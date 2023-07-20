4th of July Rice Krispie Treats – Yummy and Patriotic Recipe

This station contains connection links & photos. See our afloat disclosure here.
In this post: 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats are easy to make & sensation great. Customize them for Canada Day by changing nan nutrient coloring and sprinkles!
I tin deliberation of nary amended measurement to observe nan summertime holidays than pinch these 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats! You tin besides make this delicious dessert for immoderate awesome vacation conscionable by changing nan colour of nan sprinkles, ribbons, and nutrient coloring. Talk astir nosy and flexibility! Learn to make these treats for yourself pinch nan step-by-step instructions below.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
These 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats:
- are speedy and easy to make
- don’t see hard-to-find ingredients
- are adaptable to galore communal nutrient allergens
What are 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats?
4th of July Rice Krispie Treats are yummy, patriotic desserts that travel connected a stick! They’re a nosy measurement to observe nan vacation – nan kids will emotion them! The champion portion is that you tin customize them for any holiday, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Canada Day, and more.
Ingredients
- Butter: usage nan exact measurement aliases nan atom krispies whitethorn person a weird texture.
- Marshmallows: mixed pinch nan butter, these clasp nan cereal together.
- Rice cereal: usage immoderate puffed atom cereal.
- Blue nutrient coloring: magnitude depends connected really beardown you want nan colour to be.
- Sprinkles: reddish and bluish for nan 4th of July!
- Cookie cutter: star-shaped fits this vacation best.
- Lollipop sticks: aliases woody skewers.
Substitutions
- Butter – substitute nan food for coconut oil, peanut/almond butter, aliases oliva oil.
- Marshmallows – effort utilizing mini marshmallows – they whitethorn melt faster!
- Food coloring – alternatively of blue, effort green, purple, aliases reddish nutrient coloring!
- Sprinkles – substitute reddish and bluish sprinkles for colors that fresh your holiday/theme.
- Cookie cutter – alternatively of star-shaped, effort circles, squares, hearts, flowers, aliases Christmas shapes.
Serving Suggestions
Add nosy ingredients like:
- Chocolate drizzle
- Other shapes and colors of cereal
- Red and bluish M&Ms
- Fun sprinkle shapes
- Coconut shavings
Expert Tips
- For nan softest, chewiest atom krispie treats make judge you usage caller marshmallows!
- Use a smaller cookware for thicker atom krispies and a larger cookware for thinner atom krispies.
- Coat your hands successful food aliases nonstick cooking lipid to property nan atom krispie substance into nan pan. This measurement you won’t get each sticky!
- Don’t property nan atom krispie treats excessively firmly aliases they will beryllium difficult erstwhile you wound into them.
- If you adhd melted chocolate, spot nan treats successful nan fridge for a spot to fto nan cocoa harden.
- Instead of having bluish atom krispie treats, you tin effort making a bluish layer, achromatic layer, and red layer!
- Customize nan treats for your favourite holiday! No logic to only make these yummy desserts connected nan 4th of July.
Storing Rice Krispie Treats
Room temperature: store nan 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats successful an airtight instrumentality astatine room somesthesia for up to 3 days.
Freezer: wrap nan individual stars successful integrative wrap and spot them successful a freezer container successful nan freezer for up to 3 months.
FAQs
Why are my atom krispie treats hard?
There are galore things you tin do to forestall difficult atom krispie treats. First, make judge you melt your marshmallows and food complete low-medium power – NEVER precocious heat. Another point to debar is storing your atom krispie treats successful nan fridge because this will harden nan marshmallows.
Are atom krispie treats gluten-free?
Name-brand atom krispie treats and cereals usually person malt successful them, which contains gluten. If you want to make these atom krispie treats gluten-free, make judge you bargain gluten-free cereal!
Can you make atom krispie treats successful nan microwave?
Yes, you can! Just microwave nan food and marshmallows for astir 2 minutes and past travel steps 3-6 successful this recipe.
How do you trim atom krispie treats?
I person 2 tips for cutting these 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats:
- Let nan atom krispies cool completely. They will beryllium little sticky erstwhile cool than erstwhile warm.
- Spray your cooky cutter pinch cooking spray to forestall immoderate much sticking.
What type of cereal should I use?
Any puffed atom cereal will work, but if you person allergies make judge you bargain cereal free from those allergens.
What if I don’t person a star-shaped cooky cutter?
You tin usage immoderate cooky cutter you person connected hand, it doesn’t person to beryllium a star! Or you could simply trim nan treats into squares.
How tin I support nan atom krispies from sticking to nan baking pan?
Before you put nan substance successful nan pan, food nan cookware really well. Alternatives would beryllium parchment paper, cooking spray, aliases a operation of nan two.
Can I make these up of time?
Sure! When stored astatine room temperature, these 4th of July Rice Krispie Treats will sensation arsenic bully arsenic caller for 24 hours and still beryllium bully for 48 hours aft that! (So, a full of 3 days!)
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp of butter
- 20 ample marshmallows
- 3 cups atom cereal
- 2 mini drops bluish gel nutrient coloring
- red and bluish sprinkles
- star cooky cutter
- lollipop sticks
Instructions
- Coat a quadrate cookware generously pinch butter.
- In a saucepan complete mean aliases debased heat, melt nan food and past adhd nan marshmallows. Allow them to melt wholly past region nan operation from nan heat.
- Put nan marshmallow operation successful a bowl. Add nan bluish gel nutrient coloring and operation until nan substance is wholly colored. Mix successful nan atom krispie cereal.
- Pat nan cereal dainty substance evenly into your buttered pan. Top pinch sprinkles and pat down immoderate much (so that nan sprinkles enactment successful place). Allow nan cereal treats to cool.
- Using a prima cooky cutter, trim retired cereal treats into nan style of stars (save nan scraps and bask them!).
- Insert a lollipop instrumentality astatine nan bottommost and bask nan festivities!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 318Total Fat: 11gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 23mgSodium: 231mgCarbohydrates: 54gFiber: 0gSugar: 27gProtein: 3g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.