2023 NBA Mock Draft: Alabama's Brandon Miller moves up to No. 3 behind Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson

The 2022-23 assemblage hoops play is officially successful nan books and nan 2022-23 NBA regular play is now, too, truthful what amended clip than nan coming -- pinch nan NBA postseason kicking into cogwheel and nan offseason starting for astir half nan convention -- to propulsion retired nan crystal shot and look up to nan NBA Draft?

So pinch immoderate comparative clarity astir really nan draught scenery will look later this summer, astatine slightest earlier nan lottery and earlier tiebreakers, coming we're going to do precisely that. You'll announcement that astatine nan apical location are acquainted names who person been mainstays successful our mocks -- Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson bent connected to nan apical spots present contempt buzz that Alabama's Brandon Miller whitethorn push for top-two position -- and location is besides immoderate caller faces arsenic well. It reflects what has been a reasonably unchangeable scenery of precocious pinch immoderate risers and fallers but, connected nan whole, a beautiful patient apical group successful a loaded class.

Some of nan names will alteration successful nan coming weeks and months arsenic nan draught process plays retired and arsenic players get feedback astir whether they will yet enactment successful nan draught aliases return to school, but pinch nan NBA Draft Combine and lottery little than a period away, location is abstraction now to task up and effort to nail down nan bones and building of what we think (think!) this year's draught whitethorn look like.

OK, let's get to it.