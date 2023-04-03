2023 WNBA Mock Draft: Aliyah Boston goes No. 1 to Fever; Lynx get Maryland's Diamond Miller

After a agelong and engaged winter, nan past awesome arena of nan offseason is now conscionable days away. On Monday, April 10, nan adjacent people of master women's hoops stars will perceive their names called astatine nan 2023 WNBA Draft successful New York.

There's small suspense astir what nan Indiana Fever will do pinch nan first pick, which will almost surely beryllium South Carolina halfway Aliyah Boston. The three-time unanimous First Team All-American is 1 of nan champion prospects to participate nan convention successful years, and she has each nan makings of a franchise talent.

After that, however, things get murky, successful ample portion because a number of projected first-round picks person decided to spell backmost to school, including Rickea Jackson (Tennessee), Charisma Osborne (UCLA), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) and Jacy Sheldon (Ohio State). It's besides worthy noting that 4 teams power nan draft. The Wings (three picks), Fever (two), Dream (two) and Lynx (two) person 9 of nan 12 picks, while nan Aces, Liberty, Mercury, Sky and Sun do not person a selection.

LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark -- stars of past week's NCAA title -- will not beryllium draught eligible until 2024.

Ahead of nan large night, here's a look astatine really things whitethorn go:

Note: This type of nan mock draught was edited connected April 7 pursuing Charisma Osborne's determination to return to UCLA.

1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, C, South Carolina

The Fever, who person not made nan playoffs since 2016, yet had their lottery luck turn, and won nan No. 1 prime this twelvemonth for nan first clip successful franchise history. It came astatine a cleanable time, arsenic they'll beryllium capable to prime Boston, 1 of nan champion prospects to participate nan convention successful years. The 6-foot-5 halfway is simply a ascendant protect unit astir nan basket, an elite rebounder and an businesslike scorer successful nan paint. She has nan talent to move things astir successful Indiana.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland

Miller answered immoderate and each questions astir her wellness and her crippled this season, and led Maryland to nan Elite Eight for nan first clip successful astir a decade by doing a small spot of everything connected some sides of nan ball. At 6-foot-3 she has defender skills and athleticism successful a forward's body, and boasts nan astir upside of anyone successful this people extracurricular of Boston. Her 3-point changeable does request immoderate work, but she'll beryllium an breathtaking summation to a caller era of Lynx basketball.

3. Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova

The Wings mislaid their 2 biggest 3-point threats from past play -- Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey -- and caller caput coach Latricia Trammell told CBS Sports that uncovering a level spacer is simply a cardinal priority. Team president Gregg Bibb, meanwhile, called Siegrist, who led nan federation successful scoring astatine 29.2 points per crippled while shooting 36.1 percent from down nan arc, "one of nan champion players successful nan draft." There are a batch of signs pointing to Siegrist here.

4. Washington Mystics: Jordan Horston, G/F, Tennessee

If Siegrist is disconnected nan board, it will beryllium absorbing to spot which guidance nan Mystics go. They could usage immoderate extracurricular shooting thief arsenic well, but nan champion shooters successful nan people are specialists who are much suited to nan extremity of nan first round. Trying to foretell what Mike Thibault will do is ever a spot of a fool's game, but possibly they conscionable spell pinch nan champion subordinate disposable and return Horston. She can't shoot, but her athleticism, defense and competitiveness would fresh correct successful pinch nan Mystics' style.

5. Dallas Wings: Stephanie Soares, C, Iowa State

Soares is possibly nan trickiest imaginable to task -- some successful position of wherever she'll beryllium picked and her chances of succeeding astatine nan adjacent level. The two-time NAIA Player of nan Year was disconnected to a beardown commencement astatine Iowa State, but she tore her ACL successful January and was denied an other twelvemonth of eligibility. Now she'll participate nan draught arsenic a tantalizing imaginable who has nan size and skills to perchance beryllium a rim-protecting, 3-point shooting big, but is comparatively untested against elite title and has superior wounded concerns. She's not going to play this season, and that whitethorn really make her a awesome fresh for Dallas, who has 3 first-round picks and could beryllium facing a roster crunch.

6. Atlanta Dream: Haley Jones, G/F, Stanford

Jones entered nan play wide projected to beryllium nan No. 2 pick, but could now autumn retired of nan lottery owed successful ample portion to her continued inability to create immoderate benignant of an extracurricular shot, which would limit her upside. She's still a ace talented and versatile player, though, who would fresh correct successful pinch Atlanta's protect style nether caput coach Tanisha Wright and springiness nan Dream different playmaker. If she's still disposable astatine No. 6 it seems for illustration a no-brainer for nan Dream.

7. Indiana Fever: Brea Beal, G/F, South Carolina

Fever GM Lin Dunn has said clip and again since rejoining nan statement that she wants nan team's personality to commencement connected nan protect end. Beal fits that measure perfectly. At 6-foot-1, she has nan size and quickness to defender aggregate positions connected nan perimeter, and relishes nan situation of guarding elite players. If nan strides she made arsenic a 3-point shooter this play are real, she should person a agelong WNBA career.

8. Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere, F, South Carolina

Amihere ne'er put up large numbers astatine South Carolina, but she was consenting and capable to accommodate to immoderate nan Gamecocks needed from her. That versatility, mixed pinch her size, magnitude and athleticism astatine nan guardant spot makes her a fascinating prospect, and 1 who could use from nan other abstraction astatine nan master level. The Dream were 1 of nan champion protect teams successful nan convention past play and play a fast-paced style, some of which would make Amihere a bully fit.

9. Seattle Storm: Grace Berger, G, Indiana

Berger's last play pinch nan Hoosiers ended successful disappointing manner pinch a second-round nonaccomplishment to Miami successful nan NCAA Tournament, but her 17 points, six rebounds and six assists successful that crippled were different reminder of her beardown all-around game. Though Berger whitethorn not person nan upside of immoderate different prospects, she's a big, versatile defender who doesn't make galore mistakes. The Storm tin usage each of those skills arsenic they effort to rebuild pursuing Breanna Stewart's departure and Sue Bird's retirement.

10. Los Angeles Sparks: Ashley Joens, F, Iowa State

Joens amazed everyone by returning to schoolhouse for a 5th play astatine Iowa State, wherever she won Big 12 Player of nan Year. There are immoderate existent questions astir really her skills will construe astatine nan adjacent level fixed she's not an exceptional jock and won't person nan shot successful her hands arsenic much, but players pinch her assemblage pedigree are usually worthy taking a chance connected astatine this constituent successful nan draft. The Sparks request helping extent and shooting, and she provides both.

11. Dallas Wings: Lou Lopez-Senechal, G/F, UConn

The Wings were a mediate of nan roadworthy 3-point shooting squad past play -- 5th successful attempts per crippled (22.6) and eighth successful percent (.343) -- and mislaid their 2 champion extracurricular threats, Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey, complete nan winter. The cleanable measurement to reside that weakness would beryllium to draught Lopez-Senechal, who changeable 44% from 3-point onshore for UConn this play and 40.5% for her career.

12. Minnesota Lynx: Zia Cooke, G, South Carolina

Cooke is different portion of nan storied South Carolina recruiting people of 2019, and she could beryllium nan 4th Gamecock to perceive her sanction called successful nan first information connected draught night. She is coming disconnected nan astir awesome and businesslike violative play of her collegiate career, and has excelled successful nan biggest moments to make 2 NCAA All-Tournament Teams. The Lynx request backcourt depth, and Cooke could beryllium a fresh here.