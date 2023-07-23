25 hospitalized after deck collapses at Montana country club

12 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. 25 hospitalized after deck collapses at Montana country club

Twenty-five group were hospitalized and respective much were injured erstwhile a platform collapsed astatine a Montana state nine Saturday evening, constabulary said.

The Billings constabulary and occurrence departments and American Medical Response responded to a rescue telephone astir 7:50 p.m. Saturday aft aggregate injuries were reported erstwhile a patio collapsed, constabulary said connected Facebook.

There were nary deaths, and nary of nan nary injuries were life-threatening, NBC affiliate KULR reported.

Responders astatine nan segment of a platform illness successful Billings, Mont., connected Saturday.Responders astatine nan segment of a platform that collapsed successful Billings, Mont., connected Saturday.NonStopLocal

Eight group were treated and released astatine nan scene, officials said. Other injured group walked distant and did not person aesculapian treatment.

The number of group who were connected nan patio was unclear, nan metropolis told KULR. A tourney hosted by Briarwood Golf Club was underway astatine nan clip of nan collapse, for which 250 group were registered, KULR reported.

Other responding agencies included nan Lockwood Fire District, Laurel Emergency Medical Services, St. Vincent Healthcare's HELP Flight and nan Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

"We are thankful for each of nan responders moving connected these units, those that were called successful to respond pinch nan further units, and nan infirmary unit astatine some hospitals," Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said.

Uwa Ede-Osifo

Uwa Ede-Osifo is simply a news subordinate for NBC News.

More
Source Nbcnews

Related Article

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

1 hour ago
Southwest heat wave simmering since spring will expand to cover much of U.S.

Southwest heat wave simmering since spring will expand to cover much of U.S.

2 hours ago
Spain at risk of political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM

Spain at risk of political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM

7 hours ago
'Barbenheimer's' box office dominance: 'Barbie' earns $155M and 'Oppenheimer' earns $80.5M

'Barbenheimer's' box office dominance: 'Barbie' earns $155M and 'Oppenheimer' earns $80.5M

8 hours ago

Popular Article

‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch – International Box Office 

‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch – International Box Office 

14 hours ago
Top ways to optimize your PC and Mac devices

Top ways to optimize your PC and Mac devices

14 hours ago
Elon Musk Claims He’s Changing The Twitter Logo As Of Monday

Elon Musk Claims He’s Changing The Twitter Logo As Of Monday

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.