Soderbergh did triumph nan Oscar for Best Director that year, it wasn’t for Erin Brockovich, but alternatively Traffic (which was nominated for Best Picture, too).

2 The Survivor

HBO Films

One of Danny DeVito’s much caller accumulation credits is for Barry Levinson’s The Survivor, a biographical play that stars Ben Foster successful a powerful capacity arsenic Harry Haft, a real-life subsister of nan Auschwitz attraction camp who was forced to container different prisoners to survive. Levinson besides formed his friend Danny DeVito (the 2 had worked together connected nan 1987 movie Tin Men) arsenic famed boxing trainer Charlie Goldman, who trains Haft and takes him nether his helping aft he is freed from nan notorious situation camp.

The movie made a large scatter erstwhile it premiered astatine Toronto International Film Festival successful 2021, and was instantly picked up by HBO Films. However, fixed nan overly-saturated authorities of streaming successful a post-COVID world, nan movie flew nether galore people’s radars erstwhile it was released. Nevertheless, if you haven’t had a chance to cheque it out, make judge to move The Survivor to nan apical of your watch list.

1 Pulp Fiction

A Band Apart

Not agelong aft DeVito founded his accumulation institution successful 1991, he hired Stacey Sher - a prolific movie shaper successful her ain correct - to service arsenic nan President of accumulation astatine nan company. When Sher met a then-fresh-faced Quentin Tarantino astatine a movie premiere for Terminator 2: Judgement Day successful 1991, nan 2 began exchanging ideas for a caller movie, which would yet blossom into his masterpiece Pulp Fiction.

Tarantino was introduced to DeVito aft nan premiere of his directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs to talk his follow-up. DeVito hadn’t moreover seen Reservoir Dogs at that point, but knew instantly he wanted to activity pinch Tarantino aft gathering him, saying: “It was conscionable astir him. I liked nan measurement he was talking astir it. The feline was conscionable truthful cool. It seemed elemental to me.”

DeVito brought nan book to Columbia TriStar president Mike Medavoy, who liked nan book but was concerned astir nan imaginable antagonistic blowback for nan film’s excessive violence. DeVito continued to shop nan book around, yet landing astatine Miramax Pictures, who loved nan communicative truthful overmuch that they decided to finance nan movie wholly connected their ain - a first for nan studio. And it paid disconnected big, arsenic Pulp Fiction would yet go nan first independent characteristic to gross much than $200 cardinal astatine nan container office, and is revered arsenic a genuine cinematic classic.