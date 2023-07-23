2 female hikers found dead in a Nevada state park amid heat wave

12 hours ago
OVERTON, Nev. — Two women hikers person been recovered dormant successful a authorities parkland successful confederate Nevada, authorities said Sunday.

Nevada State Police did not merchandise immoderate specifications connected nan hikers’ identities aliases a imaginable origin of death. However, nan confederate portion of nan authorities remains successful an excessive power warning, and nan precocious somesthesia connected Saturday was 114 degrees (45 degrees Celsius.)

Authorities said they were asked to do a use cheque soon earlier 3 p.m. Saturday for 2 women who didn’t decorativeness their hike astatine Valley of Fire State Park, southbound of Overton successful Moapa Valley.

A group of hikers reported seeing nan women participate nan trails successful nan greeting and became concerned erstwhile they noticed nan brace hadn’t returned.

State constabulary said 1 female was recovered dormant connected nan way and nan different assemblage was located successful a canyon.

Valley of Fire State Park is astir 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

There person been 7 heat-related deaths successful Clark County arsenic of mid-July, according to nan Southern Nevada Health District.

