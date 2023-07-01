18 arrested in Bangla College incident during BNP march

About 500 unidentified individuals person been accused successful 2 cases, pinch 1 lawsuit naming 120 suspects and nan different 107.

Leaders and activists from nan section BNP and its subordinate bodies, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, were accused successful nan case.

Rubel Hossain revenge nan lawsuit alleging that during nan BNP march, a group burned his motorcycle and attacked assemblage students pinch sticks, intending to origin harm aliases termination them.

According to nan FIR, Rubel and 4 others, Tofazzal Hossain Palash, ‘Sohag’, ‘Nasir’ and ‘Israt’, were attacked. Nasir and Tofazzal sustained injuries successful nan incident.

Source Bdnews24

