13 Times the Golden Globes Got It Right Over the Oscars

The Golden Globes structures a fewer of its categories successful a spot of a different manner than nan Academy Awards. Best Picture, for example, is divided into 2 abstracted categories: Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and Best Motion Picture — Musical aliases Comedy. Still, though: erstwhile combining each nan nominations into one, nan consequence is fundamentally 1 category.

And location were plentifulness of times, whether for Drama aliases Musical/Comedy, nan Golden Globes chose nan correct Best Picture winner complete nan Academy Awards. The aforesaid tin beryllium said for plentifulness of different categories specified arsenic Best Original Score and Best Original Song, but location aren’t excessively galore snubs successful either of those categories.

Instead, this database will attraction connected nan main awards nan Academy sewage incorrect from Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and Best Original/Adapted Screenplay. At first, that mightiness beryllium a batch to support way of. But upon seeing nan names and titles connected nan list, they’ll each beryllium recognizable arsenic beautiful salient snubs passim nan Academy’s history. All that said, this is each clip nan Golden Globes sewage it correct complete nan Oscars.

Legendary American character Peter O’Toole was nominated a whopping 8 times for Best Actor astatine nan Academy Awards. Somehow, he came up short each time. And possibly nan biggest injustice of his profession came erstwhile he mislaid for The Lion successful Winter (1968) to Cliff Robertson successful Charly (1968). At slightest erstwhile he mislaid arsenic nan titular characteristic successful Lawrence of Arabia (1962), nan character he mislaid to was conscionable arsenic respectable astatine nan time: Gregory Peck arsenic Atticus Finch successful To Kill a Mockingbird (1962).

The Globes gave nan grant to Peck, arsenic good — but for his domiciled arsenic King Henry II successful The Lion successful Winter, O’Toole did triumph astatine nan ceremonial complete Robertson and company. This was his 2nd clip playing Henry II, pinch nan first coming successful Becket (1964). And what’s much is that he won past astatine nan Golden Globes arsenic well, while coming up short astatine nan Oscars to Rex Harrison successful My Fair Lady (1964). Between nan two, O’Toole undoubtedly should person won for The Lion successful Winter.

12 Francis Ford Coppola Over Bob Fosse — Best Director, 1972

Also an actor, dancer, choreographer, and shape director, American filmmaker Bob Fosse won Best Director astatine nan 45th Academy Awards. The movie astatine hand: Cabaret (1972). Plenty of much modern movie fans could very good not moreover admit either of those names, nan movie aliases nan head himself. Meanwhile, Francis Ford Coppola is 1 of nan most celebrated board to ever live.

And, judge — he won Best Director astatine nan Academy Awards conscionable 2 years later for his activity connected The Godfather Part II (1974), and moreover had 2 different nominations passim his career. But galore fans and pundits felt he should’ve won for The Godfather (1972), arsenic well. Which is possibly why Coppola did locomotion distant from nan Golden Globes that twelvemonth pinch an grant for Best Director.

11 Sidney Lumet Over John G. Avildsen — Best Director, 1976

Sure, betwixt nan 2 respective films from nan board astatine hand, Rocky (1976) by John G. Avildsen is undoubtedly much celebrated than Network (1976) by Sidney Lumet. And while nan erstwhile besides won Best Picture astatine nan Oscars and Best Motion Picture — Drama astatine nan Golden Globes, and has since been selected by nan Library of Congress for preservation successful nan National Film Registry, Network is undoubtedly nan movie of higher value betwixt nan two.

And that’s why Lumet’s triumph for Best Director astatine nan 34th Golden Globes ceremonial was much well-deserved than nan Oscar counterpart that went to Avildsen. From a directorial perspective, there’s thing incorrect pinch Rocky. But there’s truthful overmuch worthy penning location astir Network from a method standpoint that successful nan end, this 1 was decidedly chosen correctly by nan Globes. Not nan Oscars.

10 Whoopi Goldberg Over Geraldine Page — Best Actress, 1985

Her triumph for Best Actress astatine nan 58th Academy Awards was much of an Honorary Oscar for Geraldine Page than thing else. She picked up nan grant for her domiciled arsenic Carrie Watts successful The Trip to Bountiful (1985). And plentifulness of fans astatine nan clip and beautiful overmuch each twelvemonth since person cried foul, citing that Whoopi Goldberg should person won nan grant for her domiciled arsenic Cecile Harris-Johnson successful The Color Purple (1985).

Again: Page’s triumph was viewed arsenic a spot of a profession accomplishment grant much than thing else, arsenic nan information astatine manus happened to beryllium her 4th successful nan category. But what’s much successful that respect is that, to that point, she had besides been nominated for Best Supporting Actress connected 4 occasions — besides to nary avail. In nan end, these were of people awesome efforts from some actresses, but Goldberg deserved that statue.

9 Sigourney Weaver Over Geena Davis — Best Supporting Actress, 1988

At nan 61st Academy Awards ceremony, Sigourney Weaver became nan 4th character to beryllium nominated for 2 honors successful nan aforesaid year. One was for her activity successful Gorillas successful nan Mist (1988) — however, she mislaid that Best Actress grant to Jodie Foster successful The Accused (1988). That was debatable successful itself, arsenic Weaver did triumph Best Actress astatine nan Golden Globes for that aforesaid role.

But nan truth that Geena Davis won Best Supporting Actress for The Accidental Tourist (1988) complete Weaver’s domiciled successful Working Girl (1988) is nan biggest robbery thereof. Of course, it’s not for illustration Davis performed to immoderate little notable a grade — not really. But successful nan end, nan prime was clear for astir fans and critics alike, arsenic nan grant should’ve gone to Sigourney Weaver. Perhaps that’s why she picked up some honors astatine that year’s Golden Globes.

8 Brad Pitt Over Kevin Spacey — Best Supporting Actor, 1995

At nan time, this 1 astir apt could person gone either measurement for plentifulness of fans and critics alike. But pinch hindsight, it’s clear that Brad Pitt arsenic Jeffrey Goines successful 12 Monkeys (1995) was by acold and distant nan astir awesome supporting role from that respective year. Kevin Spacey arsenic Roger “Verbal” Kint — besides known arsenic Keyser Söze — was possibly nan much celebrated domiciled owed to nan sanction worth of Spacey astatine nan time.

If you’ve seen 12 Monkeys, though, you cognize nan Golden Globes made nan correct prime erstwhile choosing Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor successful a Motion Picture — Drama. As nan aforementioned intelligence diligent Jeffrey Goines, Pitt perfectly killed it pinch facial expressions and tics that seemed to grow beyond nan bounds of quality physiology. The Globes sewage it right, and nan Oscars should person arsenic well.

7 Edward Norton Over Cuba Gooding Jr. — Best Supporting Actor, 1996

Although he stood retired arsenic nan brightest ray successful nan star-studded formed of Jerry Maguire (1996), 1 could reason that Cuba Gooding Jr. didn’t rather merit nan Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Especially not erstwhile considering nan truth that he was up against Edward Norton arsenic he portrayed Aaron Stampler, an altar boy connected proceedings for execution successful Primal Fear (1996).

It’s 1 of nan astir awesome efforts from its respective decade, and Norton's career. And get this: it was Edward Norton’s on-screen debut. For that truth alone, nan Academy should person recognized him arsenic nan Golden Globes did for Best Supporting Actor. And nary of this is to return distant from Cuba Gooding Jr.’s capacity — it’s just, successful nan end, Norton’s activity was nan worldly of legends.

6 Lauren Bacall Over Juliette Binoche — Best Supporting Actress, 1996

Juliette Binoche was truthful convinced that her domiciled arsenic Hana successful The English Patient (1996) paled greatly successful comparison to 1 of her competitors to nan grade that nan character didn’t moreover hole a speech. At least, that’s really nan communicative goes. And nan different competitor astatine manus was of people Lauren Bacall, who was besides nominated astatine nan Academy Awards for Best Actress.

For her, it was acknowledgment to a domiciled successful The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) by Barbara Streisand. And while its screenplay by Richard LaGravenese was afloat of charm and wit, Becall walked distant arsenic possibly nan film’s biggest highlight. She was nominated crossed nan committee of grant ceremonies for her performance, including the BAFTAs, and moreover walked distant from nan Golden Globes pinch a win. The aforesaid should’ve been said for nan Oscars.

5 Brokeback Mountain Over Crash — Best Picture, 2005

There are respective instances of nan Golden Globes giving their Best Picture grant to nan movie that should person won astatine nan respective Oscars ceremony. However, a batch of those instances occurred because of nan separation of categories astatine nan Globes. In different words: Saving Private Ryan (1998) should’ve beaten Shakespeare successful Love (1998) for Best Film astatine nan Oscars. But astatine nan Golden Globes, they some won — nan erstwhile for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and nan second for Best Motion Picture — Musical aliases Comedy.

With nan lawsuit of Crash (2005) by Pual Haggis, though, it wasn’t nominated for either. Which is crazy considering it walked distant arsenic nan victor of Best Picture astatine nan Academy Awards complete nan captious darling Brokeback Mountain (2005) by Ang Lee. It’s considered 1 of the worst snubs successful Oscars history — thankfully, though, Brokeback Mountain did triumph nan Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

4 David Fincher Over Tom Hooper — Best Director, 2010

The Golden Globes knew what they were doing this year, arsenic The Social Network (2010) by David Fincher besides hit The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper for Best Motion Picture — Drama. But much connected that later. With respect to nan board themselves: Tom Hooper walked distant pinch nan grant for Best Director astatine nan 83rd Academy Awards.

The statue undoubtedly should person gone to Fincher, who has yet to triumph a azygous statue astatine nan Academy passim his illustrious career. And his activity successful The Social Network was possibly nan worthiest of them all. He directed each capacity to an absolute tee, and saw screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s imagination into complete fruition. The Golden Globes rightfully gave him nan grant complete Hooper, and astir fans would work together it was nan correct choice.

Again, this 1 is beautiful wide agreed upon by nan movie organization consensus. David Fincher released what was possibly nan top movie of his profession successful The Social Network (2010). But astatine nan 83rd Academy Awards, nan biopic mislaid Best Picture to The King’s Speech (2010), a play portion directed by Tom Hooper. It’s already been established that Fincher outshined Hooper successful nan directorial section contempt coming up short successful that class astatine nan aforesaid ceremony.

But nan aforesaid tin beryllium said for nan wide projects themselves. Chronicling nan conceptualization and creation of juggernaut societal media level Facebook, The Social Network (2010) is perpetually cited arsenic 1 of nan champion films of nan century. Certain creatives specified arsenic Quentin Tarantino person moreover called it their favourite movie from nan 2010s. And it’s easy to spot why, arsenic it was easy nan champion task from its year.

2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Over The Shape of Water — Best Picture, 2017

Sure, a batch of fans mightiness work together that this could person gone either way. However, nan superb performances wrong Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) successful tandem pinch nan wit of its book by writer-director Martin McDonough resulted successful 1 of nan astir moving tales of nan decade. But still, The Shape of Water (2017) by Guillermo Del Toro walked distant pinch golden for Best Picture astatine nan 90th Academy Awards.

Again, this could beryllium based on successful either direction, but some films were nominated astatine nan 75th Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and Three Billboards came retired connected top. It follows a small-town mother who sets retired to expose nan corruption of her section constabulary section arsenic they neglected to analyse nan execution of her daughter. Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, and Sam Rockwell each portrayed their characters to perfection, and without disrespect to Del Toro, nan consequence was a merchandise of wide amended value than The Shape of Water.

1 Angela Bassett Over Jamie Lee Curtis — Best Supporting Actress, 2022

Obviously, this is nan astir caller lawsuit of an Oscar robbery connected nan list. The triumph of Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress astatine nan 95th Academy Awards stirred overmuch contention among nan movie community. But astatine that year’s respective Golden Globes ceremony, they made nan correct prime erstwhile choosing Angela Bassett arsenic Queen Ramonda successful Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

It’s uncommon that personification gets an Oscar information for a domiciled successful a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, but regarding Bassett’s achievement: it was evidently worthy, arsenic again, she did triumph nan grant astatine nan Golden Globes. Both actresses were besides up for nan grant astatine nan BAFTAs, but mislaid to Kerry Condan for The Banshees of Inisherin (2022). Quite nan competitory year. And while Condan performed well, and truthful did Curtis successful Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), there’s nary mobility present — nan Globes sewage it right.