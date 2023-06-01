15 Best Keyword Research Tools (Free + Paid)

1 day ago

If you want to find valuable keywords, you request to usage keyword investigation tools.

In this post, we’ll look astatine 15 paid and free keyword devices to thief you execute effective keyword research.

Let’s start.

Semrush’s Keyword Magic Tool is simply a powerful keyword investigation tool.

It has nan largest keyword database connected nan market—over 24 cardinal keywords crossed 142 world databases.

Here’s really you tin usage it:

Open nan tool, participate your seed keyword (a wide word related to your business), prime your preferred database location, and click “Search.”

You’ll spot thousands (or millions) of keyword ideas successful seconds.

Here’s an example:

Want to constrictive down your results?

No problem. You tin use nan pursuing (and more) filters:

Questions: To spot keyword ideas successful nan shape of questions

To spot keyword ideas successful nan shape of questions Broad Match, Phrase Match, Exact Match, and Related: To spot different variations of your seed keyword

To spot different variations of your seed keyword Languages: To look for keywords successful different languages

To look for keywords successful different languages Volume: To hunt for keywords that autumn nether circumstantial search volume range, for illustration 101-1000, 1001-10000, etc.

To hunt for keywords that autumn nether circumstantial search volume range, for illustration 101-1000, 1001-10000, etc. KD %: To spot keywords that person a circumstantial keyword trouble level for ranking, for illustration “Easy,” “Hard,” “Very hard,” etc.

To spot keywords that person a circumstantial keyword trouble level for ranking, for illustration “Easy,” “Hard,” “Very hard,” etc. Intent: To spot keywords that bespeak a circumstantial search intent, for illustration “Informational,” “Navigational,” “Commercial,” aliases “Transactional”

Select nan filters you’re willing in, and your results will automatically constrictive according to nan caller criteria.

Like this:

Pro tip: Read our detailed keyword investigation guide to study really to find nan champion keywords pinch nan Keyword Magic Tool.

Price: The Keyword Magic Tool is simply a portion of Semrush’s SEO toolkit. You tin sign up for free and execute 10 keyword searches per day. But nan disposable information will beryllium limited.

To usage nan Keyword Magic Tool to its fullest potential, subscribe to 1 of nan paid plans.

The pricing starts astatine $99.95 per period paid annually aliases $119.95 per period paid monthly.

2. Keyword Overview

Keyword Overview is portion of Semrush’s ecosystem of keyword investigation devices for SEO.

It provides a elaborate overview of immoderate keyword successful nan Semrush database. And generates different related keyword ideas.

To usage this tool, participate nan keyword(s) you want to analyze, prime nan database country, take a much circumstantial location if you wish, and click “Search.”

The instrumentality will make an overview study for your keyword.

The study consists of 3 main sections.

The first conception gives you a speedy snapshot of cardinal metrics, like:

Volume: The mean number of monthly searches successful nan selected database (and metrics for illustration “Global Volume” and hunt measurement “Trend”)

The mean number of monthly searches successful nan selected database (and metrics for illustration “Global Volume” and hunt measurement “Trend”) Keyword Difficulty: The estimation of really difficult it is to rank successful nan apical 10 integrated results (on a standard from 1 to 100)

The estimation of really difficult it is to rank successful nan apical 10 integrated results (on a standard from 1 to 100) Intent: The intent (or nan “why?”) down nan search

Here’s what that conception looks like:

The 2nd conception will springiness you an overview of different applicable keywords. Including “Keyword Variations,” “Questions,” and “Related Keywords”:

You tin click nan “View each X,XXX keywords” buttons to spot each nan keyword ideas related to your main keyword for each of nan categories.

Finally, nan “SERP Analysis” conception shows you nan existent top-ranking pages for nan analyzed keyword.

Here’s what it looks for illustration successful nan tool:

Price: The Keyword Overview instrumentality comes pinch Semrush’s SEO toolkit. You tin sign up for free and analyse 10 keywords per day.

If you want to analyse much keywords, subscribe to nan Pro plan for $99.95 per period billed annually aliases $119.95 per period billed monthly.

3. Google Trends

Google Trends is simply a free keyword instrumentality that lets you spot which topics are trending successful regions crossed nan globe. In different words, celebrated keywords group are searching for.

Just participate your keyword into nan hunt barroom and click “Explore.”

You’ll spot whether nan liking for that keyword is growing, declining, aliases remaining steady.

The instrumentality will besides show you related queries and topics based connected your main keyword.

You tin moreover comparison 2 aliases much keywords against each different to spot which keyword is astir popular.

For example, if we comparison “car insurance” pinch “auto insurance,” we spot much group are searching for “car insurance.”

That doesn’t make “auto insurance” a bad keyword to target. It’s conscionable thing to return statement of. You tin target some nan keywords if they’re applicable to your business.

Price: Google Trends is free.

4. Keyword Manager

Keyword Manager is simply a keyword instrumentality from Semrush that helps you create and support your keywords list.

Once you place a database of keywords that are applicable for your website, you tin usage Keyword Manager to negociate and way each of them.

For example, if you utilized nan Keyword Magic Tool to find keyword ideas, you tin nonstop your chosen keywords straight to Keyword Manager.

In nan Keyword Magic Tool, cheque nan boxes connected nan left-hand broadside and click “+ Add to keyword list.”

Then, supply a sanction for your database and click nan cheque mark.

Click “+ Add to keyword list” again and click to unfastened nan list.

You’ll now beryllium taken to nan Keyword Manager tool.

From here, you tin do a lot. For example, you tin shape your keywords into clusters.

Keyword clustering is simply a well-known SEO method wherever you shape akin keywords based connected hunt intent. The thought is to create 1 page for each cluster, targeting each nan related keywords successful a cluster.

This helps you optimize a page for different variations of nan keyword to rank for much keywords. And get much traffic.

To create keyword clusters, navigate to nan “Clusters” tab and click “Cluster list.”

The instrumentality will group your keywords into different clusters. Like this:

Click connected a peculiar cluster, and you’ll spot each nan keywords that are portion of that group.

Try to usage each these keywords erstwhile creating content. So you tin rank for each of them.

Price: Keyword Manager is simply a paid tool. You request to beryllium subscribed to 1 of Semrush’s paid plans to usage it.

Subscriptions commencement astatine $99.95 per period (paid annually) and spell up to $374.95 (paid annually), depending connected nan scheme you opt for.

5. QuestionDB

QuestionDB shows you nan questions group inquire connected forum sites for illustration Reddit and Stack Exchange. In different words, question-based keywords.

Its immense mobility database gives you much circumstantial penetration into what your assemblage really wants to know.

You tin leverage this penetration to create much useful contented that answers those questions.

First, travel up pinch a database of related seed keywords.

Then, participate 1 of them into QuestionDB.

For example, present are a fewer results for nan seed keyword “content creation”:

Repeat this process for nan remainder of your seed keyword database to make moreover much keyword ideas.

Price: Free users tin position astir 50 results for their searches.

The most basal plan costs $15 per period and offers 100 searches per period pinch unlimited results for each search.

6. Organic Research

Semrush’s Organic Research instrumentality helps you unlock accusation astir your competitors’ keyword data.

It’s very difficult to find these keywords without a instrumentality for illustration Organic Research.

Let america show you really to usage it.

Open nan tool, participate a competitor’s domain, and click “Search.”

You’ll spot tons of different information points.

Go to nan “Top Keywords” conception and click nan “View each X,XXX keywords” button.

You’ll spot each nan keywords that competitor ranks for successful Google’s apical 100 results.

If nan database is monolithic and you want thing much manageable, use 1 aliases much of nan pursuing filters:

Positions

Volume

KD

Intent

SERP features

Like this:

You tin besides export this information into an Excel sheet. Just click connected nan “Export” fastener successful nan right-side area astatine nan apical of nan table.

This characteristic is ace useful erstwhile you’re successful a hurry and want to analyse those keywords later.

Price: Organic Research is simply a freemium tool. Sign up for free to get 10 free searches per day. But nan disposable keyword information will beryllium limited.

With nan paid plan, you tin unlock much data. Pricing starts astatine $99.95 per period paid annually aliases $119.95 per period paid monthly.

7. AlsoAsked

AlsoAsked aggregates questions from Google’s People Also Ask (PAA) boxes, which are golden mines for question-based keywords surrounding your main topic.

The instrumentality shows each nan mobility keywords connected a branching sketch that illustrates nan narration betwixt them.

For example, present are nan questions AlsoAsked finds if you hunt “content creation” successful nan United States:

Searching for “content creation” generates 4 superior questions:

What is meant by contented creation?

How tin I commencement contented creation?

What are nan 4 pillars of contented creation?

What does a contented creator do?

These questions person their ain PAA results. Those caller questions show further branches.

If you click connected 1 of nan branches, you tin position a caller sketch starting from that point.

This doesn’t conscionable show topics you could cover. It besides shows you nan relationships betwixt these questions. Which tin thief you building your articles.

This way, you’re covering each nan astir important questions successful nan bid they’re apt to get asked.

You tin besides export this information arsenic a CSV (for Lite and Pro plans) aliases an image to usage for study aliases presentations.

Price: AlsoAsked is simply a free keyword investigation tool, but location are besides paid options.

A free relationship allows you to execute 10 searches each month. The paid plans commencement astatine $15 per month, giving you 100 searches per month.

8. Keyword Surfer

Keyword Surfer is simply a free keyword investigation instrumentality successful nan shape of a Google Chrome extension. It allows you to spot keyword suggestions straight successful nan SERPs (search motor results pages).

Upon installation, nan instrumentality will automatically show keyword suggestions successful a sheet connected nan correct broadside of nan SERP.

It shows related keywords, their overlap pinch nan original hunt query (the percent of hunt results shared pinch nan original hunt query), and their hunt volume.

Besides nan keyword ideas, it besides shows useful accusation astir each hunt result.

Namely:

Estimated monthly traffic

The number of words connected nan page

How galore times nan nonstop hunt building appears connected a page

A “TITLE CHANGED” badge successful lawsuit Google has changed nan original title tag

To sum up:

Keyword Surfer allows you to enrich your hunt results pinch useful information astir nan ranking pages. And quickly find caller keyword opportunities based connected your hunt query.

Price: Keyword Surfer is simply a freemium tool. The costs of their astir basic scheme (called “LITE”) is $19 per period (billed annually).

9. Keyword Gap

The Keyword Gap instrumentality helps you excavation done your competitors’ keyword profiles to spot really galore keywords you stock pinch your competitors (i.e., communal keywords). As good arsenic keywords they rank for, but you don’t (i.e., missing keywords).

The missing keywords are fundamentally new keyword opportunities for your website.

First, unfastened nan tool, participate your domain and up to 4 competitors, and click “Compare.”

The instrumentality will make a broad study for you.

The “Keyword Overlap” conception of nan study shows you nan comparative size of each domain’s keyword floor plan and really overmuch they overlap.

Below, you tin analyse your existent keyword floor plan against your competition.

Focus connected nan “Missing” and “Weak” tabs to find keywords you haven’t targeted yet. Or those you could execute amended for.

Click connected keywords you’d for illustration to study much about. Or nonstop them to Keyword Manager truthful you tin reference them later.

Price: Keyword Gap is simply a freemium tool. You tin execute 10 comparisons per time for free.

For more, you’ll request to subscribe to a paid plan. Pricing starts astatine $99.95 per period paid annually aliases $119.95 per period paid monthly.

10. AnswerThePublic

AnswerThePublic is simply a keyword investigation instrumentality that uses autocomplete suggestions from hunt engines for illustration Google to find questions group are searching for.

In this example, we’ll usage “content creation” arsenic our seed keyword and look astatine nan hunt information from nan United States.

The instrumentality will quickly show each nan queries it finds related to “content creation,” grouped successful a visually appealing measurement for illustration this:

The hunt position marked pinch a darker shadiness of orangish are much popular.

You tin besides position nan aforesaid information laid retired successful lists:

All these questions thief you understand what your assemblage wants to know. And you tin supply answers successful your contented to rank for those keywords.

In summation to questions, you tin besides find:

Search phrases by a preposition (e.g., “content creation for societal media”)

societal media”) Comparisons (e.g., “content creation vs. marketing”)

marketing”) Alphabeticals (e.g., "content creation apps” would beryllium grouped nether "A”)

Related searches

Price: You tin usage AnswerThePublic for free, but nan number of searches you tin tally is limited.

Their paid plans commencement astatine $5 per month, giving you 100 searches per day. Which is much than capable for beginners.

11. TubeBuddy

TubeBuddy is simply a browser hold that helps you execute YouTube-specific keyword research. To optimize and turn your YouTube channel.

It uses its Keyword Explorer characteristic to do that.

To usage it, participate a keyword you’re willing in, and click “EXPLORE.”

In nan “Summary” tab, you’ll find a people for your keyword retired of 100.

This people considers nan magnitude of title you person and really good optimized nan top-ranking videos are.

The higher nan score, nan much title you have. The little nan score, nan little title you person for a keyword.

Here, you’ll besides find a breakdown of liking complete clip for that keyword connected YouTube and Google, arsenic good arsenic related video topics and tags.

Click nan “Results” tab for a snapshot of nan existent YouTube results for that keyword, including nan top-ranking videos and channels.

You tin usage this accusation for competitory research.

If you click done to watch 1 of those videos, you’ll find a “Videolytics” panel. It shows capacity data, SEO, champion practices, and moreover video tags:

Price: With a free account, you tin execute 25 searches successful Keyword Explorer per day.

There are aggregate paid tiers (including an endeavor option), but nan astir celebrated is nan “Legend” relationship for $29.99 per period paid monthly aliases $23.99 per period paid annually. Which gives you unlimited access.

Keyword Tool uses autocomplete information from various hunt engines and sites—including Google, Bing, YouTube, Amazon, Instagram, eBay, and Play Store—to thief you find keyword ideas and celebrated hashtags.

First, prime nan hunt motor and state you want to position information for. Then, participate your seed keyword and deed nan hunt icon.

The instrumentality will make a database of autocomplete suggestions, questions, and prepositions from your selected root (which is Google successful nan illustration below).

Select each nan keywords you want to target and click nan export icon to download them arsenic a CSV aliases Excel file.

Pricing: You tin usage nan free type of Keyword Tool without moreover creating an account. The free instrumentality generates up to 750 suggestions for each seed keyword searched.

But you don’t get valuable keyword metrics for illustration hunt measurement and keyword title pinch a free account.

So, you tin see subscribing to a “Pro Basic” scheme astatine $69 per period billed annually aliases $89 per period billed monthly to unlock these metrics.

13. Google Keyword Planner

Google Keyword Planner is simply a Google keyword investigation tool.

Although it’s chiefly meant for advertisers who put successful pay-per-click (PPC) advertizing pinch Google Ads, you tin besides usage it to find keywords for SEO.

To entree Keyword Planner, you’ll request a Google Ads account. If you’re not judge really to group that up, travel nan instructions successful our blog station connected utilizing Google Keyword Planner.

You tin usage Keyword Planner to do 2 things:

Find caller keywords

Find humanities information astir keywords

To find caller keywords, click “Discover caller keywords.” Then participate your seed keyword and click “Get results.”

You’ll spot a bunch of keyword ideas successful seconds.

To find monthly hunt measurement information for a database of keywords, click “Get hunt measurement and forecasts.” Then, you tin type, transcript and paste, aliases upload your database of keywords. And click “Get started.”

Here, you’ll find humanities information for your batch of keywords. You tin usage this instrumentality to way keywords you’re already targeting.

Price: While Keyword Planner is technically free, you tin only entree it via a Google Ads relationship (which asks for billing information).

It’s champion to entree this instrumentality utilizing an relationship that spends money connected Google Ads, arsenic this tin thief you entree amended data.

14. Organic Traffic Insights

The Organic Traffic Insights instrumentality shows each nan keywords you presently rank for connected Google. It besides includes keyword information from Google Analytics and Google Search Console.

And allows you to retrieve keywords that were antecedently concealed nether nan “not provided” class successful Google Analytics.

Start by setting up a task successful nan tool.

Once that’s complete, you’ll spot a study pinch tons of information points:

Go to nan “Keywords” conception of nan report.

Now usage this study to find your underperforming keywords. These are immoderate keywords for which you rank successful position 11 and beyond.

If you’re not ranking successful nan apical 10, you’re practically invisible to hunt motor users. You won’t get overmuch traffic.

So, it’s important to find your underperforming keywords and optimize for them.

To find underperforming keywords, group nan position select to only show keywords wherever you rank successful page 11 and beyond.

These are each nan keywords for which your website doesn’t rank well.

So, see optimizing for them to summation your ranking position and integrated traffic.

Further reading: 6 optimization tips connected really to optimize a page for keywords.

Pricing: Organic Traffic Insights comes arsenic portion of Semrush’s SEO toolkit. A free account gives you constricted entree to keyword data.

To unlock much data, subscribe to a paid plan for $99.95 per period billed annually aliases $119.95 per period billed monthly.

15. Soovle

Soovle is simply a free keyword investigation instrumentality that aggregates hunt suggestions crossed aggregate hunt engines and websites. Including Google, Bing, Wikipedia, Amazon, eBay, and YouTube.

Use nan hunt barroom successful nan halfway of nan surface to participate your seed keyword. The suggestions will automatically populate complete their respective hunt motor logos.

You tin usage your correct arrow cardinal to move done each hunt motor and click connected immoderate keyword to position its unrecorded hunt results page.

To prevention a keyword to reference later, resistance it to nan book icon successful nan apical near corner.

Price: Soovle is free.

Semrush has a suite of keyword investigation devices that thief you find, analyze, and negociate keywords for your website.

Want to trial them retired earlier committing to a paid plan?

No problem! You tin motion up for a free trial.

And if you want to study much astir keyword investigation successful general, here’s what you should publication next: