10 Times Succession's Kendall Roy Hit A New Low

Just erstwhile we deliberation things can’t get worse for our favourite firstborn (sorry — second born) son, Succession’s Kendall Roy someway manages to deed a caller low. From moving done nan streets of New York while missing a committee gathering to often evading death, nan billionaire conscionable can’t look to flight humiliating himself successful business aft hairy situation.

Things mightiness beryllium connected nan up and up for Kendall in Season 4, which is group to beryllium nan last 1 of nan HBO drama. Will nan past episodes of Succession usher successful a caller era of prosperity and intelligence wellness for him? That remains to beryllium seen.

Here’s our database of Kendall Roy’s lowest points (so far).

(Image credit: HBO)

Doing Meth (Season 1, Episode 7)

After being ousted from his father’s company, Kendall falls down a rabbit spread of self-destruction that ends successful a meth den. That’s not a awesome spot for a early CEO, but we get nan belief that Kendall really wants to trial nan depths of really depraved he tin be.

Surprisingly, this 1 benignant of pales successful comparison to immoderate of Kendall’s little lows. Experiment successful.

(Image credit: HBO)

Forcing Greg To Snort Coke (Season 1, Episode 8)

It’s 1 point to snort coke — it’s wholly different to unit your subordinate relative to snort coke to forestall you from snorting coke.

Greg (played by Nicholas Braun) obliges, arsenic not to alteration Kendall’s threat to do all the coke. He was truthful guiltless earlier this.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Incident At Shiv’s Wedding (Season 1, Episode 10)

It’s understandably difficult for Kendall to support his sobriety fixed his manner — he’s perpetually surrounded by enticement and casual cocaine users. But whenever he decides to ditch his sobriety, he goes each in.

After convincing a personnel of nan hold unit to shirk his displacement and get fucked up, Kendall and his caller friend deed nan roadworthy to prime up much drugs. One ill-timed cervid successful nan roadworthy later, and nan brace of them are sinking to nan bottommost of a lake.

Kendall makes it retired alive, but his cursory effort to retrieve nan waiter from nan reservoir fails. So instead, he just…leaves. And returns to nan wedding.

Obviously nan decease isn’t entirely Kendall’s fault, but it’s safe to opportunity nan measurement he handles nan business weighs dense connected his conscience.

(Image credit: HBO)

Shoplifting Batteries Just To Throw Them Out (Season 2, Episode 2)

The all-powerful Logan Roy (actor Brian Cox) welcomes Kendall backmost into his life aft covering up nan incident connected nan nighttime of Shiv and Tom’s wedding — but nan leverage that gives Logan complete Kendall is mountainous.

Under his father’s thumb, Kendall originates to enactment retired successful mini ways, for illustration erstwhile he shoplifts a battalion of batteries from a bodega conscionable to flip them successful nan first trash tin he passes. At first I was like, “Why does he request to bargain batteries, he has a cardinal dollars.” Then arsenic soon arsenic he threw them retired I was like, “Oh, he conscionable needs to consciousness something.”

(Image credit: HBO)

Shitting The Bed At The Pierce’s (Season 2, Episode 5)

Following a tumultuous enactment astatine Turnhaven, nan opulent property of nan Pierce family, Kendall spends nan nighttime drinking and doing narcotics pinch Naomi Pierce. She’s for illustration nan Kendall of her family, successful that she has a crippling constituent maltreatment problem that controls her life.

Naomi benignant of burns Kendall astatine nan extremity of their nighttime and tells him to fuck off, which is embarrassing—but not arsenic embarrassing arsenic waking up covered successful crap nan adjacent morning.

I can’t ideate thing much humiliating than hiding shit-stained furniture sheets arsenic a houseguest successful someone’s mega mansion, but that’s precisely What he had to do. This 1 particularly makes maine wonderment conscionable really acold Succession character Jeremy Strong’s committedness to method-acting goes.

(Image credit: HBO)

Ken-W.A. (Season 2, Episode 8)

Kendall gives a nightmare-fuel capacity astatine an arena celebrating his father’s business achievements arsenic Ken-W.A., successful which he raps astir really awesome his dada is and really overmuch he loves him. Why, why, why would he person thought this was a bully idea? HUGE millennial moment.

I had to get up and time off nan room during this scene, which was moreover much unbearable upon rewatch. Knowing that Kendall was 1 section distant from being pinned for nan misdoings astatine Cruises made this show of familial affection a small excessively cringey for maine to handle. To quote Roman Roy, I whitethorn get sucked into a achromatic spread of embarrassment I tin ne'er get retired of.

(Image credit: HBO)

Getting Rejected By All Three Of His Siblings (Season 3, Episode 2)

Kendall drops a bombshell by going against Logan’s wishes and exposing him arsenic complicit successful nan Cruise scandals astatine nan extremity of the Season 2 finale. At first, it feels for illustration a caller commencement for him: He’s yet stood up to his father, and mightiness moreover beryllium capable to return him down.

He attempts to return his plans to nan adjacent level by inviting his siblings to subordinate his team—but 1 by one, they each cull him. Even Connor.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bailing On Sophie Iwobi (Season 3, Episode 3)

To separate himself arsenic a “woke” icon, Kendall decides it would beryllium awesome for his image to look connected nan talk show of Sophie Iwobi, a TV characteristic known for roasting her guests. The show is really reminiscent of Showtime’s Ziwe — Ziwe Fumudoh herself moreover plays nan character.

If he had appeared connected nan show, Sophie astir apt would person criticized his fake-woke showmanship and his Rich White Person complex. However, Kendall chickens retired and hides successful nan building truthful he doesn’t person to appear, which is astir apt nan only point he could person done that was worse than conscionable going connected nan show successful nan first place.

(Image credit: HBO)

His 40th Birthday (Season 3, Episodes 6 And 7)

Despite explicitly stating that he doesn't “want this to look for illustration an asshole’s day party,” Kendall’s 40th really does extremity up looking precisely for illustration an asshole’s day party. The full arena screams “mid-life crisis.”

To make matters worse, he has nary existent friends who want to attend, though nan room is afloat of A-list guests. Even his ain siblings only came to make a deal.

The rock-bottom infinitesimal of Kendall’s statement is erstwhile he opens a statement from Roman and Logan inviting him to waste his shares of nan company, but Roman pushing Kendall to nan level is simply a adjacent second.

(Image credit: HBO)

Almost Drowning On A Pool Floatie (Season 3, Episode 8)

While successful Italy for his mother’s wedding, Kendall goes caput to caput pinch his begetter erstwhile again. The 2 meet for dinner, but nan nighttime turns sour quickly erstwhile Kendall’s effort to play mind games backfires.

The adjacent morning, we spot a desolate Kendall connected a excavation floatie pinch a brew successful his manus — until nan brew originates to float distant and we recognize he’s really knocked retired and breathing successful water.

I dislike to opportunity this, but almost drowning feels truthful overmuch much humiliating than afloat drowning. This incident besides illustrates conscionable really small Kendall values his ain life astatine this point. Happy group don’t autumn dormant look down successful nan pool.

New episodes of nan last play of Succession premiere Sundays connected HBO. Past episodes are disposable to watercourse pinch an HBO subscription.