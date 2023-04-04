2023 Masters TV schedule, coverage, live stream, channel, how to watch online, streaming, golf tee times

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The astir awesome clip of nan play play continues Friday arsenic nan beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club this week. The 2023 Masters is different star-studded matter pinch a loaded section featuring astir of nan champion golfers successful nan world. Scottie Scheffler is defending nan greenish jacket, Rory McIlroy erstwhile again seeks nan completion of his profession expansive slam and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is backmost successful action for nan first clip since nan Genesis Invitational -- each while astir others look to go first-time winners connected Sunday.

While attending nan Masters is simply a dream for many, simply being capable to watch play connected nan grandest shape of them each is an unthinkable dainty each year, and we present astatine CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall sum of nan Masters passim this week.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long sum crossed each its platforms pinch its accepted 18-hole broadcast sum opening pinch nan 3rd information connected Saturday and final-round action connected Sunday. Jim Nantz, successful his 38th consecutive twelvemonth covering nan Masters, serves arsenic big for nan 36th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz arsenic nan lead expert astatine nan Masters for nan first time. Nantz and Immelman are joined by CBS Sports' unthinkable play squad arsenic elaborate below.

Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm opened their rounds successful wholly different fashions contempt some sitting arsenic nan clubhouse leaders astatine 7 under. Hovland eagled nan 2nd, while Rahm double bogeyed nan first pinch nan second rebounding to play his last 17 holes successful an astounding 9 under. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka returned to his awesome championship-winning shape pinch 4 birdies connected some nan first and 2nd 9 to subordinate nan erstwhile 2 for nan lead.

As for what will hap Friday, an early commencement owed to inclement upwind makes it anyone's guess. Follow our Masters unrecorded leaderboard coverage for study and highlights passim Round 2.

Enough talking astir it. Here's really you tin watch arsenic overmuch Masters arsenic imaginable passim nan week. Don't hide to download nan CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live connected your mobile device, and cheque retired nan complete group of tee times for Round 2 astatine Augusta National connected Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 7

Round 2 commencement time: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters connected nan Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups -- 8:10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8:18 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

9:36 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

10 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (a)

12:54 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

1:18 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young



8:18 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka 9:36 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose 10 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (a) 12:54 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele 1:18 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young Amen Corner -- 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. connected ESPN

TV simulcast unrecorded stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. connected CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 8

Round 3 commencement time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters connected nan Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups -- 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Amen Corner -- 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. connected CBS

TV simulcast unrecorded stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication aliases Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight connected CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 9

Round 4 commencement time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters connected nan Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups -- 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Amen Corner -- 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. connected CBS

TV simulcast unrecorded stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication aliases Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. connected CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters connected nan Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network

We Need to Talk astatine nan Masters

Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ An Invitation to nan Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

Saturday, 1:30-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

13 Green Jackets: A Conversation pinch Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler

Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

An Invitation to nan Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf

Sunday, 1-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

Further specifications from CBS Sports

Live streaming sum provided by Masters.com

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will service arsenic announcers for nan afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman service arsenic announcers for unrecorded streaming sum of nan 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels supply commentary and study for unrecorded streaming video connected nan 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On nan Range: Presented Monday done Sunday connected Masters Live and CBS Sports Network, Masters connected nan Range will characteristic interviews pinch players, study of those successful nan section and breakdowns from nan Tournament Practice Area astatine Augusta National starring up to and passim nan 2023 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Amanda Renner, Iona Stephen, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed and Billy Kratzert will supply commentary passim nan week.

In summation to unrecorded play action, Masters Live will coming video highlights and Augusta National aerials, arsenic good arsenic humanities and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live will beryllium disposable astatine CBSSports.com and connected nan CBS Sports app, arsenic good arsenic Paramount+.

CBS Sports HQ, nan free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will characteristic unrecorded look-ins, updates and reports opening Monday, April 3, pinch CBS Sports play writer Kyle Porter. CBS Sports HQ Spotlight, nan regular sports accusation show connected CBS Sports Network, besides will break down each nan storylines and action passim nan week. Additionally, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports' The First Cut podcast will supply recaps and extended sum astatine nan conclusion of each round. CBS Sports HQ is disposable connected CBSSports.com and nan CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.