2023 Scottish Open one and done picks, rankings, sleepers: Expert PGA Tour predictions, golf betting advice

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open gets underway connected Thursday, July 13 astatine The Renaissance Club successful North Berwick, Scotland. The Scottish Open section features respective of nan apical golfers successful nan world, and is headlined by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Scheffler is nan 7-1 favourite successful nan latest Scottish Open likelihood from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by McIlroy (17-2), Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Rickie Fowler (16-1), and Viktor Hovland (18-1). The victor of nan 2023 Scottish Open will return location $1.62 million.

Should you target 1 of nan favorites for illustration Scheffler, McIlroy, aliases Schauffele erstwhile making your 2023 Scottish Open 1 and done picks? Or would it make much consciousness to usage a sleeper for illustration Max Homa, Justin Thomas, aliases Wyndham Clark? Before locking successful your 2023 Scottish Open 1 and done picks, you request to spot what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA master Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is increasing successful popularity. It has respective noticeable similarities to NFL subsister pools, pinch nan main quality being entries are not eliminated pinch a bad week. Players prime 1 golfer per week and gain points based connected their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers tin only beryllium utilized erstwhile per season, and nan constituent format makes nailing fields and elevated events critical.

McClure is simply a DFS fable pinch complete $2 cardinal successful profession winnings, and he's been red-hot connected his PGA picks making love backmost to nan PGA Tour restart successful June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation exemplary to analyse nan section and crush his play picks.

McClure has nailed plentifulness of One and Done picks, including Luke List astatine nan Sentry Tournament of Champions. At nan Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's apical One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted nan full section to return location his sixth profession PGA Tour triumph and $1.566 million. At nan WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning nan tournament, taking location $3.6million. At nan Genesis Invitational, he was each complete Max Homa, who vanished successful 2nd spot and took location $2.18 million. At nan Valspar Championship, McClure's apical OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, vanished successful 3rd place.

More precocious astatine nan RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton arsenic 2 of his apical 1 and done picks. Taylor would spell connected to triumph nan tournament, while Hatton vanished successful 3rd place. At nan U.S. Open, McClure's apical OAD pick, Scottie Scheffler, vanished successful 3rd place, and astatine nan Rocket Mortgage Classic, his apical OAD prime was eventual tourney champion Rickie Fowler.

Now, McClure has dialed successful connected nan 2023 Scottish Open play tourney and conscionable locked successful his 1 and done picks and PGA predictions. You tin only spot McClure's Scottish Open 1 and done picks astatine SportsLine.

Top 2023 Scottish Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's favourite 1 and done picks this week for nan Genesis Scottish Open is 29-year-old Jordan Spieth. McClure believes nan world No. 10 has immense upside this week, but whitethorn alert nether nan radar successful One and Done pools pinch nan Scottish Open featuring a heavy and elite field. The three-time awesome champion has been red-hot successful 2023, racking up six top-10 finishes successful 16 starts.

Spieth has softly re-claimed a spot among nan champion golfers successful nan world and enters nan week classed 21st connected nan PGA Tour successful full strokes gained (1.044), 25th successful strokes gained tee-to-green (0.913), and 32nd successful strokes gained connected attack (0.417). With his caller way grounds against elite competition, McClure sees immense worth successful backing Spieth this week astatine The Renaissance Club. You tin spot who other to backmost astatine SportsLine.

How to make Scottish Open 2023 One and Done picks

McClure is besides targeting different golfer for his 2023 Scottish Open 1 and done picks who is connected nan verge of a breakout performance. This subordinate has been red-hot each year, but consistently flies nether nan radar and has nan expertise to triumph immoderate tourney he enters. You tin find retired who it is, and cheque retired each of McClure's Scottish Open 1 and done picks astatine SportsLine.

Who wins nan 2023 Scottish Open, and which golfers should you target for your PGA 1 and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Scottish Open 2023 1 and done picks, each from nan DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic triumph astatine nan RBC Canadian Open and Rickie Fowler's triumph astatine nan Rocket Mortgage Classic, and find out.