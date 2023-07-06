575 flights, 432 award nights and 259 cities: How I spent 6 years as a digital nomad

"Where are you from?" It's a communal mobility erstwhile you meet personification caller while traveling. And it's an easy mobility for astir people. But for me, it's analyzable if I want to springiness much specifications than "the United States."

After all, my hubby and I gave up our Austin, Texas, flat successful June 2017, sold aliases donated astir of our belongings and past group retired arsenic integer nomads connected July 2, 2017. So, excluding immoderate extended clip surviving pinch family early successful nan coronavirus pandemic, we've traveled afloat clip while working remotely for nan past six years.

In 2020, I wrote astir my first 3 years arsenic a integer nomad. But successful this story, I'll look backmost astatine nan past six years. In doing so, I'll talk really I became a digital nomad, immoderate of my recreation statistic and really recreation has changed for maine during nan past six years.

How I became a integer nomad

Aboard nan Six Senses Yao Noi vessel successful Thailand. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

On a autobus from Aguas Calientes to Machu Picchu successful Peru successful 2013, I first heard of a spread twelvemonth aliases sabbatical year. I hadn't gotten into points and miles yet, but my hubby and I loved nan thought of taking a twelvemonth disconnected to recreation aft I vanished postgraduate school. Well, accelerated guardant 4 years to 2017, erstwhile it was clip to time off connected our "gap year." By this time, we were already moving arsenic writers successful nan grant recreation space.

So, we deed nan roadworthy arsenic integer nomads alternatively of taking a spread year. And we quickly fell successful emotion pinch nan state and elasticity of nan lifestyle. I admit experiencing different cultures, landscapes, experiences and cuisines daily. And I've recovered that often visiting caller destinations inspires me.

I besides bask utilizing nan topics I constitute astir — points, miles, in installments cards and elite position — connected a regular basis. We make grant redemptions astir weeks (and often aggregate times a week), and we're perpetually traveling. So, I cognize galore of nan airline, edifice and in installments paper programs I constitute astir from individual experience. And I'm personally invested erstwhile these programs alteration aliases devalue their rewards.

Points and miles surely substance immoderate of our travel. But we besides book paid flights and nights erstwhile it makes sense. After all, we only person a finite magnitude of points and miles, and we've recovered that paid partner-operated premium-cabin flights are often nan champion measurement to gain airline elite status.

1,121,959 miles connected 575 flights

Over nan past six years, I've taken 575 flights connected 62 airlines to 180 airports successful 58 countries. I've taken truthful galore flights successful nan past six years that my formation representation is difficult to read.

GCMAP.COM

I flew 1,121,959 nonstop formation miles successful nan past six years, pinch an mean formation region of 1,951 miles (about nan region from Atlanta to Los Angeles). My longest formation was 9,532 miles, from New York to Singapore. And my shortest formation was conscionable 11 miles from Tahiti to Moorea successful French Polynesia.

But my astir memorable formation was connected Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Air from Polgolla Reservoir Aerodrome (KDZ) to Koggala Airport (KCT) connected a Cessna 208 amphibious caravan.

A Cinnamon Air Cessna 208 amphibious caravan successful Kandy, Sri Lanka. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

I often alert American Airlines and often usage Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) erstwhile visiting family. So, it's not astonishing that my 3 astir predominant routes by formation segments are betwixt American Airlines' hubs and Atlanta. Here's a look astatine my apical 10 astir predominant formation segments complete nan past six years:

New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to/from ATL : 15 flights

: 15 flights Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to/from ATL : 11 flights

: 11 flights Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to/from ATL : 10 flights

: 10 flights Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) to/from Kualanamu International Airport (KNO) : 10 flights while I earned Malaysia Airlines Enrich Gold status successful 2019

: 10 flights while I earned Malaysia Airlines Enrich Gold status successful 2019 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to/from ATL : Nine flights

: Nine flights Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to/from LAX : Eight flights

: Eight flights DFW to/from LGA : Six flights

: Six flights London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) to/from LAX : Six flights

: Six flights Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to/from Da Nang International Airport (DAD) : Six flights booked during Cathay Pacific's New Year's woody successful 2019

: Six flights booked during Cathay Pacific's New Year's woody successful 2019 DFW to/from LAS: Five flights

And my loyalty to American Airlines AAdvantage and its Oneworld partners shows erstwhile you look astatine nan airlines I flew astir by formation segments:

American Airlines : 224 flights, including reviews of American's A321T business class, 787-9 business class, 777-200 business people pinch B/E Aerospace Super Diamond seats, 787-8 Main Cabin Extra, 757-200 Main Cabin Extra and 757-200 business class

: 224 flights, including reviews of American's A321T business class, 787-9 business class, 777-200 business people pinch B/E Aerospace Super Diamond seats, 787-8 Main Cabin Extra, 757-200 Main Cabin Extra and 757-200 business class United Airlines : 31 flights, including reviews of United's 787-8 system class and 757-200 system class

: 31 flights, including reviews of United's 787-8 system class and 757-200 system class Southwest Airlines : 29 flights, including a reappraisal of Southwest's 737-800 from Oakland, California, to Newark

: 29 flights, including a reappraisal of Southwest's 737-800 from Oakland, California, to Newark Malaysia Airlines : 26 flights

: 26 flights Qatar Airways : 23 flights, including reviews of Qatar Qsuite connected a 777-300ER and Qatar Qsuite connected an A350-1000

: 23 flights, including reviews of Qatar Qsuite connected a 777-300ER and Qatar Qsuite connected an A350-1000 Delta Air Lines : 22 flights, including erstwhile I was one of nan first American visitors to alert to Italy connected a COVID-19-tested flight

: 22 flights, including erstwhile I was one of nan first American visitors to alert to Italy connected a COVID-19-tested flight British Airways : 20 flights, including a reappraisal of British Airways' A380 system class

: 20 flights, including a reappraisal of British Airways' A380 system class Cathay Pacific : 17 flights

: 17 flights Japan Airlines : 14 flights, including a reappraisal of Japan Airlines' 777-300ER premium economy

: 14 flights, including a reappraisal of Japan Airlines' 777-300ER premium economy Qantas: 12 flights

Economy seats connected an American Airlines Boeing 787-8. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

However, if you look astatine nan airlines connected which I flew nan astir mileage, nan ranking is simply a spot different owed to immoderate mileage runs:

American Airlines : 404,296 miles

: 404,296 miles Cathay Pacific : 104,481 miles

: 104,481 miles Qatar Airways : 89,630 miles

: 89,630 miles British Airways : 53,357 miles

: 53,357 miles Delta Air Lines : 49,603 miles

: 49,603 miles United Airlines : 42,237 miles

: 42,237 miles Singapore Airlines : 36,176 miles, including a reappraisal of Singapore Airlines' A350-900ULR premium economy

: 36,176 miles, including a reappraisal of Singapore Airlines' A350-900ULR premium economy Japan Airlines : 33,756 miles

: 33,756 miles Air Canada : 30,792 miles

: 30,792 miles All Nippon Airways: 28,938 miles

I way each my flights successful OpenFlights. So, though it's comparatively easy for maine to stitchery statistic connected my flights, I don't person a elemental measurement to find nan magnitude I paid successful points and rate for my 575 flights during nan past six years.

1,103 nights successful hotels

A villa astatine Six Senses Yao Noi successful Thailand. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

I've spent complete half of nan past six years surviving retired of edifice rooms. In particular, I've spent 894 nights astatine 75 awesome edifice brands wrong nan past six years. And I've spent 209 nights astatine different brands and independent hotels.

Here's nan breakdown of my stays by loyalty programme and marque complete nan past six years, including notes astir my favourite programs.

390 nights astatine 15 IHG brands

The Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives successful nan Maldives. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Holiday Inn Express : 120 nights

: 120 nights Holiday Inn : 66 nights

: 66 nights InterContinental Hotels & Resorts : 51 nights, including 5 nights astatine nan InterContinental Hayman Island Resort successful Australia, 4 nights astatine nan InterContinental Phuket Resort successful Thailand, 4 nights astatine nan InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort successful Vietnam, 3 nights astatine nan InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort successful Vietnam, 3 nights astatine nan InterContinental New York Times Square successful New York and 2 nights astatine nan InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa successful Fiji

: 51 nights, including 5 nights astatine nan InterContinental Hayman Island Resort successful Australia, 4 nights astatine nan InterContinental Phuket Resort successful Thailand, 4 nights astatine nan InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort successful Vietnam, 3 nights astatine nan InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort successful Vietnam, 3 nights astatine nan InterContinental New York Times Square successful New York and 2 nights astatine nan InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa successful Fiji Candlewood Suites : 28 nights

: 28 nights Hotel Indigo : 26 nights, including 5 nights astatine nan Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown-University successful Texas and 4 nights astatine nan Hotel Indigo Birmingham Five Points South - UAB successful Alabama

: 26 nights, including 5 nights astatine nan Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown-University successful Texas and 4 nights astatine nan Hotel Indigo Birmingham Five Points South - UAB successful Alabama Staybridge Suites : 22 nights

: 22 nights Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts : 19 nights, including 3 nights astatine nan Crowne Plaza Beijing Wangfujing successful China and 3 nights astatine nan Crowne Plaza Times Square successful New York

: 19 nights, including 3 nights astatine nan Crowne Plaza Beijing Wangfujing successful China and 3 nights astatine nan Crowne Plaza Times Square successful New York Holiday Inn Resort : 19 nights, including 10 nights astatine nan Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives successful nan Maldives

: 19 nights, including 10 nights astatine nan Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives successful nan Maldives Voco : 11 nights, including six nights astatine Voco Gold Coast successful Australia

: 11 nights, including six nights astatine Voco Gold Coast successful Australia Regent : Nine nights

: Nine nights Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants : Eight nights

: Eight nights Six Senses : Six nights, including 4 nights astatine Six Senses Laamu successful nan Maldives and 2 nights astatine Six Senses Yao Noi successful Thailand

: Six nights, including 4 nights astatine Six Senses Laamu successful nan Maldives and 2 nights astatine Six Senses Yao Noi successful Thailand Atwell Suites : Two nights astatine Atwell Suites Miami Brickell successful Florida

: Two nights astatine Atwell Suites Miami Brickell successful Florida Avid : Two nights astatine Avid edifice Oklahoma City — Quail Springs successful Oklahoma

: Two nights astatine Avid edifice Oklahoma City — Quail Springs successful Oklahoma Even: One night

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 161 paid nights astatine IHG properties for an mean of $152 per night. The slightest I paid was $48 per nighttime astatine nan Holiday Inn Express Berlin — Alexanderplatz successful Germany. And nan astir I paid was $1,564 per nighttime during a reappraisal of nan InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort successful nan Maldives.

Meanwhile, we redeemed IHG points for 209 nights complete nan past six years, including 36 fourth-night-free rewards. On average, we redeemed 15,591 IHG points per night. We besides redeemed 20 day nights complete nan past six years, including astatine nan InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa successful French Polynesia and nan Kimpton De Witt Amsterdam successful nan Netherlands.

You mightiness wonderment really we earned truthful galore IHG points and day nights. We maximize IHG promotions to gain points connected stays. And we often bargain points during IHG points income pinch a 100% bonus erstwhile we tin do truthful for 0.5 cents per point. As for nan day nighttime certificates, we some person aggregate IHG in installments cards, truthful we've each earned 2 day nights for astir of nan past six years.

We often enactment astatine IHG One Rewards hotels and resorts owed to nan precocious worth we often get erstwhile redeeming IHG points. But, pinch nan motorboat of nan new IHG One Rewards program past year, we are besides getting bully worth from nan annual lounge membership you tin prime done IHG's Milestone Rewards program aft staying 40 nights successful a year.

209 nights astatine different brands and independent hotels

The Rondavel astatine Addo Main Camp successful South Africa. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

These days, we usually enactment astatine awesome edifice brands to gain and usage elite position perks and use from nan consistency provided by these brands. But we often stayed astatine independent hotels erstwhile we first deed nan roadworthy arsenic integer nomads successful 2017. And moreover now, we sometimes find ourselves successful a destination without awesome edifice brands aliases wherever staying astatine a spot extracurricular our marque loyalties makes nan astir sense.

For example, we couldn't walk up staying successful a twin compartment astatine YHA Fremantle Prison successful Australia and a robot hotel successful Japan. Likewise, staying wrong Addo Elephant and Kruger nationalist parks successful South Africa fto america maximize our clip seeing wildlife successful these parks.

We often book these stays done online recreation agencies since we don't person to interest astir missing retired connected elite position benefits and net while staying astatine properties extracurricular our superior brands. For example, we'll sometimes book done credit paper portals to usage credits, for illustration nan $50 edifice credit each relationship day twelvemonth connected nan Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. And we'll occasionally book done American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts to snag other perks and usage nan prepaid edifice credit we get each almanac twelvemonth arsenic a perk of The Platinum Card® from American Express. We'll besides sometimes usage Rocketmiles to gain American Airlines miles and Loyalty Points connected our stays.

On average, I paid $83 per nighttime connected these stays. But, my slightest costly nighttime was $18 per nighttime for a backstage room pinch a shared bath astatine Stella Di Notte successful Belgrade, Serbia. And my astir costly nighttime was $235 per nighttime astatine nan RLJ Kendeja Resort & Villas successful Liberia during PeaceJam.

203 nights astatine 21 Marriott brands

Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa successful nan Maldives. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Four Points by Sheraton : 32 nights

: 32 nights Protea Hotels : 28 nights astatine Protea Hotel Kruger Gate (no longer portion of Marriott) successful South Africa

: 28 nights astatine Protea Hotel Kruger Gate (no longer portion of Marriott) successful South Africa Marriott Hotels : 22 nights, including 2 nights astatine nan Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay successful Fiji

: 22 nights, including 2 nights astatine nan Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay successful Fiji Sheraton : 21 nights

: 21 nights Fairfield Inn & Suites : 18 nights

: 18 nights Moxy Hotels : 13 nights, including 4 nights astatine Moxy Munich Messe successful Germany

: 13 nights, including 4 nights astatine Moxy Munich Messe successful Germany Westin Hotels & Resorts : Nine nights, including 4 nights astatine The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa successful Malaysia and 2 nights astatine nan Westin Hapuna Beach Resort successful Hawaii

: Nine nights, including 4 nights astatine The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa successful Malaysia and 2 nights astatine nan Westin Hapuna Beach Resort successful Hawaii Le Meridien : Nine nights, including 4 nights astatine Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa successful nan Maldives

: Nine nights, including 4 nights astatine Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa successful nan Maldives JW Marriott : Eight nights, including 3 nights astatine nan JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and 3 nights astatine nan JW Marriott Hotel Medan successful Indonesia

: Eight nights, including 3 nights astatine nan JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and 3 nights astatine nan JW Marriott Hotel Medan successful Indonesia Aloft Hotels : Eight nights

: Eight nights AC Hotels : Seven nights

: Seven nights Courtyard Hotels : Five nights

: Five nights Residence Inn : Five nights

: Five nights The Luxury Collection : Four nights, including 2 nights astatine Al Maha successful nan United Arab Emirates and 2 nights astatine Naka Island successful Thailand

: Four nights, including 2 nights astatine Al Maha successful nan United Arab Emirates and 2 nights astatine Naka Island successful Thailand Ritz-Carlton : Three nights

: Three nights Element : Two nights

: Two nights Delta Hotels : Two nights

: Two nights Autograph Collection Hotels : Two nights astatine Planet Hollywood Cancun successful Mexico

: Two nights astatine Planet Hollywood Cancun successful Mexico SpringHill Suites : Two nights

: Two nights TownePlace Suites : Two nights

: Two nights St. Regis Hotels & Resorts: One night

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 140 paid nights astatine Marriott properties for an mean of $121 per night. The slightest I paid was $44 per nighttime astatine nan Four Points by Sheraton Bogota successful Colombia. And nan astir I paid was $350 per nighttime during a reappraisal of nan Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa successful Hawaii.

Meanwhile, we redeemed Marriott points for 49 nights complete nan past six years, including six fifth-night-free benefits. On average, we redeemed 16,167 points per nighttime connected Marriott grant stays. We besides redeemed 14 free nighttime awards we earned done Marriott in installments cards and promotions complete nan past six years.

115 nights astatine 6 Choice brands

Emotions All Inclusive Puerto Plata, Ascend Hotel Collection successful nan Dominican Republic. JT GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Ascend Hotel Collection : 54 nights, including 28 nights astatine Emotions All Inclusive Puerto Plata successful nan Dominican Republic, 9 nights astatine Gowanus Inn & Yard successful New York (no longer bookable done Choice Hotels) and 3 nights astatine Bluegreen Vacations Fountains successful Florida

: 54 nights, including 28 nights astatine Emotions All Inclusive Puerto Plata successful nan Dominican Republic, 9 nights astatine Gowanus Inn & Yard successful New York (no longer bookable done Choice Hotels) and 3 nights astatine Bluegreen Vacations Fountains successful Florida Comfort : 37 nights, including 19 nights successful Japan

: 37 nights, including 19 nights successful Japan Quality Inn : 13 nights

: 13 nights Cambria Hotels : Four nights

: Four nights Rodeway Inn : Four nights

: Four nights Clarion: Three nights

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 34 paid nights astatine Choice Privileges properties for an mean of $93 per night. The slightest I paid was $54 per nighttime astatine nan Comfort Hotel Airport CDG successful France. And nan astir I paid was $239 per nighttime astatine Cambria Hotel New York — Times Square successful New York.

Meanwhile, we redeemed Choice points for 81 nights complete nan past six years. On average, we redeemed 9,531 Choice points per night. I've recovered I tin get fantabulous worth erstwhile redeeming Choice points for unsocial redemptions and for stays successful Japan, Europe and destinations that typically characteristic precocious paid edifice rates. So, arsenic pinch IHG, we often buy Choice points during income aliases done Daily Getaways promotions.

87 nights astatine 11 Hyatt brands and partners

The Park Hyatt Chennai successful India. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Hyatt Regency : 22 nights, including 5 nights astatine nan Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort successful Malaysia and 1 nighttime astatine nan Hyatt Regency JFK Airport astatine Resorts World New York successful New York

: 22 nights, including 5 nights astatine nan Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort successful Malaysia and 1 nighttime astatine nan Hyatt Regency JFK Airport astatine Resorts World New York successful New York Hyatt Place : 19 nights

: 19 nights Hyatt House : 16 nights

: 16 nights MGM Rewards : Eight nights, including 5 nights astatine Excalibur Hotel & Casino and 3 nights astatine MGM Grand successful Las Vegas

: Eight nights, including 5 nights astatine Excalibur Hotel & Casino and 3 nights astatine MGM Grand successful Las Vegas Park Hyatt : Six nights, including 4 nights astatine nan Park Hyatt Chennai successful India and 2 nights astatine nan Park Hyatt Beijing successful China

: Six nights, including 4 nights astatine nan Park Hyatt Chennai successful India and 2 nights astatine nan Park Hyatt Beijing successful China Hyatt Centric : Five nights

: Five nights Andaz : Four nights astatine Andaz Capital Gate successful nan United Arab Emirates

: Four nights astatine Andaz Capital Gate successful nan United Arab Emirates JdV by Hyatt : Two nights astatine Hotel 50 Bowery successful New York

: Two nights astatine Hotel 50 Bowery successful New York Small Luxury Hotels of nan World : Two nights astatine Nanuku Resort successful Fiji

: Two nights astatine Nanuku Resort successful Fiji Alila : Two nights astatine Alila Fort Bishangarh successful India

: Two nights astatine Alila Fort Bishangarh successful India Grand Hyatt: One night

I didn't enactment overmuch pinch World of Hyatt until nan programme offered reduced qualification requirements and double elite nighttime credits successful early 2021. I earned Globalist position successful 2021 for acold less nights than is usually required, but I've prioritized maintaining it owed to nan on-site perks it provides.

I've stayed 53 paid nights astatine Hyatt properties for an mean of $139 per nighttime complete nan past six years. The slightest I paid was $24 per nighttime astatine nan Excalibur Hotel & Casino successful Las Vegas. And nan astir I paid was $353 per nighttime astatine Hyatt House New York/Chelsea successful New York.

Meanwhile, I redeemed Hyatt points for 27 free nights complete nan past six years. I've recovered immoderate fantabulous Category 1 Hyatt hotels that supply awesome worth connected grant stays. So, it isn't astonishing that I've redeemed 5,563 points per nighttime connected mean and conscionable 3,500 points per nighttime for 9 nights. Additionally, I redeemed 7 free nighttime certificates that I earned done Hyatt in installments cards, Hyatt Milestone Rewards and nan Hyatt Brand Explorer promotion complete nan past six years.

40 nights astatine 10 Wyndham brands

Viva Wyndham Azteca All Inclusive Resort successful Mexico. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Days Inn : 10 nights

: 10 nights Ramada : Nine nights

: Nine nights Ramada Encore : Five nights

: Five nights Microtel : Five nights

: Five nights Club Wyndham : Three nights

: Three nights Super 8 : Three nights

: Three nights Viva Wyndham : Two nights astatine Viva Wyndham Azteca — All-Inclusive Resort successful Mexico

: Two nights astatine Viva Wyndham Azteca — All-Inclusive Resort successful Mexico Baymont : One night

: One night Howard Johnson : One night

: One night Travelodge: One night

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 29 paid nights astatine Wyndham properties for an mean of $103 per night. The slightest I paid was $48 per nighttime astatine nan Days Inn Guam-Tamuning successful Guam. And nan astir I paid was $200 per nighttime during a reappraisal of nan Viva Wyndham Azteca — All-Inclusive Resort successful Mexico.

Meanwhile, we redeemed Wyndham points for 11 nights complete nan past six years. On average, we redeemed 9,068 points per nighttime connected Wyndham grant stays. And we emotion getting a 10% redemption discount erstwhile we redeem Wyndham points arsenic a use of our Wyndham Rewards in installments card, arsenic this brings an grant nighttime that would typically costs 7,500 points down to conscionable 6,750 points.

32 nights astatine 6 Hilton brands

The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji — Sonaisali Island successful Fiji. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Hilton Hotels & Resorts : 11 nights, including 4 nights astatine nan Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa successful nan Maldives

: 11 nights, including 4 nights astatine nan Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa successful nan Maldives Hampton by Hilton : Five nights

: Five nights Homewood Suites by Hilton : Four nights

: Four nights DoubleTree by Hilton : Four nights, including 2 nights astatine nan DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang successful Malaysia and 2 nights astatine nan DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji — Sonaisali Island successful Fiji

: Four nights, including 2 nights astatine nan DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang successful Malaysia and 2 nights astatine nan DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji — Sonaisali Island successful Fiji Conrad Hotels & Resorts : Four nights, including 2 nights astatine nan Conrad Maldives Rangali Island successful nan Maldives and 1 nighttime astatine nan Conrad New York Midtown successful New York

: Four nights, including 2 nights astatine nan Conrad Maldives Rangali Island successful nan Maldives and 1 nighttime astatine nan Conrad New York Midtown successful New York Curio Collection by Hilton: Four nights

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 18 paid nights astatine Hilton properties for an mean of $130 per night. The slightest I've paid was $58 per nighttime astatine nan Hilton Jaipur successful India. And nan astir I paid was $168 per nighttime astatine nan Hilton Niseko Village successful Japan.

Meanwhile, we redeemed Hilton points for 8 nights complete nan past six years, including 1 fifth-night-free benefit. On average, we redeemed 46,250 points per nighttime connected Hilton grant stays. We besides redeemed six Hilton free nighttime certificates that we earned done Hilton in installments cards complete nan past six years for fantabulous worth astatine nan Conrad New York Midtown, nan Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and nan Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

The mean magnitude we redeemed per nighttime pinch Hilton Honors is importantly higher than pinch different edifice loyalty programs. This, mixed pinch my struggle to get much than TPG's valuation (0.6 cents per point) erstwhile redeeming Hilton points, is why I don't often enactment astatine Hilton brands contempt having Hilton Diamond position done a Hilton in installments card.

19 nights astatine 4 Accor brands

Ibis : 12 nights

: 12 nights Mercure : Four nights

: Four nights Grand Mercure : Two nights

: Two nights Ibis Budget: One night

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 19 nights astatine Accor properties for an mean of $56 per night. The slightest I paid was $36 per nighttime astatine nan Ibis Muenchen City Nord successful Germany. And nan astir I paid was $84 per nighttime astatine nan Ibis Madrid Alcobendas successful Spain.

8 nights astatine 2 Best Western brands

Best Western : Six nights

: Six nights Best Western Plus: Two nights

Over nan past six years, I've stayed 8 nights astatine Best Western properties for an mean of $78 per night. The slightest I paid was $57 per nighttime astatine nan Best Western Amsterdam Airport Hotel successful nan Netherlands. And nan astir I paid was $147 per nighttime astatine nan Best Western Plus Mountain View Auburn Inn successful Washington.

452 nights camping

Sawnee Campground successful Cumming, Georgia. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

When I became a integer nomad successful 2017, I didn't deliberation location was immoderate chance I'd campy 452 nights successful nan adjacent six years. And moreover 3 years ago, I'd only spent 3 nights shelter camping for a performance astatine The Gorge successful Washington authorities and 3 nights successful a rental RV doing a relocation from Las Vegas to Denver.

But, arsenic it became evident nan coronavirus pandemic would impact world recreation for much than conscionable a fewer months, my hubby and I tried retired a six-night RV relocation rental successful July 2020. Then successful August 2020, we decided to bargain nan aforesaid RV exemplary we'd relocated.

When we bought our Class C RV, we expected we'd waste it arsenic soon arsenic world recreation to astir destinations became comparatively elemental again. But, we discovered we bask moving remotely from our RV while successful nan U.S. We've now spent 440 nights camping successful our RV since buying it — 97 nights successful 2020, 234 nights successful 2021, 80 nights successful 2022 and 29 nights truthful acold successful 2023.

Nineteen nights successful our RV person been free astatine locations (like prime Walmarts, prime Cracker Barrels and businesses that participate successful Harvest Hosts) that let RVers to enactment overnight upon asking permission. We've besides spent 37 nights sleeping successful nan driveways of friends and family while visiting them.

Parking overnight astatine a Cracker Barrel. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

But we usually find paid RV campsites pinch powerfulness and water. We've paid for campsites connected 393 nights arsenic follows:

171 nights astatine metropolis and region campgrounds ($32 per nighttime connected average)

133 nights astatine U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds ($27 per nighttime connected average)

66 nights astatine authorities parkland campgrounds ($34 per nighttime connected average)

37 nights astatine backstage campgrounds ($52 per nighttime connected average)

Four nights astatine nationalist parkland campgrounds ($48 per nighttime connected average)

On average, we've paid $33 per nighttime for our RV campsites. The highest we paid was $104 per nighttime astatine Orlando / Kissimmee KOA Holiday successful Florida. And nan slightest we paid was $17 per nighttime astatine Shady Grove Campground successful Cumming, Georgia, during a half-off promotion.

443 nights pinch family and friends

One facet my hubby and I admit astir being integer nomads is seeing our family much than erstwhile we lived successful 1 place. Here's a breakdown of our nights pinch friends and family complete nan past six years:

July 2 to nan extremity of 2017 : 32 nights

: 32 nights 2018 : 90 nights

: 90 nights 2019 : 83 nights

: 83 nights 2020 : 167 nights

: 167 nights 2021 : 29 nights

: 29 nights 2022 : 27 nights

: 27 nights So acold successful 2023: 15 nights

We spent important clip pinch each of our parents successful March done August of 2020 arsenic overmuch of nan world locked down. However, nan nights since August 2020 are little than pre-pandemic since we now enactment successful our RV (either successful nan driveway aliases a adjacent campground) while visiting astir friends and family members.

104 nights successful transit

Qatar Qsuite is simply a comfortable measurement to slumber connected a agelong flight. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Over nan past six years, I've spent 101 nights successful formation aliases sleeping successful airports. I typically avoid overnight flights, but sometimes overnight flights are unavoidable (and they're enjoyable if I book a lie-flat spot aliases luck into a statement to myself successful economy).

If I person an overnight layover astatine an airport, I'll book a edifice if nan layover is agelong capable and I tin find a modestly priced edifice on-site aliases pinch a free shuttle. But sometimes nan layover is excessively short, aliases it conscionable doesn't make consciousness to get a hotel. In these cases, I'll usually slumber successful a lounge — ideally 1 pinch a sleeping area aliases astatine slightest lounge chairs — aliases successful a Minute Suites (or a akin type of space) that participates successful Priority Pass.

I've besides spent 3 nights connected trains, including 2 connected nan Amtrak Empire Builder from Portland, Oregon, to Chicago and 1 connected a Trans-Mongolian train from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, to Hohhot, China. I thoroughly enjoyed some experiences, truthful it's astonishing that I haven't taken immoderate different overnight trains successful nan past six years. However, low-cost flights connected galore routes served by overnight trains often make flying a much convenient and little costly alternative.

90 nights successful picnic rentals

A picnic rental successful Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Vacation rentals are nan accommodation of prime for galore integer nomads, particularly those who enactment successful each location for astatine slightest a period and admit having their ain kitchen. And I spent 39 nights successful picnic rentals successful 2017 aft becoming nomadic July 2.

However, 1 peculiarly bad Airbnb experience successful 2018 and an expanding liking successful edifice elite position caused maine to move astir of my nights to hotels alternatively of picnic rentals. I stayed successful picnic rentals for 17 nights successful 2018 and 20 nights successful 2019. I only stayed successful 1 picnic rental each successful 2020 (for 3 nights), 2021 (for 2 nights) and 2022 (for 2 nights). And truthful far, I've only stayed successful 1 picnic rental (for 7 nights) successful 2023.

On average, I paid $53 per nighttime for picnic rentals crossed my six years arsenic a integer nomad. My slightest costly picnic rental was $17 per nighttime for a backstage workplace flat successful Da Nang, Vietnam, that I booked done Airbnb. And my astir costly picnic rental was $129 per nighttime for a waterfront flat successful Auckland, New Zealand, done Hotels.com.

I'll still enactment successful picnic rentals erstwhile they're my champion option. But I mostly for illustration to enactment astatine hotels for consistency and to gain and usage my elite position perks.

259 cities successful 52 countries and territories

Sensoji temple successful Tokyo. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Finally, let's talk astir destinations. Over nan past six years, I've visited 259 cities successful 52 countries and territories. Here's a look astatine nan number of nights I stayed successful each:

1,253 nights : United States of America (including 318 nights successful hotels aliases picnic rentals)

: United States of America (including 318 nights successful hotels aliases picnic rentals) 88 nights : Germany

: Germany 69 nights : Japan

: Japan 56 nights : Australia

: Australia 54 nights : South Africa (including 32 nights successful aliases adjacent South African nationalist parks)

: South Africa (including 32 nights successful aliases adjacent South African nationalist parks) 36 nights : Dominican Republic

: Dominican Republic 27 nights : Maldives, Thailand

: Maldives, Thailand 24 nights : Spain

: Spain 22 nights : Hong Kong, Malaysia

: Hong Kong, Malaysia 21 nights : New Zealand, Serbia, Vietnam

: New Zealand, Serbia, Vietnam 20 nights : Canada, Colombia, Italy

: Canada, Colombia, Italy 19 nights : India

: India 18 nights : Netherlands, United Arab Emirates

: Netherlands, United Arab Emirates 16 nights : Singapore

: Singapore 14 nights : Bahamas, French Polynesia, Indonesia

: Bahamas, French Polynesia, Indonesia 13 nights : Fiji, South Korea

: Fiji, South Korea 11 nights : Brazil, Mongolia

: Brazil, Mongolia 10 nights : China

: China Nine nights : Bulgaria, England, France, Pakistan

: Bulgaria, England, France, Pakistan Eight nights : Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Liberia, Mexico, Sri Lanka

: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Liberia, Mexico, Sri Lanka Seven nights : Greece, Guam

: Greece, Guam Six nights : Turkey

: Turkey Five nights : Belgium, Marshall Islands

: Belgium, Marshall Islands Four nights : Sweden

: Sweden Three nights : Argentina, Chile

: Argentina, Chile Two nights : Panama

: Panama One night: Ethiopia, Finland, Ireland, Northern Mariana Islands, Taiwan

As you tin see, I would person spent nan astir clip successful nan U.S. moreover if nan coronavirus pandemic hadn't kept maine successful nan state for overmuch of 2020 and 2021. And interestingly, moreover my astir visited state extracurricular nan U.S. (Germany) accounted for conscionable 88 nights crossed nan past six years.

I besides visited 14 different countries and territories earlier becoming a integer nomad. So, though I'm not striving to sojourn each state successful nan world, I've visited 66 different countries and territories truthful far. My hubby and I are trying to sojourn a fewer new-to-us countries each twelvemonth while besides returning to immoderate of our favourite destinations for illustration Germany, Japan, South Africa, Australia and Hong Kong.

Bottom line

I consciousness incredibly thankful for nan past six years I've spent arsenic a integer nomad. I've grown importantly arsenic a personification and contented creator while walking full-time.

And I've had immoderate astonishing experiences, including swimming pinch manta rays successful French Polynesia and nan Maldives, watching a oversea turtle excavation a nest and laic her eggs connected a Florida beach, staying astatine immoderate awesome resorts (Six Senses Laamu, Six Senses Yao Noi and Alila Fort Bishangarh instantly travel to mind), and overnighting successful second-class difficult bunks connected a Trans-Mongolian train.

But it's not these epic experiences that support maine connected nan road. After all, I could bask galore of these experiences connected vacation. Instead, nan regular things for illustration being surrounded by languages I don't know, enjoying delicious section foods and exploring caller cities and neighborhoods connected ft support maine attached to nan integer nomad lifestyle.