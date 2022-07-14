12 iOS 16 Features That Will Help You Make the Most of Your iPhone - CNET

This communicative is portion of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's postulation of news, tips and proposal astir Apple's astir celebrated product.

Apple's iPhone package keeps adding caller features, and you don't moreover request a new iPhone 14 to return advantage of them. With iOS 16.3, first released successful January, Apple added a number of mini but important updates to nan iOS 16 iPhone software, including security keys for iCloud and caller wallpaper options. A smaller iOS 16.3.1 update successful February past threw successful a fewer bug fixes and information updates arsenic well. And now nan merchandise of iOS 16.4, pinch its new emojis, is disposable for nan iPhone, too.

All these updates proceed to adhd to Apple's iOS 16, which first came retired successful September for anyone pinch a compatible iPhone. Installing nan operating strategy package connected your iPhone gives you caller features and settings, specified arsenic a much customizable fastener screen, a measurement to edit sent messages and a magic photograph editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings backmost nan battery percent icon.

iOS 16 was announced past outpouring astatine Apple's WWDC convention anterior to its nationalist motorboat alongside nan iPhone 14. If you're funny astir what other iOS 16 offers, publication connected arsenic we break down nan 11 champion caller features connected your iPhone. Just make judge you've already completed these 3 steps first, and cheque retired the lesser-known features lurking successful iOS 16 too.

New emoji see animals and a caller smiley

A sample of nan caller emoji arriving pinch iOS 16.4. Karisa Langlo/CNET

After downloading iOS 16.4, your iPhone's emoji keyboard will grow to see 21 caller symbols to decorate your chats -- galore of which person a festive theme. Maracas, a pinkish heart, a ray bluish bosom and a folding manus instrumentality get alongside animals for illustration a donkey, moose and goose. Meanwhile, nan shaking look could thief you definitive daze and confusion.

The expertise to edit and 'unsend' messages

"Embarrassing typos are a point of nan past," Craig Federighi, Apple's elder vice president of package engineering, said astatine WWDC arsenic he introduced 3 of nan astir requested features for nan Messages app.

First, successful iOS 16 you're capable to edit sent messages. So if you announcement a typo aft a message, you'll beryllium capable to edit nan connection aft nan fact. A mini "edited" appears successful nan position nether nan message.

In Messages, you tin edit antecedently sent messages. Apple

Next, and this mightiness beryllium my favourite caller feature, you tin instantly recall a sent message. If you accidentally nonstop an unfinished message, you tin usage nan Undo Send instrumentality to forestall it from being publication and hopefully look little chaotic to your friends and family.

Last, you tin people messages and threads arsenic unread. This could beryllium an fantabulous instrumentality for erstwhile you don't person clip to respond to a connection successful nan moment, but want to make judge you travel backmost to it later.

A caller customizable fastener screen

One of nan things you look astatine nan astir connected your iPhone is nan fastener screen, particularly if you person a Face ID-equipped iPhone. iOS 16 brings nan most substantial update to nan iPhone's fastener screen yet. Press and clasp to edit your fastener screen. You tin swipe to effort retired respective different styles. Each style changes nan colour select for nan inheritance photograph and nan font connected nan fastener surface truthful everything complements each other. This feels a spot for illustration Apple's return connected Google's Material You, which launched pinch Android 12.

You tin besides customize nan fonts for nan clip and date, and adhd fastener surface widgets for illustration temperature, activity rings and a calendar. The widgets are akin to complications connected nan Apple Watch fastener screen.

Your iPhone will go much customizable successful iOS 16. You'll beryllium capable to take really your fastener surface looks, down to nan font and color. Apple

You tin moreover group up aggregate customized fastener screens pinch different widgets and easy swipe to move betwixt them. There's besides a photograph shuffle action that automatically changes nan pictures connected your fastener screen.

One feature we'd been hoping to spot Apple add was an always-on display. It's thing astir each Android phones have; moreover nan Apple Watch does. Well, pinch nan caller iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, nan always-on show has yet arrived.

iOS 16 adds a characteristic that developers tin usage called Live Activities. This is fundamentally a mini position of nan real-time advancement of a workout, sporting arena aliases Uber thrust from your iPhone's fastener screen. Apple

Notifications and unrecorded activities

Sometimes notifications tin screen up your fastener screen's photo, truthful iOS 16 moves notifications to nan bottommost of your display. As you person them, alternatively of being compiled into a list, they look for illustration a vertical carousel. This not only looks amended but should beryllium a large thief for one-handed usage of your iPhone.

iOS 16 besides intends to lick different notification problem. Sometimes you get a bunch of notifications successful a statement from 1 app, for illustration nan people of a hoops game. A caller instrumentality for developers called Live Activities makes it easier to enactment connected apical of things happening successful existent clip from your fastener screen, alternatively of getting a bid of interruptions.

Live Activities should make it easier to travel sporting events, workouts aliases moreover nan advancement of an Uber ride.

Skip CAPTCHAs utilizing Private Access Tokens

The CAPTCHA -- which stands for Completely Automated Public Turing trial to show Computers and Humans Apart -- has been a basal evil crossed nan internet. CAPTCHAs are designed to make judge that a personification is accessing a website aliases service, and not a bot. I find them annoying, arsenic they often impact reference strangely written letters aliases having to find each nan images that person a truck. With iOS 16, Apple plans to commencement replacing these awkward interactions pinch Private Access Tokens.

According to a video connected Apple's website demonstrating Private Access Tokens, websites that support nan token will fundamentally log successful and authenticate that you are so a quality without your having to play immoderate of nan accustomed CAPTCHA games. Apple says successful nan video that nan institution is moving pinch different companies to rotation retired support for this feature, truthful we can't opportunity nan CAPTCHA will beryllium dormant aft iOS 16 rolls retired to nan public. But nan conception could supply immoderate alleviation if it gets adopted.

Wallet and Apple Pay Later

ID cards from much states will beryllium disposable successful your Wallet app on pinch much information and privateness features. In iOS 16 you tin besides protect your personality and age. So alternatively than showing your nonstop commencement date, nan Wallet app will show your ID and that you're complete 21.

iOS 16 makes sharing keys easier pinch apps for illustration Mail and Messages. When your friend receives nan key, they tin adhd it to nan Wallet app connected their iPhone. Apple said it's moving to make judge that shared keys are an manufacture modular and free for others.

The Wallet app successful iOS 16 gets a bunch of mini but notable updates, including nan Apple Pay Later costs plan. Apple

Apple Pay will support caller types of payments and adds a caller characteristic called Apple Pay Later, a Klarna-like service that lets you divided nan costs of an Apple Pay acquisition into 4 adjacent payments dispersed complete six weeks, pinch zero liking and nary fees. Upcoming payments are managed done nan Wallet app, making it easy to support way of dates and payments.

But Apple Pay doesn't extremity there. A caller characteristic will besides thief you way Apple Pay orders and lets merchants present elaborate receipts and search information. This should make it easier to enactment up to day connected nan position of each your orders.

You tin pat and clasp connected nan taxable of a photograph and abstracted it from nan background. Then you tin resistance it into different app for illustration Messages to stock it. Apple

Visual Look Up's pat and resistance for photos

In iOS 15, Visual Look Up analyzes your photos and tin place objects for illustration plants, landmarks and pets. iOS 16 takes this to nan adjacent level. When you touch a photo's taxable for illustration nan canine successful nan image above, you tin assistance it distant from nan inheritance and adhd it to apps for illustration Messages. Essentially it's a tap-and-hold instrumentality that removes a photo's background.

Apple sometimes overuses nan connection "magic," but this characteristic genuinely seems for illustration it.

During nan keynote for WWDC, Apple executive Craig Federighi introduces SharePlay for nan Messages app. Apple

SharePlay comes to Messages

SharePlay, which debuted successful iOS 15, lets you person a shared acquisition while connecting pinch personification complete FaceTime. You tin watch TV shows, perceive to euphony successful sync and different things. iOS 16 adds nan expertise to observe much apps that support SharePlay from wrong FaceTime.

But possibly 1 of nan coolest things Apple did for SharePlay was to make it activity wrong nan Messages app. Apple said that this was 1 of nan biggest requests from app developers. Now erstwhile you want to stock a movie connected Disney Plus, you tin commencement SharePlay together pinch a friend while chatting successful Messages.

Safety Check lets you quickly reset location sharing and entree to passwords. It's intended to beryllium adjuvant for group successful abusive relationships. Apple

Safety Check intends to thief group successful abusive relationships

Safety Check is a caller characteristic intended to beryllium adjuvant for group successful abusive relationships. It lets you reappraisal and reset who has entree to location accusation arsenic good arsenic passwords, messages and different apps connected an iPhone.

Focus mode updates and Focus filters

Focus mode gets respective updates. The first applies Focus behaviors to widgets and fastener surface looks. So you could person 1 fastener surface group for erstwhile your Work Focus is enabled and different for workouts.

Apple added circumstantial Focus filters that use your iPhone's Focus mode wrong apps. For example, successful Safari, you tin limit what tabs are shown depending connected what Focus mode you person active.

Apple Maps adds transit fare cards

Maps gets respective updates. You'll beryllium capable to scheme trips pinch up to 15 different stops on nan way. If you commencement readying a travel pinch nan Maps app connected your Mac, you'll beryllium capable to stock that to your iPhone.

And successful thing akin to what Google announced for Google Wallet successful Android 13, you'll beryllium capable to spot transit fare estimates arsenic good arsenic adhd much money to a fare paper from wrong Apple Maps.

In iOS 16 you'll beryllium capable to customize Quick Start pinch a circumstantial child's iCloud parental controls and settings. Apple

iCloud family checklist

iCloud gets respective caller features. One of nan much absorbing ones is nan action to quickly group up a caller instrumentality for your child. When Quick Start appears, you person nan action to prime a personification for nan caller instrumentality and usage each nan existing parental controls you've antecedently selected and configured. However, this is not what galore of america still want: nan expertise to group up abstracted users for nan aforesaid device.

There's a caller family checklist pinch tips for updating settings for your kids arsenic they get older, for illustration a reminder to cheque location-sharing settings aliases stock your iCloud Plus subscriptions.

For more, cheque retired everything Apple announced astatine its Sept. 7 "Far Out" event. Plus, here's how to download iOS 16.