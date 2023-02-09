5 Absolutely Wild WrestleMania 39 Theories That Probably Won’t Happen But Could

Are you 1 of those group who is perpetually scheming and coming up pinch chaotic wrestling theories? Well, I am. The mostly of them I ne'er stock pinch nan nationalist because they’re excessively detached from reality and would make maine sound mentally unstable, but each erstwhile successful awhile, I request to opportunity a fewer retired loud, mostly because I deliberation there’s a mini sliver of a chance they mightiness hap and I’m gonna request in installments for guessing them connected nan disconnected chance they do. I should astir apt spell to therapy astir that, but we'll time off that to different day.

Anyway, to beryllium perfectly clear and screen my ass from immoderate antagonistic feedback, these are not my WrestleMania 39 predictions, which I published successful a abstracted article. Those are, for nan astir part, very business-like and sober. These are much mom had 1 excessively galore glasses of vino theories. There's immoderate insignificant grounds here, though, and I'm gonna walk nan remainder of this article presenting it and trying to person myself.

Alpha Academy Will Win The Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match, Setting Off A Run That Will End With Chad Gable As Mid-Card Champion

Chad Gable is 1 of nan champion losers successful nan history of WWE. He’s had immoderate tag squad title glory, sure, but complete nan past year, he’s almost exclusively been utilized to put complete different guys. He’s looked awesome doing it, and fixed really consistently he useful pinch apical talent, it’s evident Triple H loves him. There’s besides been immoderate not truthful awkward teases that Otis is astir to time off Gable to subordinate up pinch The Maximum Male Models.

So… my chaotic mentation is successful nan mediate of nan Fatal 4-way match, Otis is going to get distracted and time off pinch The Maximum Male Models, which will time off Chad Gable by himself. Something wrong him will snap, and he’ll spell connected an epic tally by himself, beating nan different 3 teams. Then afterwards, he’ll springiness a promo successful which he vows ne'er to suffer again. This will group disconnected a aggregate period tally done nan mid-card that will extremity successful him beating whoever yet takes nan title from Gunther. I emotion this mentation because Chad Gable is great, and if you disagree, instrumentality your digit to your lips and shoooooooooosh,

Brock Lesnar Will Lose To Omos After The Hurt Business Reunites

Breaking up The Hurt Business was 1 of nan worst imaginative decisions WWE has ever made. Bobby Lashley has done beautiful good connected his own. He’s really improved connected nan microphone, but location was thing truthful intimidating astir him pinch MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Everyone is expecting this lucifer to extremity pinch Lesnar F5ing Omos. It astir apt will, but what if Lashley shows up to thief Omos and reunite pinch his erstwhile stablemates?

It would make consciousness fixed really their lucifer ended astatine Elimination Chamber, and if Brock is going to return immoderate clip off, Lashley, pinch nan backing of The Hurt Business and Omos, could measurement successful arsenic nan SummerSlam challenger if Cody Rhodes wins astatine WrestleMania. I’d emotion to spot The Hurt Business backmost together, and if Cody wins astatine ‘Mania but his tally isn’t going arsenic good arsenic expected, Lashley could supply nan cleanable exit ramp astatine SummerSlam. But he needs a jolt to do that. Bringing backmost The Hurt Business would beryllium a lightning bolt. Plus, for nan thousandth time, they ne'er should person surgery up successful nan first place.

Alexa Bliss Will Order The Fiend To Attack Someone At WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss confirmed to CinemaBlend successful an question and reply pursuing her Masked Singer capacity that she’ll beryllium successful nan building astatine WrestleMania. The large mobility is what that means. WWE could inexplicably decide, for nan 2nd twelvemonth successful a row, not to usage her. Or they could abruptly springiness america a ton of guardant momentum successful nan staling Bray Wyatt plot. We haven’t seen Wyatt since he inexplicably vanished from TV earlier this month. Rumors have been everywhere, but nary 1 really knows what’s going on. Some declare there’s hostility betwixt The Eater Of Worlds and WWE complete imaginative differences.

If they want to reset his character, nan champion measurement to do that whitethorn beryllium done circling backmost to a crippled WWE seemed to beryllium mounting up astatine nan extremity of that poorly received WrestleMania 37 lucifer pinch Randy Orton. Yes, it would beryllium a small weird to circle backmost to that, but I don’t deliberation fans hated it because it was a bad idea. I deliberation they hated it because of really it was executed. Putting Alexa and Bray backmost together mightiness beryllium nan champion measurement to jumpstart some their careers and group up immoderate nan adjacent section is. It wouldn’t explicate why nan lucifer pinch Bobby Lashley was bailed on, but it would astatine slightest supply direction.

The Rock Will Cost Roman Reigns The Title And Set Up A Match At WrestleMania 40

Everyone was fixated connected The Rock headlining WrestleMania this year since it was taking spot successful Hollywood and besides because it made truthful overmuch consciousness pinch The Bloodline story. But you cognize what besides makes sense? Having 1 of nan biggest movie stars successful nan world header nan 40th day of WrestleMania? WWE has utilized nan closing moments of WrestleMania to group up nan pursuing year’s lucifer before, and pinch thing for illustration Roman and The Rock, which wouldn’t request nan belts, that mightiness really make immoderate sense.

A decorativeness for illustration this would besides let Roman Reigns to return immoderate clip off, and it would explicate why, erstwhile he came back, he wouldn’t instantly activity a rematch pinch Cody Rhodes. He would beryllium fixated connected establishing power successful his ain family, and his communicative could exclusively attraction connected nan disintegration of The Bloodline arsenic he deals pinch The Usos, Solo and possibly immoderate different family members that mightiness popular up and person to take sides. WWE ended nighttime 1 of WrestleMania 38 connected an unthinkable precocious pinch Stone Cold Steve Austin’s way amended than it should person been match pinch Kevin Owens past year. Maybe this twelvemonth will extremity nighttime 2 connected a precocious pinch The Rock.

John Cena Will Beat Austin Theory, Then Hold An Open Challenge On Night 2 That’ll Be Answered By A New Signing

I’m beautiful judge John Cena is coming backmost to springiness Austin Theory his stamp of support and effort to push him guardant successful his career. The twenty-five-year-old superstar has had his characteristic reset by Triple H a small bit, but complete nan past fewer months, he’s been winning matches and looking bully doing it. He’s backmost to holding The United States Championship, and while astir fans really look to admit his imaginable and really bully he is, he hasn’t recovered that relationship yet that would return him to main arena status. I deliberation Cena is present to thief that— but if he’s not, he could beryllium present to facilitate a large moment.

Whether you for illustration it aliases not, a batch of wrestling fans expect large surprises astatine awesome premium unrecorded events. Sometimes it feels for illustration their cognition of a show tin beryllium dramatically influenced by whether they sewage a astonishment unreserved of adrenaline from seeing personification unexpected. There aren’t galore places connected nan paper wherever WWE could conceivably debut personification new, isolated from possibly here. Cena is almost surely not going to instrumentality astir to take sides a title. So, if he wins, he needs to suffer it quickly— and what amended measurement to do that and springiness personification debuting a large first infinitesimal than by having Cena put him over?

To Sum Up

I don’t really judge immoderate of these things are going to happen, and by really believe, I mean I wouldn't stake money connected them without sizeable odds. But also, portion of maine believes they conscionable mightiness happen, and that’s why I needed to opportunity thing retired loud.

You tin truth cheque maine this play erstwhile nan biggest show of nan twelvemonth airs.