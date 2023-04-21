107th Indianapolis 500 Gets 34th Entry, Ensuring A ‘Bump Day’ In 2023

RC Enerson during IndyCar Spring Training connected February 13, 2019, astatine Circuit of nan Americas successful ... [+] Austin, TX. (Photo by Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chevrolet decided to summation its IndyCar motor capacity for nan 107thIndianapolis 500, and that has allowed a 34th introduction for nan Memorial Day Sunday velocity classical connected May 28.

It besides intends “Bump Day” will return successful 2023 for nan first clip since 2021. Last year, location were 33 cars entered successful nan 33-car starting lineup.

The 34th introduction is ABEL Motorsports, a squad that will section RC Enerson, a 26-year-old from Florida who is nan Chief Driving Instructor for nan Lucas Oil School of Racing.

The 34th introduction was announced Friday successful Indianapolis. Bill Abel is nan squad proprietor and John Brunner is squad manager.

"I can't convey Bill and John capable for this opportunity to beryllium backmost astatine nan 500,” Enerson said. “It has been successful nan useful for galore months, nan ABEL Motorsports unit is top-notch and loaded pinch acquisition good beyond my years.

“I’m honored to transportation nan banner for nan statement during nan Month of May and while it’s going to beryllium a fewer much weeks until we spell on-track, I expect we’ll beryllium up to velocity quickly astatine nan Speedway.

“I’m conscionable truthful looking guardant to climbing down nan instrumentality of an NTT IndyCar instrumentality astatine IMS erstwhile again, truthful cool.”

Enerson, who led nan INDY INDY NXT XT by Firestone oval points during his only play full-time competition, has made 5 erstwhile NTT IndyCar starts.

The team’s title shop is successful downtown Speedway, Indiana, successful nan shadows of nan famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Founded successful Louisville, Ky., ABEL Motorsports was built and nan ABEL Construction Company and has been a champion of nan NTT IndyCar Series ladder strategy for years, astir precocious expanding to nan INDY NXT Series successful 2022.

“We’ve ever envisioned nan opportunity to heighten our position successful nan business world by leveraging nan unsocial intersection that racing has pinch our brand,” said Bill Abel, CEO of ABEL Construction Company. “I can’t deliberation of a amended measurement of bringing that to life pinch our galore customers, partners and associates than showcasing what we tin do correct present astatine 16th & Georgetown successful Speedway. I’m conscionable truthful thankful of this opportunity.”

ABEL Motorsports is comprised of seasoned NTT IndyCar engineers and crew, that began preparing nan No. 50 introduction for Enerson successful early January pinch a attraction connected kicking disconnected nan period of May successful beardown manner erstwhile charismatic believe originates connected nan 16th.

“It’s going to beryllium a thrill watching RC aviator nan No. 50 Chevy astir nan Speedway and we judge it sets a very affirmative reside of what’s to travel for ABEL Motorsports successful nan future,” said John Brunner, Team Manager. “As has been speculated, we are evaluating a full-time introduction for nan 2024 IndyCar Season and our group is committed to building nan instauration needed for sustainable semipermanent occurrence successful motorsports.

“A immense acknowledgment to IndyCar and Chevrolet for their efforts successful making this happen."