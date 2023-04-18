3 ways Apple needs to improve iPad - from hardware to software

For years now, iPad has seen its adjacent stock of ups and downs since its debut backmost successful 2010. There person been plentifulness of important changes during its clip - from nan bigger iPad Pro pinch Apple Pencil successful 2015, to outer retention support pinch iPadOS 13 successful 2019.

However, we’re still astatine a constituent wherever it feels arsenic though nan full statement is confused, pinch accessories for definite models, and pinch immoderate missing features that are besides coming connected others, specified arsenic nan usability cardinal statement connected nan iPad’s Magic Folio Keyboard.

As it stands, earlier we spot iPadOS 17 astatine WWDC successful June, multitasking is frustrating, nan full iPad lineup is confusing, and an M2 spot successful nan biggest iPad Pro is not taken advantage of successful iPadOS truthful far.

So pinch each of this successful mind, present are 3 ways to amended nan iPad to commencement with.

Redesign nan Lock Screen

(Image credit: iMore)

While immoderate expect fastener surface widgets to get successful iPadOS 17, it would beryllium awesome to spot Apple spell further here. There’s truthful overmuch existent property to play with, truthful let’s spot a return of nan clip and day moved to nan near pinch bigger lock surface widgets that are inspired by iOS 16 placed beneath this.

To nan correct of nan screen, notifications and a bigger Live Activities widget will beryllium placed there. The wallpapers could besides beryllium animated, but would beryllium disposable for developers - truthful nan upwind app, CARROT, could person wallpapers that show nan upwind successful your area, from rainfall to sunshine.

The fastener surface gives nan first belief to many, truthful seeing it arsenic thing much than a bigger type of iOS would beryllium a refreshing alteration for nan iPad.

Simplify nan line

(Image credit: iMore)

Picture nan segment - you’re reasoning of buying an iPad for a friend aliases family member, and you astir cognize what they usage their iPhone for, but wherever do you commencement for this tablet?

You person 5 choices, each pinch different cellular and retention options, alongside immoderate colour choices for a fewer models:

iPad mini

iPad (8th Generation)

iPad (8th Generation)

iPad Air

iPad Pro

First of all, they each tally nan latest type of iPadOS, truthful you get outer retention support, location surface widgets, improved Apple apps specified arsenic Mail, and caller ones specified arsenic Freeform and nan Weather app.

So you request to deliberation astir what each iPad offers next.

If you spell for nan cheapest, regular iPad (8th Generation), you won’t get nan ProMotion characteristic that nan iPad Pro statement offers, nor will you get USB-C, nan modern design, and only 4G if you prime nan Cellular model.

But if you’re deciding betwixt nan latest iPad (10th Generation) and iPad Air, it’s a overmuch harder choice (opens successful caller tab).

I could spell on, but you could easy walk an evening deciding betwixt an iPad mini, an Air, and an 11-inch iPad Pro.

And past location are nan accessories. The Magic Keyboard Folio is arguably amended than what nan Magic Keyboard offers for nan iPad Air and iPad Pro, which is baffling. You get amended angles, and a usability statement key, truthful you tin set nan backlight for nan keycaps, alongside shortcuts to alteration multitasking and more. It’s a mess.

Instead, it should conscionable spell for illustration this:

Shop for iPad

Choose nan size, storage, color, and cellular options

Choose an accessory if you want one

Buy

This way, it gets free of nan confusing lineup, nan confusing names, and nan confusing attack arsenic to which accessory useful pinch definite iPads. It goes backmost to a tweet I retrieve from Apple, that there’s an iPad for everyone. Doing it this way, will not only beryllium that but will make it easier to observe which iPad suits you best.

However, each of this is only half nan battle.

Introduce a ‘Pro’ mode erstwhile docked

(Image credit: iMore)

After 12 years, nan package is besides confusing. While it’s nan aforesaid crossed nan lineup, isolated from for Stage Manager being disposable connected iPad Air and nan 12.9-inch iPad Pro, astir of it still looks for illustration a bigger type of iOS, moreover pinch nan alteration of sanction to iPadOS backmost successful 2019.

There’s besides a shape emerging wherever it lags down different products successful features - iOS 14 brought widgets successful 2020, while iPadOS 15 brought nan same, and bigger widgets, nan twelvemonth after.

The aforesaid presently applies to fastener surface widgets - you tin adhd a bunch to your iPhone’s fastener surface since iOS 16 debuted successful September 2022, but you’re retired of luck pinch iPadOS 16.

And that’s earlier Stage Manager is discussed. In my experience, from testing it pinch nan first nationalist beta of iPadOS 16 successful July 2022 to iPadOS 16.4, it’s a mess. It crashes, nan apps threat to an invisible grid truthful you don’t consciousness for illustration you’re successful afloat control. The only positive is erstwhile you hook up nan iPad to an outer monitor, but again, it’s prone to crashing.

So instead, let's spot a full caller OS for iPad, but definite features, for illustration a redesigned Stage Manager, bigger widgets and more, are restricted until nan iPad is docked to a keyboard. When it is, nan location surface looks for illustration a macOS desktop, pinch a Menubar astatine nan top. This way, it clears up nan disorder arsenic to what you want to usage nan iPad for, while having it fresh for nan much powerful features for different users.

Final Thoughts - it’s clip to radiance iPad.

It feels for illustration nan iPad is approaching a juncture - some for casual and powerfulness users. There’s nary mobility that nan creation of nan iPad is its champion attribute, but it’s everything other that lets it down. The confusing accessories, nan galore sizes and models without knowing what accessories activity pinch each iPad, nan database goes on.

It should spell backmost to basics. When it first arrived successful April 2010, it was 1 exemplary pinch different retention sizes, and by nan clip 2012 came around, nan iPad mini arrived. It was a simpler time, but it should spell backmost to this. Pick nan size, prime nan retention and more, without worrying astir whether you’ve bought nan correct one.

So while WWDC 2023 could hopefully bring immoderate much-needed improvements to iPadOS, it’s only half nan conflict arsenic to why iPad feels for illustration a headache, and Apple is hopefully alert of this, and we’ll spot immoderate changes soon.