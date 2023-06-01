15 Best Google Analytics Alternatives for 2023

3 days ago

While Google Analytics is arguably nan astir celebrated and wide utilized web analytics tool, it’s not nan only action disposable connected nan market.

So, we’ve researched different trading analytics solutions and compiled nan champion Google Analytics alternatives successful this article.

The champion Google Analytics alternatives include:

Semrush Clicky Matomo Analytics Narratives ImpactHero

And galore others that are worthy considering based connected your circumstantial needs and preferences.

Let’s look astatine them 1 by one.

1. Semrush

Semrush is simply a awesome summation to your trading toolbox because it tin supply invaluable trading insights for your website—and astir your competitors, too.

With Semrush, you tin way much than conscionable your keyword rankings, backlink profile, and contented gaps (but you tin decidedly do each of these). You tin besides analyse your competitors’ postulation trends, keywords, and more.

Semrush provides estimates connected full website visits, nan number of unsocial visitors, pages viewed per visit, mean sojourn duration, bounce rate, and instrumentality information via nan Traffic Analytics tool.

It moreover has demographic breakdowns truthful you tin study much astir who makes up immoderate website’s audience. Like this:

And you tin way each user’s postulation travel to spot nan different websites they typically visit, providing unparalleled insights. Here’s what that conception looks like:

Benefits

Track your competitors’ postulation and engagement metrics

Discover users’ interests and marque preferences

Analyze nan backlink floor plan of your website and your competitors’ websites pinch the Backlink Analytics tool

Unearth valuable keywords and show your Google rankings

Remain GDPR-compliant

Access an full suite of SEO tools

Pricing Options

You tin effort Semrush for free aliases prime immoderate of our 3 paid plans, starting astatine $119.95 per period erstwhile you salary monthly. It costs an further $200 per period if you want to usage nan Traffic Analytics tool.

For much details, cheque retired nan pricing page.

2. Clicky

Clicky is simply a privacy-friendly analytics instrumentality often preferred arsenic an replacement to Google Analytics owed to its easiness of usage and straightforward installation.

The instrumentality is known for its real-time postulation analytics and heatmap tracking, which allows you to visualize nan user’s travel connected your site.

Beyond its highly regarded heatmap tracking, Clicky is simply a quantitative analytics tool, providing astir of nan aforesaid metrics arsenic Google Analytics and different options connected this list.

Despite its early 2000s-looking website, Clicky is 1 of nan champion Google Analytics alternatives.

Benefits

See real-time reporting

Leverage heatmap tracking

Conduct backlink analysis

Use connected your telephone acknowledgment to mobile compatibility

Remain GDPR-compliant

Pricing Options

Clicky offers a constricted free scheme and a 21-day free proceedings of nan premium service. It besides offers 4 paid options, starting astatine $9.99 per month.

3. Matomo

Matomo is simply a privacy-focused, open-source web analytics level that tracks website postulation and personification behavior. And provides reports connected these metrics.

It is 1 of nan astir celebrated analytics devices connected this list. Over 1.4 cardinal websites crossed 190 countries usage it.

Matomo offers almost everything Google Analytics provides, on pinch further features for illustration heatmaps, convention recordings, SEO keyword reporting, and A/B testing.

The level prides itself connected its adherence to privateness laws, specified arsenic GDPR and nan California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Matomo notes that because of its rigid compliance pinch these and different privateness laws, you tin usage it successful a measurement that eliminates nan request to supply disclosures aliases get consent from your users to leverage nan platform.

Matomo besides makes it easy for users who want to migrate from Google Analytics. The level allows you to import your humanities Google Analytics information straight into nan tool.

Benefits

Avoid information sampling. Unlike Google Analytics, Matomo tracks each personification information to connection meticulous results.

Retain information ownership. You ain 100% of nan information Matomo finds.

Remain GDPR- and CCPA-compliant

Access behavioral analytics, specified arsenic heatmaps and convention recordings

Import humanities information from Google Analytics

Pricing Options

Matomo offers a free scheme pinch constricted features and hosting connected your ain servers. Paid plans are based connected your monthly traffic, starting astatine $23 per month.

4. Analytics Narratives

Analytics Narratives helps you make data-driven decisions and amended your team’s knowing of your target customers.

Automatically import information from Google Analytics and person narratives and intelligent insights that tin boost your trading efforts.

The time-saving instrumentality brings each your trading information together, reducing nan request to move betwixt interfaces. And you tin way aggregate campaigns, positive make and schedule reports quickly and easily.

On apical of this, you’ll beryllium alerted whenever website information changes abruptly aliases if location are immoderate notable shifts successful personification behavior.

Benefits

Import Google Analytics data

Make analytics much businesslike pinch a azygous interface

Track, view, and make optimal usage of your trading data

Automate daily, play aliases monthly reports and get them successful your inbox

Get personalized insights and amended understand your users

Pricing Options

For $39/month, you’ll person unlimited sessions, unlimited alerts, and automated reports.

The package is compatible pinch some Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4. In-app purchases are disposable astatine $20 per period for each further information source.

5. ImpactHero

ImpactHero is an AI-powered instrumentality that breaks down your contented by customer travel stages, discovers which contented is astir impactful, and gives you tips connected really to create contented that performs better.

Get started by adding nan provided search codification to each nan pages connected your tract using Google Tag Manager. Then, ImpactHero will supply recommendations connected really to amended your contented strategy astatine each stage.

Start by analyzing nan customer travel by postulation sources truthful you tin find your top-performing channels:

Then, get insights connected which types of contented are performing nan best. The instrumentality reports connected specifications for illustration contented type (like database articles aliases how-to articles) and contented length.

This tin thief you determine what benignant of contented to create successful nan future.

You tin besides usage nan Analytics Report to find retired which type of contented performs best.

Metrics include:

Total traffic

Overall Impact Score (how overmuch money you’ve received via visitant conversions)

Bounce rate

Engagement score

Conversion rate

Leads

And you tin spot them each successful a glance:

Benefits

Benefit from a instrumentality specifically designed for contented trading teams

Find high-performing contented and tailor it to stages successful nan customer journey

Discover wherever uses are dropping off, truthful you tin amended anemic spots

Measure nan monetary effect of your contented pages

See only nan information you really need, truthful you tin analyse much pages faster

Pricing Options

If you’re a Semrush user, you tin activate a free proceedings of ImpactHero.

After nan 21-day proceedings play is over, you tin adhd ImpactHero to immoderate paid Semrush subscription for $200 per month. The full value is calculated by nan number of campaigns you buy.

Visit our pricing page for much information.

6. Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO Analytics Suite is simply a robust analytics solution focused connected privateness and information security.

It offers nan aforesaid scope of quantitative information arsenic Google Analytics. And merchandise and business intelligence devices to return your study beyond postulation and engagement metrics. Which makes it 1 of nan champion GA4 alternatives.

Piwik PRO is overmuch easier to usage than galore different entries connected this database (including Google Analytics).

And pinch real-time information monitoring, elemental extremity tracking, easy personification segmentation, and customizable reports, you mightiness not moreover miss Google Analytics.

Plus, nan dashboards and reports successful Piwik PRO are very akin to those recovered successful Google Analytics. So a modulation will beryllium painless.

Because of its wide scope of integrated privateness and information information features, Piwik PRO is simply a bully action for usage successful nan government, healthcare, insurance, and financial sectors.

Benefits

Avoid information sampling. Piwik PRO provides afloat information sets pinch 100% accuracy.

Access user-friendly and acquainted dashboards and reports

Remain compliant pinch nan GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA (among others)

Leverage integrated business intelligence tools

Retain power of your data

Pricing Options

Piwik PRO offers a free scheme that tin beryllium utilized forever, but it has limits connected nan number of supported monthly actions (i.e., interactions pinch your site, including page views).

Paid plans are customizable and wished based connected your postulation and individual usage case.

7. Heap

Heap is simply a product-focused integer insights and analytics instrumentality utilized to measure customer behaviour astatine scale.

It tin thief you understand really and why customers prosecute pinch your website. And place symptom points successful nan personification travel aliases your conversion funnels.

Heap reports connected accepted quantitative analytics, specified arsenic page views, events, and engagement metrics. And aft it acquired Auryc, it started providing integer acquisition insights, specified arsenic heatmaps and convention recording.

Heap besides automates information capture, which intends arena search is baked into nan level and requires minimal setup.

But Heap has a steeper learning curve than immoderate of nan different devices connected this list. And it besides comes pinch a hefty value tag.

Benefits

Receive powerful merchandise and behavioral analytics

Enjoy automated seizure for each arena data, allowing you to show and analyse each relationship users person connected your website

Leverage precocious segmentation and reporting capabilities

Make usage of heatmaps and convention recordings

Remain GDPR-compliant

Pricing Options

While Heap offers a constricted free option, you’ll request to speak pinch Heap’s income squad for a customized paid option. Which is based connected nan size of your website and nan postulation you receive.

8. Woopra

Woopra is an analytics suite pinch features comparable to Google Analytics.

However, Woopra differs successful that it emphasizes and focuses connected 5 categories of data:

Journey

Trends

Cohort

Retention

Behavior

This categorization allows for much relevant, contextual insights than elemental information presentation.

Woopra strives to supply analytics and reports that will thief you understand who your customers are and really they behave crossed nan lifecycle of their narration pinch your business.

In summation to its web application, Woopra besides offers a desktop exertion that provides improved capacity and a amended viewing experience.

Woopra besides offers one-click integration pinch dozens of celebrated third-party applications, specified arsenic Slack, Zendesk, Google Ads, Google Drive, WordPress, and more.

Benefits

Gain amended insights and knowing acknowledgment to analytics categorization

Track users astatine each touchpoint successful their journeys

Access to nan high-performance desktop client

Integrate easy pinch third-party devices for illustration Zendesk, HubSpot, Google Ads, and WordPress

Leverage visualization reports

Pricing Options

Woopra offers a free plan, which has constricted features and actions allowed per month. Paid plans commencement astatine $999 per month.

9. Fathom Analytics

Fathom Analytics is an replacement to Google Analytics that places privateness astatine nan bosom of what it does, moreover astatine nan costs of data.

In fact, Fathom only offers a azygous dashboard, which provides quantitative information and metrics connected your website's performance. Including traffic, clip connected site, bounce rate, and extremity completions.

Fathom operates connected a “privacy-first” policy. It tracks nan astir important metrics and streamlines that information into an easy digestible report, truthful you tin make cardinal trading decisions faster.

Fathom besides says it tin bypass advertisement blockers, giving you entree to a much complete group of data.

Due to its minimal information postulation and pared-down dashboard, Fathom is simply a bully action for smaller aliases up-and-coming businesses.

Benefits

Bypass advertisement blockers to get complete data

Remain compliant pinch nan GDPR, CCPA, and nan Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR)

Benefit from a mini embed codification that loads highly quickly

See streamlined dashboard for accelerated study and decision-making

Pricing Options

Fathom Analytics offers a free 30-day trial. It besides has 3 paid plans, which alteration depending connected your monthly page views. They commencement astatine $14 per month.

10. Mixpanel

Mixpanel is simply a merchandise analytics instrumentality utilized to measure really users interact pinch your internet-based product.

It goes beyond elemental postulation analytics to supply real-time information connected trends and personification behavior, allowing you to make data-backed decisions for your product’s direction.

Mixpanel useful connected nan web, mobile, and different smart devices to springiness you a wide position of customer behavior.

This robust analytics instrumentality allows for intuitive segmenting, A/B testing, civilization arena tracking, and personification behaviour insights.

Mixpanel has besides worked to heighten its offerings to thief service arsenic a replacement for Google Analytics.

Benefits

Track personification behavior

Use customizable dashboard options

Set up and usage easily

Access robust reports and information visualizations

Pricing Options

Mixpanel offers a constricted free scheme and 2 paid options, starting astatine astir $20 per month.

11. Adobe Analytics

Adobe Analytics is an enterprise-level, cloud-based analytics level that offers a akin scope of information and metrics arsenic Google Analytics. So, it’s a Google analytics competitor tool.

However, Adobe Analytics has much precocious devices and reports.

For example, Adobe Analytics leverages instrumentality learning to supply in-depth attribution reports and behaviour predictive modeling. The level analyzes information connected personification segments and travel habits to create models connected early actions and business performance.

It’s a premium analytics tool, and its costs bespeak that. So, Adobe Analytics is mostly only for organizations pinch precocious analytics needs and precocious budgets.

Benefits

View beautiful information visualizations

Access business intelligence devices and predictive modeling

Get everything Google Analytics offers and more

Gain deeper insights into your users and their journey

Pricing Options

Adobe Analytics offers 3 pricing tiers, but nan costs are disposable by petition only.

12. Plausible

Plausible Analytics is an open-source, privacy-friendly replacement to Google Analytics.

It's a bully action for privacy-conscious website owners, arsenic good arsenic those looking for a speedy and elemental measurement to return a look astatine tract metrics to summation insights.

Plausible is intuitive and very user-friendly. All of its reports tin beryllium recovered connected a azygous page and person a simple, cleanable design.

The instrumentality doesn’t usage cookies aliases cod immoderate individual information. So it’s compliant pinch GDPR, CCPA, and various different privateness laws. Its codification snippet is besides very small, which reduces its effect connected your website’s loading time.

Plausible besides integrates pinch Google Search Console, allowing you to spot which hunt queries bring postulation to your site.

Benefits

See simple, intuitive metrics each connected a azygous page

Keep your tract velocity accelerated acknowledgment to nan lightweight script

Know nan root codification disposable via GitHub, truthful anyone tin review

Remain compliant pinch GDPR, CCPA, and different privateness laws

Retain 100% information ownership

Pricing Options

Plausible Analytics offers a 30-day unlimited free trial, pinch nary in installments paper required. Paid plans statesman astatine $9 per month, but it depends connected your site’s monthly page views.

13. GoSquared

GoSquared Analytics is simply a web analytics level that positions itself arsenic a privacy-friendly, simpler Google Analytics alternative.

In fact, nan GoSquared interface is simply a azygous page. With only nan cardinal web metrics you request to show regularly.

GoSquared prides itself connected its beautiful, intuitive dashboards and reports that trim retired immoderate of nan confusing, high-learning-curve features Google Analytics has.

GoSquared was besides built arsenic a real-time analytics platform, allowing you to instantly load and position information and reports.

It includes integration options pinch awesome third-party devices for illustration Slack, Squarespace, WordPress, and Shopify.

Benefits

Enjoy a simple, intuitive interface and reports

See real-time information reporting

View cardinal metrics and reports pinch nary learning curve

Remain compliant pinch GDPR, CCPA, and different privateness laws

Leverage integrations pinch Slack, Squarespace, Shopify, WordPress, and more

Pricing Options

GoSquared offers a seven-day unlimited free trial. Paid plans commencement astatine $9 a month, depending connected your monthly page views and nan number of projects.

14. Gauges

Gauges is simply a real-time instrumentality that provides web analytics and personification demographic data.

The level is easy to usage and understand. And it includes each nan astir important metrics you’d expect to spot successful an analytics package suite.

Gauges gives you complete, up-to-the-second insights connected your postulation and engagement metrics. Without having to refresh nan page.

And Gauges allows for search aggregate properties astatine once. You tin switch betwixt websites and subdomains.

This makes Gauges a awesome action for agencies and organizations pinch aggregate websites and properties.

Benefits

See real-time, complete analytics

Focus connected visitant metrics

Enjoy cleanable and elemental interface and reports

Track aggregate properties

Stay successful fund pinch nan reasonable price

Pricing Options

You tin effort Gauges for free pinch a seven-day trial. Then, prime from nan 3 paid plans, which commencement astatine $6 per month.

15. Simple Analytics

Simple Analytics is simply a web analytics level that was built and designed astir nan thought that analytics should beryllium elemental and privacy-friendly.

The level offers a single, cleanable dashboard that's easy to navigate and understand.

It provides each nan astir important metrics for online businesses. Including page views, clip connected page, and apical pages. And immoderate demographic data, specified arsenic browser and location.

Simple Analytics doesn’t usage cookies to cod immoderate data. It’s compliant pinch GDPR and different privateness laws.

While it doesn’t connection nan sheer magnitude of information that Google Analytics does, Simple Analytics is simply a awesome action for smaller organizations looking for a simple, privacy-friendly analytics solution.

And you tin import your humanities information from Google Analytics. That way, you won’t person immoderate gaps successful your data.

Benefits

Avoid information overload—only spot nan astir important information and metrics

Enjoy nan elemental creation and easiness of use

Remain compliant pinch GDPR and different privateness laws

Import Google Analytics humanities data

Pricing Options

Simple offers a 14-day free proceedings for its starter and business plans. Paid plans commencement astatine $9 per month.

Choose nan Google Analytics Alternative That’s Right for You

Whatever your logic for seeking an replacement to Google Analytics, you person galore options.

The astir important point is to find an analytics instrumentality that suits your unsocial needs and budget.

And if you request a solution that provides web analytics for not only your business’s performance, but your competitors’ performance, look nary further than Semrush.

Semrush’s Traffic Analytics instrumentality reveals your competitors’ analytics information successful seconds.

Just participate their domain sanction and click “Analyze.”

The instrumentality will show immoderate of their astir important metrics successful nan “Overview” tab.

You tin besides excavation deeper into circumstantial metrics related to assemblage demographics, postulation channels, apical webpages, and more.