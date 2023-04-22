Lamine Yamal is group to make history arsenic nan youngest ever subordinate to debut for FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona

15-year-old FC Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is group to make a record-breaking elder debut for nan nine aft being called up to Xavi Hernandez's first squad squad to look Atletico Madrid connected Sunday.

Yamal, who has been connected La Masia's books since nan property of 7 and hails from nan dormitory municipality of Mataro immoderate 30 kilometers eastbound of Barcelona metropolis center, has trained pinch Xavi's men astatine intermittent periods this term.

Two weeks ago, it was reported by AS that he would make nan trim for Xavi's squad to look Girona. Contrary to reports, however, Yamal was overlooked by nan caput coach for nan 0-0 tie wherever Barca grounded to return advantage of nan chance to spell 15 points clear complete bitter rivals Real Madrid astatine nan La Liga summit.

A fortnight later, however, pinch Barca still struggling to people goals pursuing different stalemate distant astatine Getafe, Yamal has been picked to return connected nan apical shape squad crossed Europe's 5 large leagues successful Atletico Madrid alongside antecedently injured stars Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Even if he doesn't get a tally retired successful nan crippled of nan play successful Spain, Yamal has still made history by being nan youngest ever subordinate to beryllium called up to a Barca first squad squad.

Should he characteristic astatine immoderate point, though, he would besides smash nan club's grounds for nan youngest ever elder quality shaper which has been held by Armand Martinez Sagi since April 2, 1922.

Martinez Sagi made his debut aged 15 years, 11 months and 5 days successful a 1-1 tie against Real Gijon, but Yamal doesn't move 16 until July 13 and would overtake him by immoderate distance.

Yamal wouldn't clasp nan grounds for nan youngest quality shaper successful nan Spanish apical flight, however, which was past made by Luka Romero acold much precocious successful June 24, 2020.

On this date, Romero, who is now astatine Lazio, debuted for Mallorca astatine 15 years and 219 days aged and would still pip Yamal by a fewer months.

As his action shows, Yamal is highly thought of astatine Barca who are trying to necktie nan youngster down to a caller statement pinch a €1 cardinal ($1.01 billion) merchandise clause.