Lexington and Louisville, Ky.

The Manchester

Kentucky is known for bourbon and equine racing, and successful Lexington, this caller 125 room-and-suite hotel pays tribute to both. Located connected Manchester Street successful nan distillery district, it’s connected nan tract of nan city’s first registered distillery, established successful 1865. Its brick facade is meant to evoke nan area’s historical bourbon warehouses (rickhouses), while inside, wood and jewel-toned rooms create a lukewarm atmosphere.

When you get hungry, driblet into Granddam (the word for nan grandma of a horse), wherever leather seating is meant to propose saddles and nan nutrient is simply a modern return connected Appalachian-inspired dishes for illustration herb pastry and 12-hour-roasted chaotic boar. Up connected nan roof, nan Lost Palm barroom and lounge intends to carrier you to 1960s South Florida, yet different halfway of equine culture, pinch its playful Art Deco style. A “tiki cocktail program” and dishes made for sharing, specified arsenic taco al pastor pinch alligator, and baked and stuffed spiny lobster tails, bring a touch of nan tropics to Southern comfortableness cooking. And yes, there’s a gym, truthful you tin activity it disconnected later. Prices from $220 a night.