10 ways to revolutionize your PPC game with GPT

Writing compelling, must-click ads was, until recently, 1 of nan past aspects of PPC that couldn’t beryllium automated. But pinch nan preamble of ChatGPT and nan emergence of different ample connection models (LLMs), automation successful PPC is now connected a full caller level.

Automation has had a game-changing effect connected PPC trading complete nan past six months, according to Frederick Vallaeys, co-founder & CEO of integer trading agency Optmyzr, who said astatine SMX Advanced. So really tin you usage GPT to your advantage successful PPC?

Here’s a recap of Vallaeys’ apical tips and tricks that he believes tin thief you get nan champion PPC results, from having played pinch GPT.

1. Building a run utilizing conscionable GPT

Advertisers tin create campaigns connected platforms specified arsenic Google’s Performance Max pinch a generative build experience. Marketers simply request to person a speech pinch nan Google strategy to build it retired utilizing prompts.

This tin beryllium utilized not conscionable for PMax, but besides accepted hunt and shopping campaigns.

To springiness instructions via prompts, make judge you are arsenic clear arsenic possible. Try pursuing a akin setup to what we’ve listed below:

Create prompts: Enter nan specified URL, advertisement text, keyword that you would for illustration to beryllium nan attraction of nan prompt.

Enter nan specified URL, advertisement text, keyword that you would for illustration to beryllium nan attraction of nan prompt. Give elemental instructions : Ask Google a clear mobility specified arsenic “Find immoderate keywords to advertise nan landing page.”

: Ask Google a clear mobility specified arsenic “Find immoderate keywords to advertise nan landing page.” Results: AI should instantaneously supply you pinch an reply to thief you connected your measurement to building your campaign.

Vallaeys said he has tested GPT 3.5 and 4.0. There are differences betwixt nan 2 – some activity – but he advised moving nan OpenAI successful chat mode alternatively than completion arsenic it “maintains context.”

2. Using GPT for keyword classification

GPT is an fantabulous instrumentality erstwhile it comes to keyword classification because “it figures everything retired for you” astatine a overmuch faster pace, Vallaeys said:

“For keywords to beryllium classified, they person to beryllium turned into a mathematical exemplary – which is fundamentally vectors. The AI strategy is really bully astatine that.”

“So if you opportunity here’s a database of keywords, put it into categories, you don’t moreover person to specify what categorization intends – for illustration what benignant of precocious level categories you need. GPT does it for you.”

“You tin past spell 1 further and opportunity ‘Well, actually, GPT, tin you springiness maine that output successful a array format and nan 2nd file should beryllium nan classification and nan first file should beryllium nan keyword proposal – past it go overmuch much usable.”

“Then you person everything successful a expanse that you tin transcript and paste into either Excel aliases Google Sheets.”

GPT is simply a awesome instrumentality for uncovering keyword for existing advertisement groups. Simply, create a punctual pinch a elemental direction, specified arsenic “Find maine keywords akin to existing keywords successful that advertisement group.”

During his presentation, Vallaeys shared that he utilized this nonstop method himself and that nan results GPT served were “quite good.”

Using GPT to create advertisement contented has precocious been a immense talking constituent amongst marketers. One facet of nan instrumentality that seems to person really impressed nan manufacture is that nan bot remembers your erstwhile instructions and nan results it served.

This intends that if you person conscionable asked GPT to find keywords, you won’t request to punctual nan bot of these results earlier going connected to create your advertisement arsenic it still has this context.

“It’ll conscionable opportunity ‘here’s a mates of advertisement texts related to nan point you were asking’ – it still knows what you’re talking about,” Vallaeys said.

Although Vallaeys was impressed pinch GPT’s expertise to create advertisement content, he did statement that it still needs much improvement (e.g., nan bot isn’t awesome pinch characteristic counts and nan results aren’t ever usable).

5. Optimizing landing pages

GPT tin thief guarantee landing pages are arsenic effective arsenic possible.

For example, if you travel crossed a website that you for illustration and deliberation nan style of penning is of peculiarly precocious quality, GPT tin thief emulate that aforesaid penning style for your campaigns. Vallaeys explained:

“I recovered a website I liked, truthful I past went to GPT and asked what nan style was of nan matter connected that page. GPT told maine nan penning style was business-oriented, customer-focused – on pinch a number of different slug points.

“So I past asked GPT to return a definite portion of matter from my landing page and rewrite it successful a style much akin to nan different website. It took those stylist points and rewrote nan matter for maine – which made my landing page better.

6. Enhancing merchandise pages

If you’re a shopping advertiser and want to create awesome headlines and merchandise descriptions, GPT tin thief you.

“This is what it’s bully at,” Vallaeys said. “It’s really bully astatine writing.” He added:

“You tin virtually say, here’s a URL – what is nan merchandise class for this page? Then you tin put nan merchandise class down successful nan Google Merchant Center feed.

“[If you’re not happy pinch your content] you tin opportunity springiness maine a amended title explanation and it’ll springiness you caller title. These are awesome speedy ways to effort to do optimization if you’re a shopping advertiser.”

7. Translating utilizing GPT

Vallaeys and his squad person tried and tested GPT's translating capabilities and were very happy pinch nan results. "GPT is really bully astatine translations," he added. If you're successful regions specified arsenic Europe, you will find this instrumentality peculiarly adjuvant because of nan immense assortment of languages spoken there.

Sharing nan results from his ain experiments, Vallaeys said:

"We took a condemnation from 1 of our headlines – and I don't speak Finnish, truthful I couldn't moreover pronounce nan words!"

"But nan Finnish colleagues connected my squad said [GPT provided a] very, very bully translation."

"So it's a bully measurement to do translations. And again, you tin do them astatine standard done a spreadsheet pinch GPT."

8. Creating unsocial Imagery

You tin besides usage AI to create unsocial pictures – whether that beryllium creating wholly caller images aliases overlaying existing graphics.

Simply, upload a merchandise image you would for illustration to use.

Tell nan AI to region nan inheritance successful nan photo.

Then you tin furniture nan remaining image connected apical of different picture.

"AI generated images don't ever look fantastic," warned Vallaeys. However, it tin still beryllium to beryllium a very useful and time-saving tool.

9. Developing audiences

Audiences are becoming progressively important successful PPC. This is different area wherever AI tin help.

"You tin person a speech pinch AI and inquire what characteristics aliases attributes would a budget-conscious traveler have, for example. And it'll springiness you a list," Vallaeys said. He added:

"Now, I tin transcript those keywords and I tin make civilization assemblage segments successful Google."

"You tin put successful keywords – and this is simply a really cool measurement to usage GPT to build audiences from scratch."

"It is fundamentally for illustration your intern who gives you caller suggestions, caller ideas astir who mightiness beryllium looking for nan types of things that you sell."

"GPT tin springiness you that insight. They tin unfastened up your position and springiness you immoderate insights that you whitethorn person different wholly missed."

10. Reviewing performance

Once a run is up and running, marketers tin usage GPT to cheque that it's not moving alongside mediocre hunt terms.

"You want to make judge you're not wasting your money," Vallaeys said.

You tin do this by feeding GPT a database of keywords and asking AI to rank them from astir to slightest relevant. GPT past decides by itself really it's going to group and people keywords.

Vallaeys added:

"For me, nan cardinal constituent is that there's ever nan bottommost of nan database – nan slightest applicable stuff."

"I tin look astatine that and I tin quickly get immoderate beautiful bully ideas for antagonistic keywords, and I don't person to look done a database of hundreds of imaginable hunt position to fig retired what is slightest applicable to nan point that my website is about."

"So this is different measurement that GPT is rather helpful."

As nan capabilities of AI proceed to grow, immoderate marketers person grown progressively concerned astir occupation security. However, nan truth of nan matter is that AI is not coming for your job.