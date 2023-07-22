5 Restaurants in Naples, Italy

The worldwide culinary fame of Italy’s third-largest metropolis boils down to 1 word: pizza. You tin hardly hurl a herb successful nan food’s purported birthplace — a scruffy, graffiti-stained larboard metropolis of monumental Baroque buildings and constrictive cobbled passageways — without hitting a gaggle of culinary pilgrims jockeying to participate 1 of nan hundreds (or thousands, by immoderate counts) of pizzerias.

But a slew of top-notch trattorias, osterias and ristoranti beryllium correct alongside pizza titans for illustration Sorbillo and Da Michele. Drawing connected nan cornucopia of livestock and nutrient from nan fertile fields and coastal waters of nan Campania region — cattle, goats, shellfish, wheat, artichokes, zucchini, figs, citrus fruits and much — these eateries crockery retired section inventions from mussel crockery to homegrown pastas to limoncello.

So erstwhile you’re fresh to foray beyond nan overcrowded dens of mixed and reddish sauce, present are 5 addresses successful 5 neighborhoods offering some accepted and imaginative takes connected beloved Neapolitan recipes and ingredients. Buon appetito.