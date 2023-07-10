2023 Hot Seat Rankings: Jimbo Fisher among seven college football coaches with their jobs on the line

Welcome to CBS Sports' annual Hot Seat Rankings where buyouts meet speculation, occupation information meets occupation openings and normal mundane furnishings gets torched. Sometimes, nan process isn't pretty, but it is simply a portion of nan game.

This offseason, 24 programs changed coaches. That makes 54 successful nan past 2 years and 96 crossed nan past 4 seasons. There will beryllium much -- arsenic always.

That's not wishing bad connected anyone, but see nan deed complaint of these yearly preseason Hot Seat Rankings. Since 2016, 43 names person appeared connected this database rated either 4s (start improving now) aliases 5s (win aliases beryllium fired). Thirty of those (69.8%) person been fired aliases resigned nether pressure. The deed complaint for Power Five coaches is astir identical (18 of 26, 69.2%).

Last twelvemonth alone, 7 of nan 8 coaches who appeared connected this database were fto go. That included Scott Frost (Nebraska), Herm Edwards (Arizona State), Bryan Harsin (Auburn), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), Willie Taggart (FAU), Jake Spavital (Texas State) and Marcus Arroyo (UNLV).

The lone survivor? Dino Babers (Syracuse), who led his programme to its first winning play since 2018. That does not mean Babers is disconnected nan basking spot entering 2023, though.

Again, we're not present to condemn but simply to inform. Below is our database of coaches rated 4's and 5's. There are besides 16 pinch 3's attached to their names (pressure is mounting), and we've highlighted 5 of nan astir notable coaches successful that category.

So, what openings mightiness location beryllium entering 2023? Plenty ... potentially.

One already for judge arsenic Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald was fired Monday amid a hazing ungraded wrong nan program. Fitzgerald had led nan Wildcats to nan program's worst 2 seasons successful his 17 years pinch nan squad (4-20 combined). This coming disconnected signing a 10-year statement successful January 2021. His spot was already heating up earlier he was handed a two-week suspension aft NU wished done an investigation that hazing abuses occurred wrong nan program. Subsequent reporting revealed shocking specifications of nan alleged hazing, starring to Fitzgerald's dismissal.

Check retired our ratings cardinal showing really nan 133 FBS coaches benignant out. There are 8 connected nan proverbial Hot Seat entering nan play pinch different 16 starting to consciousness nan heat. (Ironically, nan aforesaid numbers arsenic 2022).

5 Win aliases beryllium fired 3 4 Start improving now 4 5 3 Pressure is mounting 16 2 All bully ... for now 52 1 Safe and unafraid 42 Untouchable 15

That leads america to nan yearly Hot Seat Rankings and nan 7 Power Five coaches that request to fig retired a measurement to cool things down earlier 2023 comes to a close. Check retired our complete group of 2023 Hot Seat Rankings for ratings of each 133 FBS coaches entering nan season.

2023 Hot Seat: Now aliases ne'er

2023 Hot Seat: Getting warmer

