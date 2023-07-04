20+ Vegetarian and Vegan Zucchini Recipes

A database of seasonal zucchini recipes for those of america pinch bumper crops of zucchini. For immoderate of you who don’t often navigator pinch this summertime star, I'm hoping this will springiness you a alteration of heart! Zucchini is an incredibly versatile constituent successful play passim nan summer, from June to precocious August.

The Many Ways to Use Zucchini

You tin shave it into salads, puree it into delicious soups, and spiralize it into noodles. You tin besides cook it into cakes and breads, aliases grate it on pinch different ingredients into a slaw of sorts. It's cleanable pinch pasta, awesome grilled and is invited successful galore soups and stews. Below you'll find 20 easy zucchini recipes I look to each summer.

What Can I Do With A batch of Zucchini?

There are recipes that usage up a zucchini aliases two. And location are recipes that usage much than that. If you want to usage a batch of it, effort this Pasta pinch Smashed Zucchini Cream aliases nan Grilled Zucchini & Bread Salad. Both of these recipes telephone for 2 pounds.

How to Store Zucchini

Any zucchini you aren't utilizing immediately, tin beryllium preserved, pickled aliases stiff for later - instructions below. Because, unfortunately, nan woody pinch zucchini is usage it aliases suffer it. When you're faced pinch a harvest that produces a lot of squash astatine once, it tin consciousness for illustration a part-time occupation to usage it. The bully news is you person options.

Twenty Favorite Zucchini Recipes

If you’re looking for awesome zucchini recipes, you’re successful nan correct place! These are immoderate tried and existent recipes we revisit often. The Pasta pinch Smashed Zucchini Cream and Zucchini Bread are particularly popular.

Zucchini Salad Recipes

Summer salads and summertime squash spell manus successful hand. We're going to footwear disconnected this database pinch a mates of those. When you usage zucchini successful salads it tin beryllium raw, cooked aliases grilled. It tin beryllium grated, shaved into ribbons, sliced into coins aliases crescents.

1. Grilled Zucchini & Bread Salad

Put a 2-pound dent successful your zucchini proviso pinch this breadstuff salad. The instauration is torn pieces of toasted multi-grain bread. To that you adhd grilled zucchini, chickpeas, and a simple, garlic-forward ponzu dressing. Grilling summertime squash is nan best.



2. Buttermilk Farro Salad

A buttermilk farro crockery inspired by 1 I had astatine Clyde Common successful Portland, Oregon. We're talking astir farro pinch shaved radishes, zucchini, and fennel tossed pinch a tangy herbed buttermilk vinaigrette. It's really beautiful, hearty and delicious.



3. Shaved Fennel Salad

A favourite zucchini look that is also a crockery recipe. It is from Super Natural Every Day pinch shaved fennel, arugula, feta, toasted almonds and, astir important, zucchini slices. It's a short database of ingredients that don't sound peculiarly breathtaking connected nan page, but travel together into thing much than nan sum of their parts.

4. Quinoa pinch Currants, Dill, and Zucchini

Made from a quirky operation of quinoa, dill, shredded zucchini, and currants. This is simply a delicious quinoa crockery from Maria Speck's book, Ancient Grains for Modern Meals.

Zucchini Pasta & Noodle Recipes

Easy pastas are cardinal to keeping a summertime room cool. Zucchini and summertime squash emotion teaming up pinch bully pasta and it useful pinch some short noodles and long. Use your favourite pasta and noodles present - wheat, chickpea, etc.

5. Pasta pinch Smashed Zucchini Cream

A summertime favorite. This simple, garlic-boosted pasta uses 2 pounds of zucchini and is endlessly adaptable. Once you person your smashed condiment and pasta arsenic a foundation, you tin return this successful a batch of different directions. We for illustration to decorativeness it disconnected pinch tons of halved cherry tomatoes. In addition, switch successful ail breadstuff crumbs for nan sliced almonds. The spirit popular of saccharine from nan tomatoes alongs pinch nan crunchy crisp of nan breadcrumbs is great. Alternately, you tin besides present different summertime veggies. You tin besides boost nan full business nutritionally by stirring successful a fewer handfuls of thinly sliced kale that you've massaged pinch a spot of oliva lipid and citrus juice.



6. Simple Sautéed Zucchini

A favourite elemental zucchini recipe. Coins of zucchini are browned successful a cookware mixed pinch toasted golden slivers of garlic. Lots of caller dill aliases scallions present an herby touch. The flavor! Finish pinch a sprinkling of almonds for a spot of crunch. It's a single-skillet benignant of thing. The prep takes 5 minutes, if that, and you tin dainty this arsenic a broadside dish, aliases usage it arsenic a constituent of thing else.



Zucchini Soup Recipes

Generally speaking, summertime soups should beryllium light. Nothing that weighs you down aliases is excessively heavy. Pureed soups served either acold aliases basking are often a go-to.

7. Buttermilk Summer Squash Soup

A pureed summertime squash crockery pinch a buttermilk twist. A pureed summertime squash crockery pinch a buttermilk twist. There's a hint of reddish capsicum and rosemary for depth, immoderate murphy for body, ail and shallots. Nothing excessively acold beyond nan accustomed suspects, but it comes together beautifully.

8. Sopa Verde de Elote

Sweet corn, zucchini and peas are off-set by a spike of greenish chile, a finishing dollop of creme fraiche, and generous compression of lime.

9. Spinach and Zucchini Soup

In opposition to a batch of creamy textured soups, this vibrant greenish crockery is light-and-healthy and still plentifulness tasty.

Let's Bake Zucchini!

If you're going to power your oven successful nan summer, it should beryllium for bully reason. Good logic number 1 is nan pursuing recipe.

10. Zucchini Bread Recipe

Once successful a while a look really makes a mark. This is 1 of those instances. It's a single, beautiful loaf of walnut-studded, sweetener crusted zucchini breadstuff - celebrated each year! You tin besides cook this batter into superb zucchini muffins.



11. A Tasty Frittata

The prettiest, tastiest, frittata recipe. Made pinch potatoes, onions, zucchini and, astir important, eggs drizzled pinch a cilantro chile sauce. if spicy isn't your thing, a elemental drizzle of caller herbs is simply a awesome alternative.

12. Summer Squash Gratin

A decadent, crunchy-topped summertime squash gratin. It is made from thinly sliced summertime squash mixed pinch potatoes, oregano pesto and brown-buttered breadcrumbs.

13. Zucchini Ricotta Cheesecake

A savory, summertime ricotta cheesecake look made pinch dill, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Overall, this is cleanable picnic aliases brunch fare.

14. Lasagna Tart

A main-dish look that leans into nan zucchini noodles / zucchini pasta trend. This is simply a noodle-free tender zucchini lasagna baked successful a pastry crust pinch ricotta, and herb sauce. You could besides usage mozzarella, and of people nan much caller basil components nan better.

More Recipes!

15. Quick Pickled Zucchini

Generally speaking, you can't spell incorrect here. These pickles are speedy to make and awesome to person connected hand. They're delicious connected crusty, goat-cheese slathered grilled bread. That is to say, conscionable astir thing cheesy aliases crunchy. Also cleanable successful elemental salads.



16. Zucchini Agrodolce

A pretty, summer-centric agrodolce, it has a number of chaotic cards. Shredded zucchini is doused pinch a garlic-infused agrodolce scatter made of vinegar, honey, and oliva oil. Then, everything is tossed pinch different tastes and textures pulled from my pantry. The toasted coconut and walnuts adhd crunch. The reddish bulb shows up pinch wound and assertiveness. Lastly, a mates of chopped dates and mini greens aliases herbs bring a large of unexpected flavor.

17. Summer Vegetable Cianfotta

This is highest summer. A vibrant, colorful Campagnian summertime stew from nan A16: Food + Wine cookbook. It features eggplant, cherry tomatoes, fennel and different ingredients braised successful oliva oil.

18. Quinoa and Grilled Zucchini

Quinoa and grilled zucchini is tossed pinch a pretty, ray greenish cilantro-flecked avocado dressing.

20. Lemony Chickpea Stir-fry

An easy stir-fry featuring aureate crusted, pan-fried chickpeas, chopped kale, summertime squash, tofu, and a spot of citrus zest.

Can You Freeze Zucchini?

Lastly, let's screen freezing zucchini. The short reply is yes you tin frost it. Freezing is simply a awesome measurement to sphere conscionable astir immoderate summertime squash and I spell into nan specifications below. I for illustration slicing skin-on zucchini versus grating it. The tegument provides immoderate building and l style leaves you unfastened to a scope of recipes and preparations.

Now that you person immoderate inspiration, research pinch different summertime squash varietals! Ask your neighboring shoppers astatine section farmers' markets to stock their favourite ways to navigator it. Most of all, person nosy taking these zucchini recipes for a spin.