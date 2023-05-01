14 Things I Bought For Summer That I Can’t Live Without

Let’s spell connected a summertime shopping spree! These are nan 14 things I now cannot unrecorded without for summertime and I’m excited to show you astir them.

These are immoderate of my summertime favorites, and I’ve divided these items into 3 categories:

Beauty and Fashion

Kids

Food

So present it is – a database of 14 things that I’ve purchased pinch my ain money that I now cannot unrecorded without for summer!

Actual Growth For My Eyelashes and Brows

Product: Dime Eyelash Boost Serum* and Eyebrow Enhancing Gel*

What I love: Noticed lash growth

Noticed brows filling in

Beautiful merchandise design

Easy and accelerated to use What I don’t love: Eyelash serum occasionally stings

I bought these a mates months agone for my bladed and sparse eyebrows and eyelashes. And while it’s not for illustration group are stopping maine connected nan thoroughfare to inquire maine astir my fluffy lashes and brows, I person decidedly noticed maturation connected some my eyelashes (longer) and eyebrows (fuller). In a mates weeks, it took my brows from “Extremely Sparse” to “I Can Live With These”, and that is simply a very happy point for me.

The Softest, Coolest, Best Sheets Ever

Product: Layla Bamboo Bed Sheets*

What I Love: So incredibly soft

Cooling, which makes them particularly awesome for summer

Easy to attraction for What I Don’t Love: Nothing!

I bought these sheets almost 2 years agone and we person since bought 2 much sets because we REALLY really emotion them! Super ace soft, lightweight, and bully and cool which is particularly awesome for nan summer. Every azygous nighttime erstwhile I get successful bed, I consciousness for illustration I americium astatine a luxury edifice (minus nan toys and apparel strewn astir my bedroom). They’ve held up good and are still silky soft moreover aft almost 2 years. Highly recommend!

New All-Time Favorite Denim Shorts

Product: Gap Low-Rise Stride Shorts*

What I love: The magnitude is cleanable – not excessively short, not excessively agelong

The emergence is cleanable for maine – each my somewhat cropped shirts onshore conscionable supra nan waist (like nan picture)

Not stretchy, truthful they lavation good and enactment snug connected my hips without riding up

Fitted but not tight

Distressing connected nan ray lavation gives them nan cleanable casual look and feel What I don’t love: Nothing!

I americium passionate astir these shorts! I americium wearing them correct now while I constitute this! I person nan ray wash, which I conscionable perfectly adore, and I conscionable bought purple lotus and nan indigo lavation arsenic well. They are, hands down, my favourite shorts correct now. They’re my cleanable rise, my cleanable length, and they springiness nan cleanable casual-but-semi-put-together look. It depends connected really you want them to fit, but I sized down 1 afloat size from my normal jeans size and they fresh maine conscionable right.

Really Good Basic White Ribbed Bodysuit

Product: Kinship Ivory Ribbed Bodysuit

What I love: Super soft

Super stretchy

Ribbed texture gives it immoderate interest

Good sleeve length

Ideal for each kinds of sleek layering What I don’t love: Runs a spot small, IMHO – I for illustration to size up connected this one

Seen present pinch a Canadian tuxedo, but astir commonly worn pinch overalls (my uniform) aliases a tiny brace of shorts! I deterioration a batch of overalls and conscionable denim successful general, and this bodysuit is simply a go-to. It gives a perfectly sleek look, but nan ribbing connected nan garment prevents it from being overly tight aliases showy. It’s connected nan thinner side, but I really bask nan weight of nan material. It’s breathable and ray truthful you don’t consciousness truthful dense and constricted – conscionable make judge you deterioration a nude bra if you don’t want it to show. I would urge sizing up connected this one! There’s capable soft agelong successful it to support it form-fitting, and nan bigger size will make it a small much roomy and comfy.

Now I Wear A Sun Hat

Product: UPF 50 Summer Sun Hat*

What I love: Floppy and tiny

Brim is bully and wide

Stays put really well

Beautiful aureate color

Quality of nan straw-like worldly feels really nice What I don’t love: Can beryllium difficult to recreation pinch since it’s large and you don’t want it to wrinkle

I had to person integrative room connected my look this outpouring to region a severely atypical pre-melanoma spot, truthful now I americium fierce pinch my sunscreen and my sun chapeau usage. The bully news is I really really bask this hat! It’s pretty, feminine, casual, and nan value feels ace nice. I deliberation you astir apt could recreation pinch it, but I emotion excavation truthful overmuch that I don’t want it to crook aliases wrinkle, truthful I recreation pinch my less-nice chapeau instead. This is my prized favourite summertime sun hat!

The First Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings I’ve Ever Loved

Product: A New Day Thick Gold Hoop Earrings*

What I love: The chunk facet is truthful cute

The size is awesome for a connection that’s not TOO statement-y

Holds up good to excavation usage, outdoor time, and regular deterioration and tear

Comfortable moreover for delicate ears

Costs little than $10 What I don’t love: Nothing!

I bought these arsenic a “let’s effort these and spot if I mightiness go a golden hoop person” and it perfectly worked. I particularly for illustration nan weight of these – they are chunky successful nan cutest way, truthful they really popular and person a spot of playfulness to them. I’ve worn them successful nan pool, connected respective trips, for tons of regular activities, and they are still holding up great, particularly for costing little than $10.

The Holy Grail Of Kid Jammies

Product: Cat and Jack Kids’ Jammies*

What I love: SOFT SOFT SOFT

Supremely comfortable

Fun, patterns that are not overly gendered

Affordable What I don’t love: Nothing!

In my experience, Target kid jammies person historically been benignant of stiff and scratchy, and I’m really peculiar astir making judge nan girls person thing comfy to slumber in. We bargain a batch of jammies from Little Sleepies, but they are ace expensive, which is why I’m SO, SO happy that Target is now starting to waste likewise soft and comfy jammies pinch nosy patterns astatine a fraction of nan price. This is nan first play I’ve seen these soft ones, and we perfectly emotion them. We bought each azygous shape disposable for some girls! Our 4-year-old giggled astir her “hippo jammies” for 2 weeks consecutive and I emotion that they’re – did I opportunity this already? – SO soft.

And The Holy Grail Of Kid Sandals

Product: Ten Little Kids’ Sandals

What I love: Cute for each kinds of outfits

Super supportive and “healthy” for each types of kid movement

Cooling

Secure pinch closed-toe sum – I ne'er interest astir flopping aliases slipping

Not meant to beryllium waterproof, but dries retired easily What I don’t love: Nothing!

My children deterioration each mode of weird and obscure apparel to play in, but erstwhile it comes to jammies and shoes, I’m kinda picky. I want their shoes to beryllium tiny capable for my eyeballs to not glitch each clip I look astatine them each summer, but besides I want them to beryllium top-notch comfortable and supportive for each types of activities – running, jumping, climbing connected things they shouldn’t climb, etc. These sandals are THE ONLY SHOES my girls deterioration successful nan summer. We person h2o shoes, tennis shoes for soccer, and these. They some get 1 brace of summertime shoes and this is nan one! We love these shoes.

A Really Great Kids’ Bike

Product: Woom Kids’ Bike

What I love: Top quality

Intentionally designed for kids

Lightweight which makes it easy to maneuver, balance, and learn

Simple styles What I don’t love: Expensive

We are caller to nan motorcycle era of parenting! We’ve been getting by pinch inexpensive aliases free bikes from Buy Nothing, Facebook Marketplace, and neighbors, but this summertime nan clip has travel for america to get a due kids’ motorcycle for our 4-year-old. This motorcycle marque was recommended to america by immoderate friends who person older motorcycle riders, and it is awesome. High quality, while besides lightweight, for easy balancing and learning.

The Glass Bottles I Use For Everything

Product: Liter Glass Milk Bottles*

What I love: Perfect size for mini batches

Multi-use – iced coffee, elemental syrups, juices, etc.

Cap makes it easy to recreation pinch – we often to return these to friends’ houses What I don’t love: Nothing!

We usage these things ALL THE TIME, and particularly successful nan summer! I put batches of agua fresca successful them, aliases iced coffee, elemental syrup for nan NA Margs… they are truthful versatile. I ne'er knew I needed them until I bought them, and now we can’t unrecorded without them.

The Griddle That Never Leaves My Stovetop

Product: Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Griddle*

What I love: Reversible!

Perfect for quesadillas, pancakes, grilled sandwiches, smash burgers, reheating aliases re-crisping things

Heavy duty

Long capable to screen 2 burners truthful you tin do tons of nutrient astatine 1 time What I don’t love: Can beryllium dense and awkward to move – which is why we don’t move it! 🙂

This is now a imperishable fixture successful our kitchen! It sits connected our stove and it gets utilized almost regular for thing ranging from pancakes to grilled sandwiches, quesadillas, smash burgers, toasting buns, and fried breadstuff for toasts. I tin do a bunch of nutrient astatine 1 clip which intends little waiting astir for everyone’s nutrient to beryllium ready. As a family of 4, we emotion this thing!

Smash Burger Essential Tool

Product: Lodge Cast Iron Grill Press*

What I love: Solid and heavy

Works perfectly for smash burgers What I don’t love: Nothing!

Two words: Smash Burgers! We make these smash burgers each summertime long, and you conscionable can’t do it rather correct unless you person a grill press. This is nan 1 we usage and love!

My New Summer Hobby

Product: Blackstone Flat Top*

What I love: Can navigator a wide assortment of foods connected it: pancakes, smash burgers, operation fry, etc.

Fun for summertime and autumn entertaining

More user-friendly for group who aren’t immense into grilling (me) What I don’t love: Requires a mean level of maintenance

This is simply a nosy toy. I for illustration this to our grill because it’s conscionable for illustration having 1 immense frying pan, but outside! And it useful good pinch nan types of foods I for illustration to make: pancakes, eggs, bacon, sandwiches, quesabirria, noodle operation fry, fried rice, smash burgers, etc. It takes a spot of activity to play it – I’m still getting excavation perfected since we sewage immoderate rust this wintertime – but it’s specified a nosy measurement to bring a bigger assortment of nutrient into your outdoor cooking repertoire.

I Am So Passionate About These Drinking Glasses

Product: Glass Tumblers by Williams Sonoma*

What I love: Delicate glass

Thin lip

Dishwasher safe

Really bully size

Just truthful beautiful What I don’t love: Nothing!

I get that not everyone cares astir glasses nan measurement I do, but I americium certifiably obsessed pinch these glasses. We’ve been drinking retired of mason jars for years and while that’s wholly good and good, I really get a batch of enjoyment from a delicate, thin-lipped glass. So I decided to spell for it and bargain an existent adult-like group of glasses, and these are now my pridefulness and joy. For judge 1 of my apical 5 favourite things successful my kitchen. Drinking retired of these is simply a very delightful experience.