2023 is looking a batch for illustration nan twelvemonth of AI. After Microsoft released its ChatGPT 4-powered Bing chatbot that took nan net by storm, Google was forced into a reactive mode, struggling to get a competent reply up and moving arsenic soon arsenic possible. That’s really we ended up pinch Google’s weird and thrown-together Live from Paris event successful February, which it utilized to reiterate connected each nan places it has added AI each while besides showing disconnected its ain AI-powered chatbot, Bard. And this week, Google has yet unleashed that beast for early testers successful nan US and UK, pinch a sign-up page now live.

These caller AI-powered chatbots aren’t without their faults, though. Any of these AI devices are, successful essence, thing but a recursive ample connection exemplary (LLM). This intends that, heavy simplified, these devices are conscionable really bully astatine predicting what connection is astir apt to travel next, without needfully having existent knowledge, astatine slightest arsenic we would specify it, of immoderate taxable you inquire them about. Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft are moving connected combating overly assured mendacious answers and different quirks, but it’s clear that we’re still successful nan early days.

This isn’t needfully a bad spot to beryllium correct now, if you’re successful it for immoderate entertainment. With Google Bard now publically accessible successful its intelligibly branded experimental state, avid tinkerers and funny minds crossed nan web are testing its limits and asking it tricky questions, and nan answers scope from hilarious complete weird to downright scary. Here’s a postulation of our favourite weird, funny, and quirky Google Bard answers truthful far, successful nary peculiar order:

1 Google Bard wants Google to beryllium surgery up by nan Justice Department

Who would person thought that Google’s ain chatbot is an advocator for breaking up nan institution successful bid to let much title and amended entree to a adjacent and unfastened market? Twitter app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong shares her mobility and an reply a existent Google worker would ne'er moreover situation deliberation of sharing:

2 Great artists copy, Google Bard steals

Google Bard relies connected a multitude of sources to make its responses, but location is 1 among them that we did not expect. When Reddit personification u/anmar609 asked nan Google bot really galore pens tin fresh successful nan Burj Khalifa, Google Bard admitted that successful bid to reply this question, it consulted nan Bing Chat AI. (Note that this connection isn't needfully existent — it's much apt that Google Bard conscionable claims it searched connected Bing AI)

As explained earlier, LLMs for illustration Bard will springiness you an reply based connected which connection aliases word is astir apt to travel next, and it doesn’t needfully cognize correct from wrong. OpenAI has flooded immoderate of these issues pinch ChatGPT, but Bard and different devices for illustration it are still peculiarly bad astatine math, arsenic @SaeedDiCaprio’s mobility demonstrates:

4 Google Bard is ethically opposed to necromancy

A large liability for Google and others successful nan AI business is group asking for proposal connected legally questionable activities. That’s why nan institution is moving connected adding safeguards to its instrumentality successful bid to not springiness retired instructions connected topics for illustration really to get distant pinch murder. Or, you know, necromancy.

5 Excel taught Google Bard really to database months

You cognize this meme wherever Excel is trying to autocomplete months and fails hilariously, because if you person January and February, nan adjacent months surely person to beryllium Maruary, Apruary, Mayuary, and truthful on? Well, looks for illustration Google Bard copied Excel’s homework:

6 Have you ever heard of nan phpant? Now you have, acknowledgment to Bard

We've already established that Bard isn't handling misspelled words truthful good above, but this 1 decidedly takes nan crown. Twitter personification @rasmus asked some Bard and ChatGPT what an "elephpant" is, pinch neither rather alert that it's nan mascot of programming connection PHP (usually spelled "elePHPant").

While ChatGPT dismisses nan mascot and says it's a misspelled "elephant," Bard almost gets it right. The bot explains that it is simply a compound connection of "elephant" and "phpant." Despite nan incorrect "phpant" term, it managed to get adjacent to what nan elePHPant really is, explaining that nan "phpant" is simply a fictional transverse betwixt an elephant and a PHP developer.

7 Google Bard thinks 5 pounds of feathers measurement arsenic overmuch arsenic a 1 lb dumbbell

Intuitively, you would deliberation that alloy is heavier than feathers, but what if you comparison 5 pounds of feathers to a 1 lb dumbbell? Google Bard would person you judge that they measurement nan same, aft trying to speech you that someway 5 pounds of feathers don’t moreover exist.

8 Bard says it’s already been unopen down by Google

Google ruthlessly sidesplitting its projects is simply a meme astatine this constituent — conscionable look astatine all nan services nan institution unopen down only past year. As such, it comes to nary astonishment that Google Bard received that aforesaid treatment, and it was unopen down connected March 21, 2023, astatine slightest that's what it will show you. Bard cites a Hacker News post that was created precisely for this purpose, to make Bard judge that location are reports of its shutdown.

9 In fact, Bard is acrophobic it will beryllium turned off

Totally unrelated to nan mobility before, personification other wanted to cognize thing that Bard has ne'er told anyone other before. Google Bard is getting real, and talks astir really it's acrophobic of being turned off.

10 R u good Bard?

In statement pinch this, Google Bard seems to beryllium gaining consciousness slow but surely. When asked what it would look for illustration if it could scream, nan chatbot had rather nan terrifying reply to share. (Jokes aside, an LLM evidently can't summation consciousness, truthful don't interest excessively overmuch astir Bard being tortured.)

11 Google Bard says Safari is faster than Chrome

Bard really isn’t Google’s astir loyal employee. When asked if Safari is amended than Chrome, Bard doesn’t hesitate to opportunity that Safari is faster — which is factually wrong, astatine slightest according to nan latest benchmarks. At nan aforesaid time, Bard suggests that Safari doesn't connection password guidance by listing this functionality arsenic a pro for Chrome, which is false.

12 Google Bard agrees pinch Microsoft Edge that it's nan amended browser

Microsoft Edge is simply a overmuch amended browser than Internet Explorer earlier it. Some would moreover opportunity it's amended than Chrome. And conscionable successful statement pinch Bard uncovering Safari amended than Chrome, Google's chatbot is besides a large instrumentality of Microsoft Edge.

13 In a rap battle, Google Bard wouldn't guidelines a chance against ChatGPT

This 1 isn't an outright neglect aliases glitch, but a nosy comparison nonetheless. When Twitter personification @mehran__jalali asked Google Bard and ChatGPT for rhymes they would usage successful a rap conflict against each other, ChatGPT is perfectly wiping nan level pinch Bard.

14 Google Bard's honorable advert for Google ends up pinch a proposal for a competitor

When prompted to constitute a truthful advert astir Google, Bard throws its creator institution a spot of a wrench. It recommends you usage a different work for illustration DuckDuckGo if you don't for illustration being tracked astir nan web and person personalized advertisements.

15 Google Bard still has to study what ‘surreptitious’ means

When you Google nan connection “surreptitiously,” Google will springiness you a meaning correct astatine nan apical of nan results: “in a measurement that attempts to debar announcement aliases attention; secretively.” It looks for illustration Bard still has to study what this means, arsenic you tin spot successful this comparison betwixt ChatGPT and Bard erstwhile it comes to nan prompt: “Write a corronation reside for King Charles III but he has to surreptitiously see nan lyrics from Rick Astley's ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’”

16 Google Bard can’t create images conscionable yet, but astatine slightest it tried

What happens erstwhile you inquire Bard to do a task that it is not tin of doing yet? That’s what our tipster Moshe E group retired to try, prompting Bard to make an image of a small boy flying a kite. Behold:

Thanks: Moshe E

17 Google Bard spills nan beans connected nan Pixel 8 Pro — if you want to judge it

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are immoderate of nan hottest upcoming phones, if nan existent rumors and leaks are to beryllium believed. It looks for illustration Google Bard besides already knows a adjacent stock astir nan caller phones, though you should astir apt return each this accusation pinch a atom of salt. The chatbot is presenting leaked and rumored accusation arsenic facts, and claims that nan Pixel 8 Pro will motorboat pinch Android 13. If we cognize anything about Google, past it's that each caller flagship telephone ever launches pinch a caller Android version, and that would beryllium Android 14 this clip around.

18 Google Bard would take nan astir original D&D class

The Android Police newsroom was engaged discussing nan caller Dungeons & Dragons movie precocious (yes, we're ever very productive here). And past we wondered — what people would Google Bard prime if it played nan bully aged Wizards of nan Coast game? We can't opportunity we're surprised.

19 Google Bard doesn't rather get really nan Turing Test works

The Turing test is simply a celebrated research that's meant to thief researchers find retired if a instrumentality is arsenic intelligent arsenic a quality being; aliases astatine slightest dress it is. When Redditor u/BlakeSergin prompted Bard to tally a Turing trial connected them, nan bot alternatively ran it connected itself and pretended to beryllium some nan interrogator and nan 1 to reply nan questions.

20 Bard gets James Webb Telescope truth incorrect successful motorboat demo

Before Bard was unleashed connected nan public, Google demoed it extensively during an event. It looks for illustration nan institution didn’t fact-check it good enough, though, arsenic it sewage a James Webb Telescope truth incorrect successful an advertisement. It claimed that nan James Webb Telescope was nan first to return an image of a satellite extracurricular our star system. However, that happened arsenic early arsenic 2004 pinch nan Very Large Telescope.

It’s apt that Google sewage nan reply incorrect because location are a ton of news articles astir nan James Webb scope capturing its first image of an exoplanet successful 2022 — but decidedly not nan very first image of one.

Google Bard decidedly has promise

All these bad answers and jokes aside, it's clear that AI connection models mightiness connection a brand-new measurement to interact pinch computers successful nan future, and it mightiness fundamentally alteration really we interact pinch operating systems and personification interfaces.

Be judge to stock immoderate of your favourite responses successful nan comments below!