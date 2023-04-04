12 AirPods Features You Should be Using

Framesira / Shutterstock.com

Are you making nan astir of your AirPods? Apple’s convenient wireless headphones see immoderate further features that you mightiness not beryllium alert of until you spell hunting for them.

Switch Between Devices Automatically (or Don’t)

Once you’ve paired your AirPods pinch 1 of your devices, they’ll beryllium linked to your Apple ID. Any different devices that usage nan aforesaid Apple ID should “just work” without needing to beryllium paired again, including nan iPad, different iPhones, aliases your Mac. On apical of this, AirPods will effort to follow you astir and move betwixt devices automatically.

This isn’t always a useful feature, which is why you tin modify its behavior. While utilizing your AirPods pinch your iPhone aliases iPad caput to Settings > Bluetooth and pat connected nan “i” fastener adjacent to your headphones. Under “Connect to This iPhone/iPad” take “When Last Connected to this iPhone/iPad” to extremity your iPhone aliases iPad from automatically switching to your AirPods erstwhile you’re utilizing them pinch thing else.

You tin do nan aforesaid connected your Mac nether Settings > Bluetooth by clicking nan “i” adjacent to your AirPods and changing nan aforesaid setting. This penchant applies connected a per-device basis, which lets you usage it for immoderate devices wherever useful (like connected your iPad) and disable it for others wherever it’s a nuisance (like your Mac).

Use Customizable Shortcuts

Original AirPods and second-generation AirPods tin make usage of nan double-tap gesture, pinch each near and correct AirPods capable to execute different functions for illustration stopping and starting playback, invoking Siri, and skipping tracks.

Third-generation AirPods usage a unit sensor that is triggered pinch a squeeze. Use a azygous compression to play and pause, a double compression to skip forward, a triple compression to skip backward, aliases a squeeze-and-hold to activate Siri. You tin besides usage a azygous compression to reply incoming calls erstwhile you person them.

AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods Pro usage a unit sensor too, pinch nan aforesaid controls arsenic nan third-generation AirPods. The objection present is that squeeze-and-hold is utilized to switch betwixt Transparency and progressive sound cancellation. You tin alteration this behaviour successful your AirPods settings panel.

The AirPods Max headphones usage a integer crown (single pat to play and pause, double-tap to skip forward, triple-tap to skip backward, aliases set nan measurement pinch a twist) and a sound power fastener for switching betwixt Transparency mode and progressive sound cancellation. You tin alteration these settings if you want.

Find retired if your AirPods person customizable controls (and alteration them) nether Settings > Bluetooth, past pat connected nan “i” adjacent to your AirPods while you’re wearing them.

Block Background Sound pinch Active Noise Cancellation

If you person a brace of AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, aliases AirPods Max you tin usage active sound cancellation (ANC) to region inheritance noise. Apple’s ANC is beautiful bully and tin beryllium toggled by pressing and holding nan AirPods stem aliases utilizing nan dedicated sound power fastener connected nan AirPods Max.

Toggle these settings whenever your AirPods are successful usage by launching Control Center connected your iPhone aliases iPad and past tap-and-hold nan Volume Slider. Tap connected nan “Noise Control” fastener to toggle betwixt Noise Cancellation, Off, and Transparency. On a Mac, click connected Sound successful Control Center to spot nan aforesaid options erstwhile your AirPods are connected.

ANC uses much artillery than simply turning nan mounting off, truthful if you’re willing successful maximizing your disposable artillery life (or you’re listening successful a quiet capable environment), it mightiness beryllium worthy turning this off.

Hear nan World Around You pinch Transparency Mode

Just for illustration ANC, Transparency mode useful pinch AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, and AirPods Max. You tin toggle betwixt this by squeezing and holding nan stem of your AirPods aliases tapping nan sound power fastener connected nan AirPods Max.

The characteristic is particularly useful since it removes nan request to return your earbuds retired of your ears to perceive what personification is saying, for illustration erstwhile paying for thing successful a shop. Transparency isn’t conscionable convenient, it could beryllium an important information feature. This is particularly existent if you tally aliases rhythm successful your AirPods (bone conduction headphones are astir apt still your safest stake though).

Unfortunately, Transparency has immoderate limitations. It tin beryllium difficult to perceive what others are saying if your euphony measurement is excessively loud, though spoken connection for illustration a podcast isn’t truthful bad. Turn nan measurement down aliases quickly region pinch a azygous compression (or pat of nan Digital Crown connected nan AirPods Max) and past prosecute Transparency mode for champion results.

Share Audio pinch different AirPods (or Beats)

You tin share immoderate you’re listening to pinch different brace of headphones, including first-generation AirPods, aged Beats models for illustration BeatsX, conscionable astir immoderate headphones that usage nan W1, H1 and H2 chips made since. You’ll besides request astatine slightest an iPhone 8, iPad (fifth generation), iPad Air (third-generation), or similar for this to work.

To stock audio wirelessly, commencement listening connected your ain brace of AirPods aliases Beats headphones arsenic you would normally. Reveal Control Center connected your iPhone aliases iPad by swiping down from nan top-right area of nan screen, past pat connected nan AirPlay (wireless audio) fastener successful nan top-right area of nan Now Playing box.

Next, deed nan “Share Audio…” punctual successful nan instrumentality list. Now brace your friends’ AirPods by holding nan charging lawsuit adjacent pinch nan earbuds successful it and nan lid open. For AirPods Max, conscionable clasp them adjacent to nan device. For Beats headphones, put them successful pairing mode and clasp them close.

You should spot nan 2nd brace of headphones look connected nan database wherever you tin prime them. Once connected, you’ll beryllium capable to power nan measurement independently for each utilizing nan slider successful nan instrumentality list. To extremity nan session, pat connected nan brace of headphones you want to extremity sharing pinch from nan instrumentality database successful Control Center.

Listen to Spatial Audio pinch Dolby Atmos

Enjoy spatial audio for awesome situation sound connected AirPods Pro, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Max, and Beats Fit Pro. For this to activity you’ll request a spatial audio root for illustration Apple Music, Tidal, Netflix, Apple TV+, aliases similar. Anywhere you spot nan Dolby Atmos logo you tin usage spatial audio pinch your compatible AirPods aliases Beats.

To prosecute spatial audio connected an iPhone aliases iPad, commencement playing a root that supports it and past trigger Control Center by swiping down from nan top-right area of nan screen. Now pat and clasp nan Volume slider, past pat connected “Spatial Audio” and take betwixt “Fixed” and “Head Tracked” aliases “Off” to disable nan mounting altogether.

Enabling caput search makes for a more immersive and unsocial Dolby Atmos experience, though it mightiness not beryllium perfect for each situations. You tin besides “Spatialize Stereo” successful modular stereo content, but this doesn’t ever sound great.

While you’re astatine it, you tin besides scan your caput and group up personalized spatial audio, a characteristic that Apple introduced pinch iOS 16.

Get Cinema Sound pinch an Apple TV

If you person an Apple TV, your AirPods should beryllium disposable without having to brace them again. Press and clasp nan Home fastener connected your remote, past pat connected nan AirPlay (wireless audio button, it looks for illustration a circle pinch immoderate triangles down it) to spot a database of disposable outputs. While wearing your AirPods, you’ll beryllium capable to prime them connected your Apple TV arsenic an output.

If you person AirPods Pro, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Max, aliases compatible Beats models you’ll beryllium capable to usage your headphones to acquisition spatial audio pinch Dolby Atmos sources for illustration Apple TV+, Netflix, and more. You’ll request a first-generation Apple TV 4K (2017) aliases newer for this characteristic to work.

Apple

Other models tin still brace pinch an Apple TV, but they’ll beryllium constricted to modular stereo output.

Use Siri pinch Your AirPods

If you person “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” enabled nether Settings > Siri & Search connected your iPhone aliases iPad, your AirPods will return complete arsenic your default microphone. You tin trigger Siri while wearing them by issuing commands for illustration “Hey Siri, group a timer for 5 minutes” to do things hands-free.

If you don’t usage “Hey Siri” functionality, you tin still usage Siri pinch your AirPods but you’ll request to trigger it manually. This useful otherwise depending connected nan exemplary you have, for example, third-generation AirPods invoke Siri by squeezing and holding. On AirPods Pro, you tin alteration nan default behaviour of this motion connected a per-earbud ground nether Settings > Bluetooth past tapping nan “i” adjacent to your AirPods model.

Connect Your AirPods to Anything Over Bluetooth

Your AirPods link effortlessly to Apple devices, moreover if they’re not yet paired. You tin besides link them to other Bluetooth devices for illustration a Nintendo Switch aliases Windows PC conscionable arsenic easily. Once paired, you tin move to these devices astatine immoderate clip by entering pairing mode.

To do this pinch AirPods different than nan AirPods Max, spot your AirPods successful their charging lawsuit and unfastened it. Press and clasp nan fastener connected nan backmost of nan lawsuit until nan LED parameter starts to flash. Now brace your AirPods arsenic you would immoderate different Bluetooth headphones (usually by going to Bluetooth settings connected nan instrumentality successful mobility and selecting your AirPods).

The AirPods Max useful successful nan aforesaid way, isolated from you’ll request to clasp nan sound power fastener until nan position ray flashes white.

To return your AirPods to “normal” mode for usage pinch your iPhone aliases different Apple gadgets, simply prime them arsenic a sound root successful iOS aliases macOS. Repeat nan “pairing” process nan adjacent clip you want to usage them pinch a Bluetooth instrumentality (it’s faster if you’ve already paired before).

Locate Your Missing AirPods

You tin usage nan Find My app connected your iPhone, iPad, aliases Mac to see nan last-known location of your AirPods. Simply unfastened nan app, pat connected Devices (or look successful nan sidebar connected a Mac) and take your AirPods.

If an earbud is retired of nan lawsuit but wrong scope of different device, you’re moreover capable to take “Play Sound” to sound an alert. Make judge you don’t person nan AirPod successful your receptor erstwhile trying this since nan sound will beryllium very loud. You’ll besides want to make judge nan room is arsenic quiet arsenic imaginable to springiness you nan champion chance of uncovering them. This is cleanable for uncovering an AirPod that has slipped down nan ace successful your sofa.

If you’ve mislaid your AirPods, you tin make them arsenic mislaid which useful conscionable for illustration Lost Mode connected an iPhone, Mac, aliases AirTag. Other iPhone users will spot a connection erstwhile they effort to brace nan AirPods that whitethorn thief reunite you pinch your missing earbuds.

Get nan Best Fit pinch a Fit Test

If you person AirPods Pro aliases third-generation AirPods, you’ll get a prime of earbuds to usage erstwhile you first person your headphones. These earbuds should shape a seal pinch your receptor canal for champion results, though you don’t want things to beryllium excessively tight aliases you consequence your earbuds falling retired aliases being uncomfortable.

If you’re not judge if your existent receptor tips are nan correct size, you tin perform a fresh test. Put your AirPods into your ears past caput to Settings > Bluetooth and pat successful nan “i” adjacent to your AirPods, past prime Test Ear Tip Fit and travel nan instructions.

Charge Wirelessly

Charge AirPods Pro, second-generation aliases newer AirPods, and AirPods pinch nan wireless charging lawsuit wirelessly pinch a Qi-certified wireless charger. Simply laic your AirPods connected nan charger and look for nan yellowish charging light. If nan ray is red, you whitethorn request to set nan position of your charging case.

You tin complaint nan lawsuit separately from nan AirPods, aliases time off your AirPods successful nan lawsuit and complaint everything astatine once. If you person a second-generation AirPods Pro, you tin moreover usage an Apple Watch charger since this exemplary comes pinch a MagSafe Charging Case instead.

Troubleshooting Your AirPods

AirPods don’t ever behave for illustration they’re expected to. Check retired what to do if they support disconnecting unexpectedly. You mightiness besides want to give your AirPods a bully clean from clip to time, to support them hygienic.

You tin besides stop your AirPods from falling retired of their charging case pinch an aftermarket case, 1 of nan fewer worthwhile aftermarket AirPods accessories you mightiness want to put in.