10 of football’s cruellest nicknames: Potter, Anelka, Capello, Wenger…

Football and nicknames spell manus successful manus and it’s adjacent to opportunity that location person been immoderate sadistic ones handed retired complete nan years.

From fans successful nan stands to players dishing them retired themselves, location are countless examples of footballing nicknames passim nan years. Some person astir apt been kinder than others.

We’ve gone backmost done nan years and picked retired 10 peculiarly sadistic nicknames from nan footballing world.

Graham Potter

The erstwhile Brighton man only lasted 8 months successful nan occupation astatine Stamford Bridge, but that was capable clip to navigator up immoderate creative nicknames.

The Athletic reported that respective players called Potter ‘Harry’ and ‘Hogwarts’ down his back. Comparisons betwixt Mykhailo Mudryk and Draco Malfoy were besides made arsenic Potter struggled to get nan champion retired of him.

Savo Milosevic

Previously known arsenic ‘Savo Miss-a-lot-evic’, nan erstwhile Aston Villa frontman will ever beryllium remembered for nan chances he missed, alternatively than nan goals he scored.

“I knew astir my nickname and it did upset me. I tin laughter astir it now because I’ve coped pinch overmuch much difficult things,” he told The Telegraph.

“Maybe I didn’t people arsenic galore goals arsenic everyone would person liked, but nan squad did good erstwhile I was astatine Villa and I scored immoderate important goals and besides made a batch of goals.”

Steve Bruce

Bruce was good alert that his days astatine Newcastle were numbered arsenic nan caller ownership came successful and it’s adjacent to opportunity that immoderate of nan playing squad weren’t his biggest fans.

He was reportedly referred to arsenic ‘Mike Bassett’ by astatine slightest 1 elder subordinate towards nan extremity of his reign. Plenty of fans besides saw nan resemblance betwixt Bruce and nan drama character.

Steve Bruce IS fundamentally Mike Bassett. This clip is acold excessively existent #nufc #bruceout pic.twitter.com/3hXpPYMnt7

— ⓢ Simon Blood 🇺🇦 (@siblood) January 25, 2021

Arsene Wenger

The warfare of words betwixt Wenger and Jose Mourinho was legendary backmost successful nan day. The Portuguese head is champion known for his outlandish remarks and he had everyone’s attraction erstwhile he named Wenger a ‘specialist successful failure’.

“If he is correct and I americium acrophobic of nonaccomplishment it is because I didn’t neglect galore times. Eight years without silverware, that’s failure,” Mourinho told reports successful 2014.

“He’s a master successful failure,” continued Mourinho. “If I do that successful Chelsea, 8 years [without a trophy], I time off and don’t travel back.”

Gerd Muller

Having scored complete 700 master goals, Muller is 1 of nan astir prolific forwards of each time. However, that still doesn’t mean he’s immune to a jibe aliases two.

The German guardant was dubbed arsenic ‘little fat Muller’ by his first Bayern Munich coach Zlatko Cajkovski, which isn’t precisely nan most endearing of nicknames.

Nicolas Anelka

The Frenchman’s moody exterior promptly earnt him nan nickname ‘Le Sulk’. Anelka was ne'er nan astir bubbly of characters, but he was 1 hellhole of a player.

READ: Nicolas Anelka: ‘Le Sulk’ who inspired smiles astatine Arsenal & Chelsea

Abou Diaby

The erstwhile Arsenal midfielder was a good subordinate successful his pomp, but injuries hampered him passim his career. As a consequence of this, nan French media promptly crippled him nan nickname ‘Glass Man’.

“They opportunity I’m ‘L’Homme de Verre’. It intends that I’m made of glass,” Diaby told JOE. “It tin beryllium painful, connected a psychological level.

“They don’t cognize really overmuch I springiness each time of my life to effort and recover. But hey, what tin I do? This is my life story.”

Happy birthday, @AbouVDiaby! 🎈

A awesome onslaught from a genuinely awesome subordinate ☺️ pic.twitter.com/R0IdiNmHAl

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 11, 2019

Darren Anderton

The erstwhile Tottenham winger besides struggled pinch injuries passim his profession and earned nan nickname ‘sicknote’. In fairness to him, he did make complete 350 appearances for Spurs successful nan end.

Carlos Bilardo

Bilardo enjoyed a successful profession successful Argentina which spanned complete 12 years from 1958-1970. After hanging up his boots, he went connected to negociate Argentina and triumph nan 1986 World Cup.

Despite each of his achievements successful nan game, he could ne'er flight his nickname of ‘Big Nose’.

Fabio Capello

Things ne'er clicked for nan Italian head whilst successful England and it’s nary wonderment erstwhile nan players called him ‘Postman Pat’ down his back.

David Bentley revealed successful an question and reply pinch Soccer AM: “He did look for illustration him, didn’t he?

“It was conscionable classic, and past it became a thing, he couldn’t speak English, could he? So we’d beryllium going ‘alright Postman Pat? How’s your achromatic cat?’

“We’re successful squad meetings and you get each nan lads going, [getting progressively louder] ‘Postman Pat’.”

READ NEXT: 11 of nan champion nicknames successful English football: Hall, Smalling, Maguire…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you sanction each Chelsea head successful Premier League history?