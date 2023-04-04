21 best ChatGPT alternatives

I’ve been excited astir ChatGPT, its API, and its SEO applications – everything from local SEO to title tags and content editing. And for illustration galore (including OpenAI’s founder), I’ve besides seen its limitations.

While ChatGPT is remarkable, erstwhile you’ve utilized it agelong enough, you apt cognize nan following:

It often “hallucinates” answers, acting arsenic if it knows nan correct reply erstwhile successful reality, nan level is “confident but wrong.”

There are areas (like counting characters, doing circumstantial types of computations, etc.) wherever it’s comparatively anemic (and a elemental Excel usability would activity better).

The training information for ChatGPT goes up to precocious 2021, and it’s incapable to entree nan unrecorded web.

It’s built to beryllium a general-purpose AI chat product, not a “point solution.”

If you’re looking to usage ChatGPT for functions for illustration contented creation aliases keyword research, it’ll go evident very quickly that nan instrumentality was not designed to beryllium an SEO solution (even if it tin beryllium adjuvant pinch SEO functions).

You whitethorn beryllium looking for a ChatGPT replacement for each of these reasons. If that’s nan case, you’re successful luck because tons of finance is going into generative AI.

This article looks astatine 21 alternatives to ChatGPT, describing each product, who whitethorn want to cheque it retired and why.

The champion ChatGPT alternatives

An important point to retrieve arsenic you spell done this list: these products are astatine very early developmental stages.

Some will quickly create and improve, a fewer will beryllium unopen down, and others will pivot distant wholly from what they’re doing now.

I’d urge trying them retired for nan circumstantial usability you’re utilizing ChatGPT for now aliases would for illustration to usage ChatGPT for but haven’t had occurrence pinch and spot really they fresh your ain process.

Generally, successful this article, I’m comparing ChatGPT “out of nan box” successful nan web interface arsenic it is presently constituted.

OpenAI precocious announced plugins for ChatGPT (including a browser plugin), which whitethorn commencement to span nan spread betwixt ChatGPT and immoderate of these alternatives.

If you person immoderate coding ability, you whitethorn beryllium capable to alteration nan quality successful capabilities by leveraging those and nan ChatGPT API.

1. Claude

What is Claude?

Claude describes itself arsenic an “AI assistant” and is an AI chat level akin to ChatGPT. It’s built connected a different exemplary called Constitutional AI.

Why should you care?

Claude is designed by erstwhile OpenAI engineers and is made by Anthropic, a institution pinch complete a cardinal successful funding.

One of nan investors connected that database is Google. If you’re willing successful AI and ChatGPT alternatives, I’d mostly opportunity that thing Google and Microsoft do is worthy watching and checking out.

Additionally, Claude makes 2 claims that – if existent – are worthy caring about:

Their AI is “less harmful,” meaning it is safer and little apt to springiness dangerously incorrect answers and/or vulnerable proposal aliases information.

Their AI is much “steerable,” meaning getting to your desired output is easier.

These things are difficult to measure successful a quantifiable way, but if existent some would beryllium important.

Who is it for?

Generally, Claude tin execute nan aforesaid basal functionality arsenic ChatGPT, but if you’ve utilized ChatGPT and person nan pursuing frustrations:

Getting “confident but wrong” answers aliases “hallucinations” wherever ChatGPT answers your mobility moreover if it doesn’t really person nan accusation you’re looking for.

Questionable aliases vulnerable outputs from ChatGPT.

Difficulty getting nan correct answers and outputs from ChatGPT.

Claude is worthy testing retired for you arsenic its definitive purpose is to reside these issues.

2. Google Bard AI

What is Bard AI?

Bard AI is simply a conversational AI akin to ChatGPT built connected a different ample connection exemplary (LLM).

Why should you care?

Bard is Google’s reply to ChatGPT and Bing AI chat. Again, thing Google and Microsoft are doing successful this abstraction will apt beryllium worthy noting.

Additionally, Bard is developed connected apical of a different ample connection exemplary than GPT.

GPT powers galore caller AI tools, truthful those built connected apical of different models are worthy noting, fixed that their LLM whitethorn beryllium superior and lead to amended aliases different capabilities.

Bard besides has entree to real-time information and nan web, which differentiates it from ChatGPT.

Who is it for?

If ChatGPT’s inability to entree real-time information is simply a limiting facet for you, Bard is worthy checking out.

If you request up-to-date accusation aliases statistic for contented creation, want study done connected unrecorded web pages, etc.

3. Bing AI Chat

What is Bing AI Chat?

Bing AI Chat is simply a Microsoft (a awesome stakeholder successful OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT) conversational chat merchandise pinch entree to nan unrecorded net and is built connected GPT.

Why should you care?

Given Microsoft’s narration pinch OpenAI and nan operation of nan GPT model and unrecorded entree to nan web via Bing’s hunt capabilities, Bing AI Chat is worthy paying attraction to.

Who is it for?

If you’re looking for real-time information and peculiarly want citations pinch that information truthful you tin spot sources and nan sites that nan information comes from (to do things for illustration build listicle, adhd citations to content, vet AI-generated information), Bing Chat is an absorbing replacement to some ChatGPT and Google Bard.

4. ChatSonic

What is ChatSonic?

ChatSonic is simply a conversational AI built connected apical of GPT developed by Writesonic.

Why should you care?

ChatSonic attempts to furniture connected a fewer circumstantial features connected apical of ChatGPT:

Real-time information and URLs from nan web.

Easily accessible chat “personas” to talk to.

Shareable responses.

A longer representation of past questions than ChatGPT’s “memory” (though OpenAI is working connected a type pinch a longer memory).

Ability to make AI images.

Who is it for?

If you’re consenting to salary for a conversational AI merchandise and want a merchandise pinch entree to nan web and amended “memory,” this would beryllium worthy trying retired (you tin proceedings nan merchandise for free).

5. Jasper

What is Jasper?

Jasper is simply a writing-focused AI level built connected GPT pinch a conversational chat-based AI tool.

Why should you care?

Jasper is focused much specifically connected penning devices than nan modular chat products.

In summation to their chat product, they person templates for things for illustration advertisement copy, landing page copy, headlines, blog posts, etc.

Who is it for?

If you’re willing successful AI contented creation and are consenting to salary for a product, Jasper is worthy checking retired (although a proceedings does require a in installments card).

6. You.com

What is You.com?

You.com is an AI-powered hunt motor that besides features a chat merchandise to thief reply wide questions pinch a operation of AI and links to nan web.

Why should you care?

You.com is simply a different attack than accepted chat products and could thief find circumstantial answers to definite questions.

Who is it for?

This would beryllium a investigation merchandise for anyone willing successful getting AI results blended pinch nan web and uncovering answers to questions otherwise from Google.

7. ColossalChat

What is ColossalChat?

ColossalChat is built connected apical of Colossal AI, an open-source model akin to GPT.

Why should you care?

The afloat open-source quality of nan task (versus ChatGPT, owned by OpenAI and took connected finance from Microsoft) and nan truth that it’s developed connected apical of a different level make this chat interesting.

Who is it for?

Anyone willing successful an open-source conversational AI merchandise should cheque this out, arsenic it’s easy accessible.

8. OpenAI Playground

What is OpenAI Playground?

OpenAI Playground leverages nan OpenAI API to connection akin functionality to ChatGPT, peculiarly a fewer versions of chat products pinch varying speeds and API costs built connected Davinci 003.

Why should you care?

OpenAI Playground tin beryllium a useful instrumentality for testing circumstantial functions aliases tasks connected different devices wrong nan playground.

Who is it for?

This merchandise tin beryllium absorbing if you are considering utilizing different OpenAI APIs and want to comparison outputs based connected different tools.

OpenAI offers $18 successful free API usage, which tin let you to activity done a number of prompts.

9. Perplexity AI

What is Perplexity AI?

Like You.com, Perplexity AI is an AI-powered hunt motor combining conversational AI pinch citations to outer sources.

Why should you care?

Perplexity AI is simply a instrumentality that takes conversational AI functionality and layers connected links to outer sources and related questions, making nan outputs easy to share.

Who is it for?

If you’re looking for a operation of AI and real-time information (for tasks for illustration researching circumstantial topics, building lists of caller news events, aliases researching fast-changing topics), this is simply a free instrumentality worthy checking out.

10. Caktus AI

What is Caktus AI?

Caktus AI is simply a student-focused AI product.

Why should you care?

This will beryllium absorbing for SEOs and anyone creating contented for nan web arsenic a awesome root of well-cited content, lists of citations, and ideas for free devices and widgets successful informational content.

Who is it for?

SEOs and group creating contented for nan web who are willing successful utilizing AI devices should cheque this (and akin products) out. You do request to create an relationship to usage nan product.

11. GitHub Copilot X

What is GitHub Copilot X?

GitHub Copilot X is an AI coding adjunct built connected GPT-4, specifically designed to thief debug and constitute code.

Why should you care?

These task-specific devices tin thief pinch coding tasks – including if you're having issues pinch a free tool, WordPress aliases method SEO.

Who is it for?

Anyone doing a important magnitude of coding should cheque retired GitHub Copilot X.

12. Amazon CodeWhisperer

What is Amazon CodeWhisperer?

Amazon CodeWhisperer is simply a instrumentality learning-powered coding companion allowing AI-powered coding assistance.

Why should you care?

Point solutions that thief pinch circumstantial functions tin furniture connected further functionality complete what ChatGPT tin connection (like easy integration) for that circumstantial function.

Given that Amazon built nan instrumentality and nan prevalence of AWS, that's a logic to return statement of.

Who is it for?

This is worthy checking retired for developers willing successful AI brace programming aliases coding companion tools.

13. Quora Poe

What is Quora Poe?

Quora Poe is simply a instrumentality that offers a azygous interface pinch entree to respective AI-powered chatbots.

Why should you care?

This is an absorbing wrapper to fto you quickly compare, contrast, and get answers from aggregate AI-powered devices from 1 elemental interface successful a short play of time.

Who is it for?

If you're looking for different ideas for layouts and information for a circumstantial task, this tin beryllium a awesome measurement to quickly look astatine really nan aforesaid task is performed crossed aggregate AI platforms.

14. Koala

What is Koala?

Koala is simply a instrumentality designed specifically to create contented for websites built connected GPT.

Why should you care?

Koala bakes successful circumstantial prompts to thief blog posts walk AI detectors, make full posts, and see links and real-time data.

Who is it for?

This is for anyone willing successful utilizing AI devices to make first drafts, outlines, and content.

15. Rytr

What is Rytr?

Rytr is an AI instrumentality designed specifically for penning for illustration Jasper and Koala.

Why should you care?

Point solutions that build connected ChatGPT's functionality for circumstantial tasks for illustration contented creation will commencement to create much and much functionality circumstantial to these tasks that you whitethorn find helpful.

Who is it for?

If you're willing successful AI penning tools, Rytr has its ain group of preloaded prompts and formatting and is easy to effort quickly, truthful it's worthy checking retired if you're looking astatine these types of tools.

16. Copy.ai

What is Copy.ai?

Copy.ai is simply a content-focused instrumentality for generating contented via AI.

Why should you care?

Copy.ai is focused connected penning – peculiarly web and trading contented specified arsenic advertisement copy, societal media content, blog posts, etc.

Copy.ai is besides a very well-funded company pinch a chat / conversational AI merchandise and its ain group of prompts and formatting options for contented creators.

Who is it for?

This is worthy checking retired if you want to usage AI penning tools.

17. Peppertype

What is Peppertype?

Peppertype is simply a constituent solution focusing specifically connected contented creation via AI.

Why should you care?

Peppertype is simply a constituent solution focused connected content, but Peppertype layers connected devices for illustration search and SEO and nan AI-powered penning suite.

Who is it for?

This is for those willing in AI-assisted contented creation.

18. Frase

What is Frase?

Frase is an AI instrumentality for creating SEO-focused content.

Why should you care?

Frase has a higher level of integration of SEO devices than galore AI penning platforms and tin thief outline and optimize AI contented successful a measurement ChatGPT's incapable of.

Who is it for?

Frase is worthy checking retired if you are looking to create SEO-friendly contented and want a azygous interface to some reference hunt results for a circumstantial term, get a contented people for a station erstwhile it's written, and person contented generated by AI.

19. Tabnine

What is Tabnine?

Tabnine is an AI-driven coding adjunct for illustration GitHub Copilot X and Amazon CodeWhisperer.

Why should you care?

Tabnine is an illustration of a constituent solution built utilizing AI for a circumstantial intent which whitethorn beryllium capable to thief you arsenic a codification companion to a greater grade than ChatGPT, which isn't specifically designed for that purpose.

Who is it for?

Developers and method SEOs who are looking for an AI-powered coding assistant.

20. DeepL Write

What is DeepL Write?

DeepL Write is an AI-powered penning companion to thief you constitute much clearly.

Why should you care?

This instrumentality is much for illustration nan coding companions for writing, wherever alternatively of a generative AI attack to creating contented from scratch, nan instrumentality helps you constitute much intelligibly and concisely.

Who is it for?

If you're looking to constitute much plainly aliases precisely and want an AI penning instrumentality that's much editing and assistance than contented creation, this is worthy checking out.

21. Elicit

What is Elicit?

Elicit is an AI-powered investigation assistant.

Why should you care?

One of nan shortcomings of devices for illustration ChatGPT aliases Bard is that nan answers are sometimes shallow, and it's often not evident wherever nan answers travel from.

AI-powered investigation devices are worthy paying attraction to if you're creating contented aliases visualizations connected nan web. They whitethorn beryllium a awesome root of value accusation and sources (which you tin quickly entree via AI).

Who is it for?

Anyone creating contented – peculiarly higher-quality long-form contented – should cheque retired Elicit and akin AI tools.

Wrapping up

Tools for illustration Elicit and DeepL Write are awesome examples of 1 measurement to deliberation astir ChatGPT "alternatives."

Don't conscionable look for competitory conversational AI products from large tech companies.

Instead, see if highly circumstantial constituent solutions tin outperform ChatGPT arsenic an replacement for nan task astatine manus and thief you do amended activity much efficiently.