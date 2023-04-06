2023 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule, groups for Round 2 on Friday at Augusta National

The 2023 Masters is yet underway. A section of 86 players -- reduced pursuing the withdrawals of Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris -- took connected Augusta National Golf Club pinch aspirations of slipping connected nan famed greenish overgarment by Sunday. Highlighted by nan three-headed monster atop nan play world that is reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, four-time awesome champion Rory McIlroy (seeking nan profession expansive slam successful his ninth try) and 2021 U.S. Open victor Jon Rahm, this year's section features a litany of players pinch a realistic chance to make history.

Rahm was nan 1 personnel of this triumvirate to clasp his powerfulness -- astatine slightest temporarily. Firing a 7-under 65 successful Round 1, Rahm bounced backmost from an opening-hole double bogey and played himself into a stock of nan 18-hole lead. The Spaniard will purpose to support nan momentum rolling into Friday astatine 1:18 p.m. ET alongside Cameron Young (-5) and Justin Thomas (-2) successful 1 of nan much competitory groups of nan day.

The world No. 3 shares that lead pinch a chap European successful Viktor Hovland. The young Norwegian was simply flawless alongside Xander Schauffele and 15-time awesome champion Tiger Woods connected Thursday. While Hovland and Schauffele effort to position themselves for a play tally astatine nan greenish jacket, Woods conscionable hopes to beryllium coming while aiming to make nan trim for a 23rd consecutive Masters, which would necktie an all-time record.

Woods will request a mighty effort connected Friday if he is to beryllium astir for nan last 36 holes. His group originates Round 2 a mates spots up of Rahm and Co. astatine 12:54 p.m. And earlier nan 2 European headmen get going, it is nan American co-leader who will person nan chance to separate. Four-time awesome champion Brooks Koepka looked for illustration his aged aforesaid connected Thursday pinch his play starring nan corporate play world to buzz astir whether he may, successful fact, beryllium back. We'll surely find retired starting astatine 8:18 a.m.

All Friday tee times were moved up 30 minutes owed to imaginable inclement upwind invading Augusta, Georgia, connected Friday afternoon. As for what will hap successful Round 2, an early commencement owed to inclement upwind makes it anyone's guess. Follow our Masters unrecorded leaderboard coverage for study and highlights passim Friday's 2nd group of 18 holes.

2023 Masters tee times, Friday pairings



All times Eastern