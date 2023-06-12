29+ Best AI Affiliate Programs You Need to Know About

AI has seen a monolithic surge successful maturation successful nan past mates of years.

Best AI Writer Affiliate Programs

Want to beforehand AI contented writers? Here's a database of nan champion AI penning devices and their connection programme details.

1. Jasper

Jasper is an AI penning instrumentality that generates trading transcript for blogs, societal media, merchandise descriptions, and more.

Furthermore, it helps marketers trade contented faster pinch their immense room of templates and includes a built-in plagiarism checker.

There are 2 pricing plans for Jasper, $49 per period and $125 per month. Alternatively, they connection a hefty discount for customers who salary annually.

Jasper has a generous connection programme that pays a 30% recurring commission. Moreover, you tin perchance gain hundreds of dollars per referral if your assemblage pays for nan afloat year.

Jasper is simply a awesome institution to beryllium an connection for arsenic they person a loyal instrumentality guidelines and person grown gross to an estimated $80M successful 2022.

URL: Jasper connection program

Commission: 30% recurring

Cookie duration: 30 days

2. Copy AI

Copy AI is an AI-powered copywriting instrumentality that generates contented for articles, emails, societal media posts, and much, overmuch more.

This instrumentality has helped millions of professionals constitute amended transcript and improves workflow for their trading campaigns.

Pricing is group astatine $49 per period aliases $36 erstwhile paid annually. But there's besides a free scheme that gives customers 2,000 words to play pinch per month.

Affiliates tin bask a 45% recurring committee complaint that pays passim nan first twelvemonth of nan customer's subscription.

That intends you could perchance person much referrals that could later move into a subscription.

URL: Copy AI connection program

Commission: 45% recurring for nan first year

Cookie duration: 60 days

3. Koala Writer

Koala Writer is simply a reasonably caller AI instrumentality connected nan artifact that has gotten a batch of attraction from affiliates. The instrumentality is designed for penning long-form, SEO-optimized blog posts successful conscionable 1 click.

This instrumentality includes real-time hunt results, civilization outlines, GPT-4, and one-click Amazon round-up reviews.

Koala's connection programme offers a 30% lifetime, recurring commission. Pricing starts astatine a debased $9 per period and goes up to a $2,000 per period plan.

Therefore, it's imaginable to make immense commissions pinch this AI penning tool.

URL: Koala Writer connection program

Commission: 30% recurring

Cookie duration: Unknown?

4. Anyword

Anyword is different fantabulous AI penning instrumentality for affiliates to promote. One of nan tool's features lets marketers link their trading channels for amended productivity.

Content procreation tin beryllium utilized for societal media, advertisement copy, blog posts, landing pages, and more.

The Anyword connection programme offers a generous 40% recurring committee rate. Moreover, their website states that affiliates tin gain up to $1,149 for a azygous referral.

Pricing for this instrumentality starts astatine $49 period to period aliases $39 erstwhile paid yearly.

URL: Anyword connection program

Commission: 40% recurring

Cookie duration: 90 days

5. Autoblogging

Autoblogging is different one-click AI writer that's been gaining fame recently. It enables bloggers to participate their keywords and make an full SEO optimized article successful a fewer minutes.

Their connection programme offers a 15% committee for monthly plans and a 3% committee for yearly plans.

As an affiliate, you tin beforehand different plans from $49 per period and up to $249 per month.

Alternatively, customers tin bargain one-off in installments packs from $1,000 up to $8,000.

However, these are done-for-you services, which salary a little % committee complaint of 3%.

URL: Autoblogging connection program

Commission: 3% - 15%

Cookie duration: Unknown

6. Writesonic

Writesonic is simply a powerful AI penning instrumentality pinch tons of unsocial features. One characteristic is an enhanced-like type of Google Docs called nan "Sonic Editor".

Other features see paraphrasing, a condemnation expander, and a contented shortener.

With nan Writesonic connection program, you'll gain a 30% life commission.

Plus, pricing for nan instrumentality starts astatine $19 per month, allowing customers to take their connection count.

URL: Writesonic connection program

Commission: 30%

Cookie duration: Unknown

7. Article Forge

Article Forge is different celebrated one-click article writer that writes long-form, SEO-optimized blog posts successful minutes.

Users tin take nan article length, adhd their ain subheadings, and see sub-keywords for further optimization.

Pricing to usage nan instrumentality starts astatine $27 per period erstwhile paid monthly. In addition, customers tin summation nan number of words required, expanding nan monthly cost.

Commission for this AI connection programme is 25% life recurring.

URL: Article Forge connection program

Commission: 25% life recurring

Cookie duration: 30 days

8. Kafkai

Kafkai is an AI penning adjunct that writes unsocial and readable AI content. The instrumentality tin make SEO-friendly articles, website copy, and societal media posts.

This connection programme incentivizes affiliates erstwhile they make much sales. You will gain a 30% committee for nan first 10 referrals. Then, 40% up to 100 referrals and 50% for 100+ referrals.

Furthermore, you get paid for nan life long of nan customer's subscription, including upsells, making it a lucrative AI connection program.

Pricing is $9 per period for 50 articles, and plans spell up to $129 per period for 1000 articles.

In addition, users tin get a free 3-day proceedings that gives them 10 free articles.

URL: Kafkai connection program

Commission: Up to 50% lifetime

Cookie duration: 30 days

9. GetGenie

GetGenie is an AI penning instrumentality to thief users constitute and optimize blog posts, create merchandise descriptions, and overmuch more.

Additionally, nan instrumentality offers a WordPress plugin to make nan full process streamlined and organized.

Joining their connection programme will reward you pinch a 30% recurring committee erstwhile referring subscribers.

Subscriptions scope from $19 per period to $99 per month, pinch a discount for yearly payments.

A free type besides gives users a 1,500-word count per month, which tin fto group effort retired nan instrumentality earlier they buy.

URL: GetGenie connection program

Commission: 30%

Cookie duration: 30 days

10. Closer Copy

Closers Copy uses a suite of copywriting frameworks and AI to thief users trade amended trading copy.

There's thing for everyone, from penning ads and societal media posts to SEO-optimized articles and more.

Affiliates tin gain up to 44% pinch nan Closers Copy Expert programme and 33% for everyone else.

It's a small unclear really to suffice for nan master program. However, nan Facebook page whitethorn supply further details.

Pricing starts astatine $49 per month, and customers tin prevention 30% erstwhile paying annually.

Closers Copy has grown beardown since its motorboat successful 2020 and has a loyal personification base.

URL: Closer Copy connection program

Commission: Up to 44% recurring

Cookie duration: 30 days

Best AI connection programs for contented optimization and SEO

If you're successful nan contented penning niche, past you mightiness besides beryllium willing successful promoting contented optimization and SEO tools.

Here are immoderate of nan champion AI connection programs to heighten contented for SEO.

11. LinkWhisper

Link Whisper is an SEO instrumentality that uses NLP and AI to propose semantically related soul links for WordPress. It helps bloggers and SEOs create topical authority by interlinking related contented together.

Pricing for this AI-powered WordPress plugin starts astatine $77 per twelvemonth for 1 site. Alternatively, there's a 3-site scheme for $117 and a 10-site scheme for $167 per year.

You'll gain a 30% committee for each first income and recurring yearly subscriptions arsenic an affiliate.

URL: LinkWhisper connection program

Commission: 30% recurring

Cookie duration: 30 days

12. Marketmuse

MarketMuse is an AI-powered contented readying instrumentality that helps contented marketers create highly optimized contented briefs and blog posts.

This instrumentality is 1 of nan champion successful nan manufacture for processing precocious contented strategies successful little clip and pinch real-time feedback connected quality.

Pricing for MarketMuse isn't cheap, pinch nan Standard scheme starting astatine $149 per period aliases $1,500 per year.

This makes their connection programme of 25% committee 1 of nan champion AI connection programs connected nan list.

URL: Marketmuse connection program

Commission: 25% recurring

Cookie duration: Unknown

13. Surfer AI

Surfer AI is an add-on to an already powerful and celebrated contented optimization tool. The contented optimization facet makes researching and penning high-quality, SEO-optimized articles easier than ever.

Moreover, marketers, bloggers, and SEOs tin now utilize Surfer's one-click article generator, powered by an precocious furniture of AI.

The Surfer connection programme is an appealing 1 for affiliates, because you get 2 opportunities to make commissions.

First, users request a modular subscription to usage nan AI writer. That intends you'll gain a 25% recurring committee connected customer's first motion up to Surfer.

Second, affiliates will gain an other 10% for referring Surfer AI credits.

Standard subscriptions commencement astatine $89 per period erstwhile paid monthly and a azygous in installments for Surfer AI costs $29.

Lastly, customers tin salary nan subscription annually for large discounts and article credits tin beryllium paid for successful bulk, up to $2,378 for 100 credits.

As a result, Surfer and its AI article procreation add-on makes this connection programme 1 champion connected nan list.

URL: Surfer connection program

Commission: 25% recurring committee and 10% for article credits

Cookie duration: Unknown

14. Outranking

Outranking is an AI-based content optimization tool to thief contented marketers plan, optimize, streamline, and nan contented penning process.

It utilizes AI, data, and automation to assistance writers successful producing SEO-optimized contented and summation ranking predictability.

There are 2 plans for customers to take from. SEO Writer astatine $69 per period for 10 documents and SEO Strategist astatine $129 per period for 15 documents, positive soul linking, contented clustering, and more.

Outranking's connection programme pays affiliates a 25% recurring committee connected some plans.

URL: Outranking connection program

Commission: 25% recurring

Cookie duration: 60 days

15. Neuron Writer

NeuronWriter is different awesome contented optimization instrumentality that uses NLP and GPT engines to thief bloggers constitute amended content.

Pricing starts astatine $19 per period for 15,000 AI credits and up to $97 per period for 75,000 AI credits.

The connection programme pays a 30% recurring committee to affiliates.

Neuron Writer has seen a batch of fame and maturation successful caller months acknowledgment to a loyal instrumentality base.

URL: Neuron Writer connection program

Commission: 30% recurring

Cookie duration: 60 days

16. Scalenut

Scalenut is simply a very celebrated AI-powered SEO and contented optimization platform. Users tin usage AI for keyword planning, SEO contented strategies, taxable clustering, etc.

Plans scope from $39 per period to $149 per month, pinch discounts for yearly subscriptions.

The committee complaint starts astatine 30% and goes up to 40% aft referring 50 sales.

URL: Scalenut connection program

Commission: 30% recurring

Cookie duration: 60 days

17. Frase

Frase is 1 nan astir celebrated SEO AI penning and optimization devices connected nan market. It helps SEOs and contented creators nutrient contented that ranks higher connected Google.

Pricing for Frase starts astatine $14.99 to optimize 4 articles per period and $114.99 per period for unlimited optimizations.

Affiliates will gain a 30% committee for nan life of a customer's subscription. You'll besides beryllium considered for a 40% committee erstwhile you've referred 40 progressive customers.

In addition, arsenic an affiliate, you'll get a $50 rate prize upon signing up arsenic your 100th customer.

Moreover, everyone you mention tin bask a Frase proceedings for conscionable $1.

URL: Frase connection program

Commission: 30% recurring

Cookie duration: 60 days

18. Context Minds

ContentMinds is simply a unsocial keyword research instrumentality that utilizes AI to make readying and optimizing contented a breeze. It features brainstorming to amended visualize contented readying and optimizations process.

Users tin salary from $29 per period up to $252 per month, unlocking much features for higher plans.

Alternatively, customers tin salary annually to person a discounted rate.

Joining this AI connection programme will salary you a 20% commission, pinch nan imaginable for accrued commissions pinch much referrals.

URL: Context Minds connection program

Commission: 20%

Cookie duration: Unknown

19. Grammarly

Grammarly is perchance nan astir celebrated contented optimization instrumentality for correcting grammar and punctuation. It besides uses generative AI to thief users constitute compelling, mistake-free content.

As a Grammarly affiliate, you'll gain 20-30% commission, depending connected nan number of referrals.

Pricing for Grammarly starts astatine $12 per month.

URL: Grammarly connection program

Commission: 20-30% recurring

Cookie duration: 90 days

20. StoryLab AI

StoryLab is simply a content creation and optimization instrumentality that emphasizes storytelling.

Its AI constituent helps marketers constitute and optimize much compelling transcript for societal media, YouTube descriptions, advertisement copy, and more.

Customers tin salary a $15 aliases $19 per period subscription, giving them 100 AI runs aliases unlimited, respectively. In addition, nan higher scheme tin move blog posts into societal posts and features a run builder.

StoryLab affiliates will get a 20% trim for immoderate referring income connected a recurring and life basis.

URL: StoryLab AI connection program

Commission: 20% life recurring

Cookie duration: 90 days

Best AI Affiliate Programs For Text to Speach and Podcasting

If you're branching retired into promoting different forms of AI contented creation, you'll decidedly want to subordinate these below!

21. Descript

Descript is an all-in-one video and podcast editing instrumentality pinch awesome AI capabilities. Users tin skip done recordings for easy editing, and nan Overdub characteristic besides transforms matter into their ain voice.

The connection programme offers a 15% recurring committee for nan first twelvemonth of caller subscribers.

Affiliates are paid erstwhile referring customers to nan Creator aliases Pro plans, priced astatine $15 aliases $30 per month.

Additionally, they connection a free scheme and a discount erstwhile paid annually.

URL: Descript connection program

Commission: 15% recurring

Cookie duration: Unknown

22. Murf AI

Murf AI allows users to create studio-quality voiceovers utilizing nan powerfulness of AI. This unsocial instrumentality turns matter into lifelike AI voices, which tin beryllium utilized for podcasts, videos, people material, and more. You tin cheque retired our afloat Murf AI reappraisal here.

Monthly plans commencement astatine $29 per personification per user, offering 2 hours of sound generation.

The Murf connection programme pays a 20% committee complaint for 24 months for each caller customer.

So, whether your referrals salary monthly aliases yearly, you'll person commissions for nan magnitude of their account, up to 2 years.

URL: Murf AI connection program

Commission: 20% recurring

Cookie duration: 90 days

Best Video AI Affiliate Programs

These devices usage AI to automatically make branded videos for trading campaigns, YouTube videos, courses, and more.

23. Fylm.ai

Fylm.ai is simply a color-grading instrumentality for photos and videos powered by artificial intelligence.

The cloud-based level uses deep-learning neural networks to thief photographers and videographers heighten their work.

Plans commencement astatine $16 per period erstwhile paid annually aliases $41 per period erstwhile paid annually for teams.

Signing up for this AI connection programme will salary you a 20% committee connected each referrals.

It's a unsocial connection programme that could beryllium highly lucrative if you're successful this movie aliases photography niche.

URL: Fylm.ai connection program

Commission: 20%

Cookie duration: 60 days

24. Pictory

Pictory is simply a video creation instrumentality powered by AI. It helps businesses and contented creators create professional-quality videos from text.

Using AI saves users clip and eliminates nan request for video equipment, arsenic videos are created digitally.

Pricing for Pictory starts astatine $23 per period and up to $119 per period for teams. In addition, there's a free proceedings and discounted rates for yearly subscribers.

Pictory offers a 20% lifetime, recurring committee to caller affiliates. Once you've referred 500 customers, your committee increases to 50%, and you get a $1,000 rate bonus.

Furthermore, affiliates get a 20% discount connected each subscription plans, and they tin connection group a unsocial 20% coupon to entice signups.

URL: Pictory connection program

Commission: Up to 50% and a $1,000 rate bonus

Cookie duration: 9,999 days (27 years!)

25. Deepbrain AI

Deepbrain AI is simply a text-to-video procreation instrumentality that uses photo-realistic AI avatars.

It allows users to create AI-generated videos pinch an intuitive drag-and-drop video editor. Videos tin beryllium utilized for trading videos, people materials, and more.

Deepbrain's connection programme offers a 30% committee and higher for top-performing affiliates.

Pricing for this instrumentality starts astatine $30 per period for conscionable 10 minutes of video. Their pro scheme costs $225 per month, offering longer video lengths and much scenes.

Overall, Deepbrain looks for illustration a decent instrumentality that would beryllium perfect for group wanting to make faceless videos yet still has a quality touch.

URL: Deepbrain AI connection program

Commission: 30%

Cookie duration: 60 days

Best AI Affiliate Programs for Design

Looking for AI devices successful nan creation and creation niche to promote. Here are a fewer for you to look into.

26. Designs AI

Designs AI leverages AI exertion to thief designers create logos, videos, banners, landing page mockups, societal media images, and more.

Additional features see an AI writer and sound generator, truthful there's thing for everyone.

Pricing for nan instrumentality starts astatine $29 per period for 50 images and $69 per period for 200 images.

Affiliates gain up to 25% committee connected each waste pinch a 45-day cooky lifespan.

URL: Designs AI connection program

Commission: 25%

Cookie duration: 45 days

27. Deep Art Effects

Deep Art Effects is an innovative photograph and image editing instrumentality incorporating AI technology.

Users tin move images into artwork, optimize image quality, standard photos to 4 times nan original size, imitate SLR photographs, and overmuch more.

This AI connection programme offers 2 committee structures. One-time committee pays affiliates 25%, and life pays $10.

Moreover, customers person aggregate costs options to take from. Monthly, which costs $9.90 per month, 3-monthly aliases annually, and a one-time acquisition astatine $129.

URL: Deep Art Effects connection program

Commission: up to 25%

Cookie duration: 120 days

28. Art Smart

Artsmart is an AI image procreation instrumentality that creates hyper-realistic photos and artwork pinch elemental prompts.

Images tin beryllium utilized for each types of projects, specified arsenic blog posts, societal media, trading campaigns, and moreover beingness products.

Artsmart's pricing starts astatine $19 per period for 1000 credits and up to $39 per period for 6000 credits.

Moreover, customers tin salary for an yearly subscription astatine a little rate, perchance earning nan connection higher commissions upfront.

Affiliates will gain a 20% committee for each referring sales.

URL: Art Smart connection program

Commission: 20%

Cookie duration: Unknown

Need to negociate your societal media accounts utilizing AI? Here's a instrumentality that does conscionable that.

29. Social Champ

Social Champ is an AI-integrated societal media guidance tool. The instrumentality tin beryllium utilized by societal media trading managers and anyone looking to streamline contented connected their societal channels.

Features see a societal media calendar, scheduling system, capacity analytics, and overmuch more.

You'll gain a 30% life recurring committee for nan connection program. Moreover, you tin gain $50 erstwhile they support 5 caller progressive referrals.

Pricing for Social Champ starts astatine $29 per month, which allows users to negociate 12 societal media accounts. There's a $99 per period scheme to negociate much accounts, and caller signups get a 7-day free trial.

Social Champ is recommended by immoderate large business and integer trading names including Guy Kawasaki and Neal Schaffer.

URL: Social Champ connection program

Commission: 30%

Cookie duration: Unknown

Best AI Affiliate Programs for Productivity

Project management, online editing tool, individual and master Wikis, and all-around productivity system.

30. Notion

Notion is nan Swiss service weapon for managing day-to-day tasks, projects, and knowledge databases for business and life.

The caller AI features let users to automate tedious tasks, summarize gathering notes, amended writing, and more.

To usage Notion AI, users request a paid relationship which starts astatine $10 per period and past $10 per period for AI capabilities.

These prices are connected a per-user basis, truthful if you pull businesses pinch teams, commissions tin equine up rapidly.

Moreover, nan connection programme offers a generous 50% committee for nan first twelvemonth of a customer's subscription.

URL: Notion connection program

Commission: 50%

Cookie duration: 90 days

FAQs

Here are nan answers to communal questions astir AI connection programs!

Can I usage AI for connection marketing?

You judge can. The only limit is what you tin imagine.

First, motion up for immoderate of these devices and commencement creating tutorials connected utilizing them.

These tin beryllium tutorials you people connected YouTube, blog posts, aliases both.

Additionally, you tin usage AI devices to assistance successful your pursuit to make money arsenic an affiliate.

How to make money pinch connection marketing?

You urge devices to your assemblage to make money arsenic an connection marketer.

The champion measurement to do this is to create valuable contented that helps users execute nan desired outcomes.

This could beryllium thing from treatment backmost symptom to penning AI-generated contented for income pages.

If you supply solutions to your niche, thief them flooded objections, and confidently beforehand connection products, you'll do good arsenic an affiliate.

How overmuch do connection marketers make?

There is nary limit to really overmuch money you tin make arsenic an connection marketer.

Some affiliates make a fewer 100 dollars aft 12 months of contented creation, whereas others make tens of thousands.

The cardinal is to nutrient high-quality content, build spot pinch your audience, and thief them execute their goals.

AI Affiliate PRograms successful Closing

The world artificial intelligence (AI) package manufacture was worthy $138.4 cardinal successful 2022.

And experts foretell that it'll deed a mind-boggling $1,094.52 cardinal by 2032.

Therefore, now is nan cleanable clip to jump connected committee this money-making niche arsenic an affiliate.

You tin beforehand these devices successful a assortment of ways. One could beryllium to reappraisal each instrumentality connected Youtube and supply video tutorials.

Another method could beryllium to break down these devices successful an SEO-optimized blog station to increase integrated traffic.

Whichever connection trading strategy you choose, you could utilize immoderate of nan devices successful nan database to thief you successful nan contented creation process.