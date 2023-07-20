11 Super Pink Cocktails to Sneak Into the Barbie Movie

If you haven't seen each nan Barbie hype recently, you are absolutely, without a doubt, surviving nether a rock. Barbie Mania is sweeping nan globe acknowledgment to nan merchandise of Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie, and Serious Eats is not immune. While not everyone connected nan squad grew up playing pinch Barbies, if there's 1 point this publication approves of and embraces, it's maximalism, and that's a accuracy #Barbiecore doesn't awkward distant from.

According to Variety, Barbie "follows nan world’s astir celebrated doll, who sets disconnected for nan quality world to find existent happiness aft being expelled from Barbieland for being little than perfect." In grant of Barbie and her hunt for happiness, we coming to you eleven of our champion pinkish cocktails. Like Barbie, they're amazingly complex, suitable for a wide scope of palates, and (often) basking pink. Make them for brunch earlier you deed nan theater, aliases consciousness free to sneak them in...you person our blessing!

