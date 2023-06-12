300 Pfizer workers at Ringaskiddy in line for 8.5% pay increase

Siptu has fallen short successful its bid for a 12.5 per cent salary summation for 300 workers complete 2 years astatine Pfizer’s Irish manufacturing centre for Viagra astatine Ringaskiddy successful Cork.

This follows nan Labour Court recommending that nan 300 operatives astatine Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals alternatively person an 8.5 per cent salary summation complete 2 years backdated to September last.

Pfizer’s Ringaskiddy works is nan firm’s largest accumulation installation extracurricular nan US and on pinch producing nan progressive pharmaceutical constituent for erectile dysfunction drug, Viagra, 17 different products are produced astatine nan plant.

Strong financial performance

In support of its declare astatine nan Labour Court, Siptu cited Pfizer’s “exceptionally beardown financial capacity complete caller years and besides nan existent precocious complaint of ostentation successful nan economy”.

However, Siptu did admit that nan complaint of summation successful salary it was seeking was “over and supra what has been achieved successful nan assemblage to date”.

In response, Pfizer offered a full salary summation of 7 per cent complete nan 2 years, front-loaded astatine 4.5 per cent for nan first year, followed by 2.5 per cent for nan 2nd year.

Pfizer submitted that Siptu’s petition for a full salary summation of 12.5 per cent complete 2 years is retired of statement pinch salary agreements achieved elsewhere successful nan industry.

Pfizer besides referred to a once-off tax-free gift voucher of €1,000 fixed by nan institution to each workers successful February 2023.

Pfizer based on that nan €1,000 tax-free gift voucher erstwhile grossed up is balanced to almost 2 per cent of salary for astir of nan workers encompassed by nan salary claim.

Both Siptu and Pfizer referred to an statement for a 9 per cent salary summation complete 20 months negotiated successful a named comparator company.

Labour Court

However, Pfizer’s typical told nan Labour Court that nan 9pc salary summation included a 2 per cent summation that nan genitor entity had sanctioned connected a worldwide ground to antagonistic nan cost-of-living increases that followed connected nan Ukraine situation.

On behalf of nan 3 personnel court, lawman chairman, Alan Haugh has recommended a 8.5 per cent summation pinch 4.5 per cent summation back-dated to September 2022 and nan remaining 4pc summation to return effect from September next.

Mr Haugh said that nan tribunal took into relationship nan salary statement achieved successful nan named comparator organisation and nan once-off voucher costs made to Pfizer workers successful February 2023.

Siptu Sector Organiser successful nan Pharma, Chemical and Medical Devices sector, Neil McGowan said connected Thursday that Siptu shop stewards will work together connected a proposal to members connected nan Labour Court result pinch a ballot owed to return spot successful September.

The conflict came earlier nan Labour Court arsenic statement could not beryllium resolved astatine section level and was nan taxable of conciliation conferences nether nan auspices of nan Workplace Relations Commission.