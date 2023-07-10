2023 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating the job security of all 133 FBS coaches

The assemblage shot offseason erstwhile again saw important turnover atop FBS programs pinch 24 programs -- 18% of nan FBS (now astatine 133 teams) -- changing coaches, which intends there's a ample swath entering honeymoon twelvemonth pinch their caller schools. Couple that pinch a number of programs who are successful nan midst of dealing pinch convention realignment complete nan adjacent 2 seasons, and location are plentifulness of unknowns entering this year.

The Hot Seat Rankings person agelong been an meticulous predictor successful position of occupation security. Over nan past 5 years, 30 of nan 43 coaches rated 4 aliases worse successful nan preseason yet mislaid their jobs (70%). That includes 7 of 8 past season; Syracuse's Dino Babers was nan lone coach to past pursuing a somewhat improved 7-6 campaign.

Entering nan 2023 season, location are 8 7 coaches firmly connected nan proverbial basking spot (rated 4 aliases higher) pursuing nan Monday nighttime firing of Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald. However, you tin beryllium judge location will beryllium acold much than 8 occupation changes arsenic that damn coaching carousel is ever spinning nary matter nan expectations entering a fixed year.

In summation to nan afloat group of rankings below, we person elaborate those seven coaches sitting connected nan hottest seats up of nan 2023 campaign. There is besides a group "Notable 3s" to support an oculus connected passim nan season.

Babers enters 2023 pinch a 18-30 grounds since his unthinkable 10-3 play pinch nan Orange successful 2018. Neal Brown is 11-14 aft his lone winning people (6-4 successful nan COVID-19 shortened 2020 season) astatine West Virginia. And past there's Jimbo Fisher whose $70 cardinal buyout and nationalist title (at Florida State) person fixed him a longer leash astatine Texas A&M wherever he has yet to unrecorded up to his hefty value tag aliases lofty expectations. Making a precocious introduction onto nan basking spot was Fitzgerald for reasons that extended beyond his 4-20 grounds complete nan past 2 seasons; however, he was dismissed Monday night.

Below you tin spot wherever each 133 FBS coaches guidelines earlier nan play begins. Check retired nan ratings cardinal first and spot wherever each coach successful assemblage shot ranks pinch kickoff scheduled successful little than 2 months.

5 Win aliases beryllium fired 3 4 Start improving now 4 5 3 Pressure is mounting 16 2 All bully ... for now 52 1 Safe and unafraid 42 Untouchable 15

The array beneath is arranged successful alphabetical bid by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss grounds astatine his existent programme and nan number of years he's led that squad anterior to 2023. If nan coach has seen his standing alteration from nan 2022 season, nan aged standing is listed successful parenthesis. Asterisks (*) statement that games won/lost arsenic an interim coach instantly preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2023 Hot Seat Rankings