20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Ralph Macchio On New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 & The Acting Secret Coppola Taught Him

This week’s impermanent is Ralph Macchio.

Macchio has — arsenic he puts it — been wearing Daniel LaRusso’s shoes for a agelong time. Since 1984 successful fact, erstwhile he first stepped into nan domiciled of The Karate Kid. Two sequel films and 34 years later, Cobra Kai was born. The cardinal Karate Kid characters were back! In a TV series! Only now possibly “kid” was nary longer an due title. Either way, fans leaned difficult into nan reimagined world of nan mid-life Daniel LaRusso and his arch rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

After 2 seasons connected YouTube Red, Netflix snapped up Cobra Kai, and now we’re heading into its sixth and last season. During this podcast chat, Macchio — besides an EP connected nan show — explains that though shooting hasn’t yet begun and he hasn’t seen a script, he has an thought of nan wide communicative arc.

Will he really beryllium stepping retired of LaRusso’s shoes for good, though?

We besides reside nan upcoming caller Karate Kid movie. “I haven’t taken my telephone disconnected nan hook,” Macchio jokes, implying he hasn’t yet received that call.

He besides rewinds backmost to his very early years shooting The Outsiders pinch Francis Ford Coppola and what nan head taught him astir his craft.

Plus, of people we get into nan 20 questions, including his godforsaken land movies and really he seemed to magically manifest his reality from movie prima posters connected his puerility chamber wall.

Click supra to listen. For much episodes of 20 Questions connected Deadline, perceive and subscribe connected Spotify and Apple podcasts.