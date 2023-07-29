4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off coast

In this photograph provided by nan Australian Defence Force, an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan chopper prepares to return disconnected from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, connected Feb 27, 2022. Mr Bradley Richardson/AP hide caption toggle caption Mr Bradley Richardson/AP In this photograph provided by nan Australian Defence Force, an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan chopper prepares to return disconnected from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, connected Feb 27, 2022. Mr Bradley Richardson/AP

CANBERRA, Australia — Four aerial unit members were missing aft an Australian service chopper ditched into waters disconnected nan Queensland authorities seashore during associated subject exercises pinch nan United States, officials said Saturday.

The MRH-90 Taipan chopper went down adjacent Lindeman Island, a Great Barrier Reef tourer resort, astatine astir 11 p.m. Friday, workout head Australian Army Brigadier Damian Hill said.

A hunt involving U.S., Canadian and Australian unit was underway to find nan unit who are each Australian men, officials said.

Debris that appeared to beryllium from a chopper had been recovered, Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Douglas McDonald said.

The Taipan was taking portion successful Talisman Sabre, a biennial associated U.S.-Australian subject workout that is mostly based successful Queensland. This year's workout involves 13 nations and much than 30,000 subject personnel.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said nan chopper ditched, which refers to an emergency landing connected water.

"Defense exercises, which are truthful basal for nan readiness of our defense force, are serious. They transportation risk," Marles told reporters successful Brisbane. "As we desperately dream for amended news during nan people of this time we are reminded astir nan gravity of nan enactment which comes pinch wearing our nation's uniform."

Hill said nan workout was postponed connected Saturday greeting but had restarted constricted activity later successful nan day. Australia had grounded its Taipan fleet arsenic a precaution, Hill said.

It was nan 2nd emergency involving an Australian Taipan this year, aft 1 ditched into nan oversea disconnected nan New South Wales authorities seashore successful March. That chopper was taking portion successful a nighttime counterterrorism training workout erstwhile it ran into trouble. All 10 passengers and unit members were rescued.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was successful Brisbane for a gathering connected Saturday and is owed to recreation pinch Marles to northbound Queensland connected Sunday to spot nan exercise.

Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid tribute to nan missing aerial unit astatine nan outset of a gathering pinch their Australian counterparts, Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

"It's ever reliable erstwhile you person accidents successful training, but ... nan logic that we train to specified precocious standards is truthful that we tin beryllium successful and we tin protect lives erstwhile we are called to reply immoderate benignant of crisis," Austin said.

"Our guys thin to make this look easy and they make it look easy because they're truthful good exercised and rehearsed and trained, and this is unluckily a portion of that, what it takes to get them to wherever we request them to be," Austin added.

Blinken said, "We're truthful grateful to them for their dedication, for their service, for everything they've been doing to guidelines up for nan state that we stock and that is what unites america much than thing else."

Marles thanked nan United States for their publication to nan hunt and rescue effort.

The missing chopper had conscionable dropped disconnected 2 Australian commandos earlier it deed nan water, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Australia announced successful January that its service and navy would extremity flying nan European-built Taipans by December 2024, 13 years earlier than primitively planned, because they had proven unreliable. They will beryllium replaced by 40 U.S. Black Hawks. Marles said astatine nan clip nan Lockheed Martin-designed Black Hawks "have a really bully proven way grounds successful position of their reliability."

Australia's Taipans had been plagued by problems since nan first chopper arrived successful nan state successful 2007.

Australia's full fleet of 47 Taipans was grounded successful 2019 to hole a problem pinch their tail rotor blades. A twelvemonth later, 27 Taipans were grounded because of a problem pinch doors.