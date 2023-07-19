2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Ghana through to second round after beating Guinea 7-0 on aggregate

The Black Queens of Ghana person flooded Guinea successful nan African qualifiers for nan 2024 Olympic Games.

The women’s qualifiers connected nan continent person commenced pinch countries fighting to unafraid a summons to play astatine nan Olympic Games successful Paris, France adjacent year.

The Black Queens of Ghana coming hosted Guinea successful nan 2nd limb of nan first information of nan African qualifiers.

In a crippled played astatine nan Accra Sports Stadium, nan hosts scored 4 goals to spot disconnected nan opponent.

Attacker Evelyn Badu netted nan only extremity successful nan first half earlier nan different goals followed aft nan break.

In nan 2nd half, Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu besides scored for Ghana arsenic Evelyn Badu grabbed her 2nd to seal a 4-0 triumph astatine nan extremity of nan 90 minutes.

The triumph has fixed Ghana a 7-0 aggregate triumph to beforehand to nan 2nd information of nan African qualifiers for nan 2024 Olympic Games.

In nan adjacent round, nan Black Queens will look either Guinea Bissau aliases Benin depending connected nan victor of their tie.

Source Footballghana

