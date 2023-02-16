510K CPUs, HDDs & more seized as smugglers keep trying to sneak tech into China

Enlarge / Hong Kong customs said it seized astir $3.8 cardinal successful tech, including these HP laptops, connected Monday.

The caller spot shortage showed america really acold group will spell to get uncommon components and gadgets. Those who couldn't hold for caller electronics battled tremendous value tags, frustrating lottery systems, questionable sellers, and unreliable stock. But conscionable arsenic group will spell to extremes to bargain tech, utmost measures tin beryllium taken to waste them.

In 2023, nan grey marketplace for PC components, including CPUs, SSDs, and HDDs, and devices for illustration phones and computers successful mainland China appears thriving. Just inquire nan China and Hong Kong customs agents who person been announcing seizure aft seizure of tech hardware, including a batch reportedly worthy astir $3.8 cardinal obtained connected Monday.

510,000 electronics seized

Hong Kong customs announced it seized 508,000 PC parts, including CPUs, machine difficult drives, and RAM sticks, pinch an estimated marketplace worth of astir $3.5 million. There were besides 2,000 physics devices, for illustration laptops, phones, dash cams, and styli for touchscreens, that are estimated to beryllium worthy astir $255,000.

Enlarge / The ample haul of suspected smuggled goods.

Customs agents reportedly recovered nan cogwheel while inspecting an outgoing instrumentality motortruck astatine nan Man Kam To Control Point. Hong Kong Customs said it arrested a 61-year-old antheral motortruck driver "suspected to beryllium connected pinch nan case."

Senior Inspector Wong Chi-man of Hong Kong Customs' Cargo & Vehicle Processing Unit said, according to Hong Kong's The Standard, that it's "believed that nan physics products were conveyed to nan mainland for reselling aliases reassembly.”

Enlarge / The seized difficult drives.

"Customs will proceed to combat cross-boundary smuggling activities pinch patient enforcement action based connected consequence appraisal and intelligence analysis," Hong Kong Customs' announcement Wednesday said.

According to nan announcement, blameworthy parties tin look up to $2 cardinal successful fines and 7 years successful prison.

Sticky situation

A week and a half earlier, Chinese customs made its ain bust, sizing 239 CPUs that were wrapped astir a man's thighs and tummy pinch tape. Based connected images that customs reportedly shared (you tin cheque them retired connected nan Chinese publication MyDrivers' website), the batch included current-gen Intel Core i5-13400F user CPUs.

Customs elaborate nan incident connected WeChat, MyDrivers reported. According to a Google translator of MyDrivers' article, nan alleged smuggler "entered nan state done nan 'no declaration channel' of nan customs astatine nan Gongbei Port Passenger Inspection Hall. Customs officers recovered that he was wearing achromatic loose clothes, he was bloated, and looked abnormal, truthful he was intercepted for investigation."

Macau, wherever nan Gongbei Port is located, has reportedly go a celebrated introduction constituent for smuggling products into China.