Twenty-five group were hospitalized and respective much were injured erstwhile a platform collapsed astatine a Montana state nine Saturday evening, constabulary said.

The Billings constabulary and occurrence departments and American Medical Response responded to a rescue telephone astir 7:50 p.m. Saturday aft aggregate injuries were reported erstwhile a patio collapsed, constabulary said connected Facebook.

There were nary deaths, and nary of nan nary injuries were life-threatening, NBC affiliate KULR reported.

Responders astatine nan segment of a platform that collapsed successful Billings, Mont., connected Saturday. NonStopLocal

Eight group were treated and released astatine nan scene, officials said. Other injured group walked distant and did not person aesculapian treatment.

The number of group who were connected nan patio was unclear, nan metropolis told KULR. A tourney hosted by Briarwood Golf Club was underway astatine nan clip of nan collapse, for which 250 group were registered, KULR reported.

Other responding agencies included nan Lockwood Fire District, Laurel Emergency Medical Services, St. Vincent Healthcare's HELP Flight and nan Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

"We are thankful for each of nan responders moving connected these units, those that were called successful to respond pinch nan further units, and nan infirmary unit astatine some hospitals," Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said.