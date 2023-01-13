125-year-old turtle missing from rural Ontario wetlands

Leora Berman sounds unsure whether to mention to Grace — a one-eyed, astir 10-kilogram, more-than-a-century-old female snapping turtle — successful nan past aliases coming tense.

Berman, nan laminitis of a nonprofit that protects turtles and their habitats, says location hasn't been a confirmed sighting of Grace since September 2021, erstwhile she was spotted returning to her wintertime hibernation tract successful nan Municipality of Dysart et al, located astir 300 kilometres westbound of Ottawa.

"It's difficult to talk about," Berman said of Grace's prolonged absence contempt "the full organization watching" for her successful 2022.

But Berman's group, Turtle Guardians, hasn't fixed up the search conscionable yet.

"We'll surely beryllium looking for Grace successful nan adjacent fewer years," she said.

"But we consciousness it's improbable we're going to spot her again because it's highly different not to spot a turtle who has specified regular habits."

WATCH: Meet Grace, a one-eyed, 20+pound, more-than-century-old female snapping turtle known to residents of Ontario's Haliburton County. She hasn't been seen since returning to her wintertime hibernation tract successful Sept. 2021, a group called Turtle Guardians says. <a href="https://t.co/eu9zqJtQrg">pic.twitter.com/eu9zqJtQrg</a> —@gqinott —@gqinott

'I thought she was beautiful gorgeous'

Turtle Guardians has had its oculus connected Grace since 2018.

According to Berman, Grace's carapace measures astir 38 centimetres, "which makes her a very aged turtle" — astatine least 125 years. She is nan oldest recorded female snapping turtle southbound of Algonquin Park from nan Georgian Bay seashore to nan Ottawa Valley, Berman said.

"I thought she was beautiful gorgeous," she said.

A autobus driver first alerted Turtle Guardians to Grace erstwhile she was successful nan mediate of unreserved hr traffic.

Grace weighs much than 9 kilograms, says Leora Berman, nan laminitis of Turtle Guardians. 'That doesn't sound for illustration a lot, but erstwhile you're trying to assistance that successful nan shape of a snapping turtle, that's beautiful hefty.' (Submitted by Leora Berman)

Since then, nan group has enlisted locals to help keep way of Grace, including putting up posters and offering $125 gift cards for confirmed sightings, pinch "many, galore reports" complete nan years, Berman said.

But nan way ran acold successful 2022, which has Turtle Guardians concerned astir what whitethorn person happened to Grace.

Wetlands filled in, conservation group says

According to Berman, nan wetlands successful Haliburton, Ont., where Grace routinely hibernated person been gradually filled successful in caller years.

A January 2022 photograph taken by Berman showed portion of nan area covered pinch dirt. The activity was done by a backstage landowner, she said, who was informed astir Grace's beingness successful nan area.

"We didn't spot her aft nan tract was filled. I don't deliberation it's a coincidence," Berman said.

Grace, past spotted successful September 2021 arsenic she returned to her wintertime hibernation site, has only 1 eye. (Submitted by Leora Berman)

In an email, Murray Fearrey, nan politician of Dysart et al, said he was alert Grace had not been seen for immoderate time, that he understands the worth of turtles to nan ecosystem, but that he did not cognize why she's gone missing.

Asked astir nan filling successful of nan lands, he said nan area "has been a activity successful advancement for respective years" but that nan municipality's charismatic scheme and existent policies connected wetlands are now "much much restrictive and protective to each species."

'The beforehand statement successful biology protection'

Berman is questioning how nan filling activity was allowed to hap fixed nan area, conscionable southwest of Haliburton's core, is partially zoned for biology protection.

In an email, Jeff Iles, nan municipality's head of readying and onshore information, said Dysart et al's zoning bylaw does not protect against site mentation and alteration — yet.

"[This] is why location is simply a request for a tract alteration bylaw, which nan municipality is presently moving on," he said.

The municipality's charismatic scheme does protect against tract alteration successful wetlands but tin only beryllium enforced astatine nan clip of development, he said.

"The municipality does not and did not person a development application for nan taxable lands," he said. "Therefore [we] are/were incapable to use nan [official plan] policies."

Berman said nan section underscores nan request to decently protect local wetlands and nan animals that telephone them home.

"The municipalities are nan beforehand statement successful biology protection," she said.