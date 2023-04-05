2023 NFL Draft Positional Preview: Quarterbacks (and why we're having 2018 QB class flashbacks)

3 hours ago
  3. 2023 NFL Draft Positional Preview: Quarterbacks (and why we're having 2018 QB class flashbacks)

In this month-long lead up to nan 2023 NFL draught astatine nan extremity of April, it seems for illustration each of nan chat has centered astir nan apical 4 quarterbacks, who could each apt beryllium selected pinch nan apical 4 picks. After discussing nan 2023 people of moving backs past week, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald walk today's podcast yet diving into this year's blockbuster QB draught people successful Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson & Kentucky's Will Levis.

Before they talk astir this year's class, nan guys walk nan first 20 minutes of nan show looking backmost astatine nan 2018 QB people and nan overseas similarities betwixt this year's prospects and that year's group, which included Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson.

For nan bulk of nan section however, they talk astir really Young, Stroud, Richardson & Levis are being evaluated by NFL beforehand offices, their greenish flags, their reddish flags and why it's very apt we could spot each 4 beryllium selected pinch nan apical 4 picks, but not successful nan bid you mightiness imagine.

At nan tail extremity of nan pod, they talk Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and different chaotic paper QBs who whitethorn beryllium of liking later successful nan draft.

Ohio State backmost CJ Stroud (L) and Alabama backmost Bryce Young (R) are expected to beryllium nan first 2 picks later this period successful nan 2023 NFL draft. (Photos by Ben Jackson/Getty Images; Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

0:00 - Introduction & revisiting nan 2018 QB class

18:10 - Alabama QB Bryce Young

27:50 - Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

33:15 - Florida QB Anthony Richardson

44:15 - Kentucky QB Will Levis

52:05 - Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

59:15 - Any chaotic paper QBs deeper successful nan draft?

Check retired each nan episodes of nan Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and nan remainder of nan Yahoo Sports podcast family astatine https://apple.co/3zEuTQj aliases astatine Yahoo Sports Podcasts

