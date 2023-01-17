19 dead, thousands seek shelter in South Asia monsoon floods

ADVERTISEMENT

19 dead, thousands activity shelter successful South Asia monsoon floods

by AFP Staff Writers

Kathmandu (AFP) June 23, 2023



At slightest 19 group are dormant aft floods triggered by South Asia's yearly monsoon, pinch a week of relentless rains forcing thousands of group to activity shelter successful India.

Floods are communal and origin wide devastation during nan treacherous monsoon season, but experts opportunity ambiance alteration is expanding their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

The toll from flooding and landslides past play successful Nepal had risen to 14 by Friday, pinch much than 2 twelve still missing, according to officials.

"Search and rescue teams are still connected nan ground," Dhruba Bahadur Khadka, a spokesperson for nan country's nationalist disaster authority, told AFP connected Friday.

Four others were killed aft flooding successful landslides successful India's distant Himalayan authorities of Arunachal Pradesh adjacent nan Chinese border, disaster guidance authorities location said Thursday.

Authorities successful neighbouring Assam authorities said 1 personification had died successful flood waters by Thursday evening, pinch much than 1,300 villages inundated.

Around 14,000 group had near their homes for emergency shelters, Assam's disaster agency added.

Bangladesh is besides connected alert aft forecasters warned of imaginable floods successful bluish districts bordering India.

At slightest 20,000 families had truthful acold been affected by flooding successful low-lying areas astir nan bluish territory of Kurigram, authorities said.

"The awesome rivers successful nan region are swelling," territory administrator Mohammad Rezaul Karin told AFP. "The business whitethorn worsen anytime if nan travel from upstream increases."

The Asian Summer Monsoon is fundamentally a colossal oversea breeze that brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its yearly rainfall betwixt June and September each year.

It is captious for agriculture and truthful for nan livelihoods of millions of farmers and nutrient information successful a region of astir 2 cardinal people.

But it besides brings demolition each twelvemonth successful landslides and floods.

A 2021 study by nan Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) search shifts successful nan monsoon from nan mid-20th period suggested it was becoming stronger and much erratic.

Last twelvemonth catastrophic monsoon floods put a 3rd of Pakistan nether water, damaging 2 cardinal homes and sidesplitting much than 1,700 people.

Bangladesh saw grounds flooding nan aforesaid twelvemonth that killed much than 100 group and trim disconnected 7 cardinal others, pinch alleviation efforts continuing for months.

