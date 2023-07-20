6 Hotels for a Quiet Summer Getaway

A impermanent ranch successful Wyoming, a boutique edifice successful Argentina’s vino country, a revamped beachside motel successful New York: Here’s wherever to spell if you want to ditch big-city crowds.
July 24, 2023, 5:00 a.m. ET
Why conflict nan crowds successful Europe this summertime erstwhile location are truthful galore charming, moreover unexpected, destinations? Below are a fewer places to while distant nan summer, including a revamped motel connected a formation successful New York; Airstream suites nether nan stars successful Utah; caller addresses successful Kentucky that salary homage to equine culture; and a ranch successful Wyoming that’s introducing activities for illustration cuddling pinch goats and learning astir llamas. And if you’re longing for an world getaway, it’s debased play successful Argentina, wherever a boutique edifice has opened amid nan vineyards and wineries of Mendoza. Whether you’re willing successful raising a solid aliases successful nan raising of llamas, a quiet getaway awaits.
Greenport, N.Y.
Silver Sands Motel and Beach Bungalows
For some, there’s nary amended measurement to walk a summertime than successful nan Hamptons successful New York. Others, seeking a much relaxed escape, look to nan wineries and state roads of Long Island’s North Fork. It’s there, connected a beach, that this erstwhile 1950s motel opened successful precocious June aft being sold past twelvemonth and reimagined. Here you’ll find 20 rooms arsenic good arsenic eight beach shacks (studio and one-bedroom cottages pinch backstage screened-in porches and outdoor showers) and 4 bungalows, each pinch outdoor space. Beach houses with afloat kitchens and fireplaces are scheduled to unfastened successful nan fall.
When you’re successful nan temper for a bite, you request not deed nan road. The nutrient and beverage spots astatine Silver Sands are being overseen by Ryan Hardy, nan cook down nan Italian-inspired Manhattan restaurants Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. At Eddie’s Oyster Bar you tin bid seafood, lobster rolls and salads. There’s a pizza truck, too. Coffee, pastries and grab-and-go bites tin beryllium had astatine nan snack bar. And for cocktails, brew and wine, look nary further than nan Lobby Bar. There are besides plans for a diner later this summer. As for outdoor pursuits, you don’t person to spell acold for those, either: There are free kayaks and bikes for guests. And dissimilar immoderate formation municipality properties, this 1 plans to beryllium unfastened year-round. Prices from $500 a nighttime for bungalows, from $595 a nighttime for motel rooms and from $645 a nighttime for formation shacks during highest play (through Sept. 30).
Lexington and Louisville, Ky.
The Manchester
Kentucky is known for bourbon and equine racing, and successful Lexington, this caller 125 room-and-suite hotel pays tribute to both. Located connected Manchester Street successful nan distillery district, it’s connected nan tract of nan city’s first registered distillery, established successful 1865. Its brick facade is meant to evoke nan area’s historical bourbon warehouses (rickhouses), while inside, wood and jewel-toned rooms create a lukewarm atmosphere.
When you get hungry, driblet into Granddam (the word for nan grandma of a horse), wherever leather seating is meant to propose saddles and nan nutrient is simply a modern return connected Appalachian-inspired dishes for illustration herb pastry and 12-hour-roasted chaotic boar. Up connected nan roof, nan Lost Palm barroom and lounge intends to carrier you to 1960s South Florida, yet different halfway of equine culture, pinch its playful Art Deco style. A “tiki cocktail program” and dishes made for sharing, specified arsenic taco al pastor pinch alligator, and baked and stuffed spiny lobster tails, bring a touch of nan tropics to Southern comfortableness cooking. And yes, there’s a gym, truthful you tin activity it disconnected later. Prices from $220 a night.
Hotel Genevieve
About an hr and a half westbound of Lexington, successful Louisville’s East Market district, known arsenic NuLu aliases New Louisville, this 122 room-and-suite edifice takes its sanction from a location type of limestone arsenic good arsenic St. Genevieve, a patron saint of Paris and a motion to Louisville’s connections to France. (The metropolis is named for King Louis XVI, aft all.) Yet different Kentucky newcomer, nan hotel, from nan Bunkhouse hospitality company, is surrounded by shops, bars and distilleries. You tin besides locomotion to Louisville Slugger Field, nan Waterfront Botanical Gardens and nan Big Four Bridge complete nan Ohio River, which connects Louisville’s Waterfront Park to Indiana.
Inside nan hotel, a operation of modern and vintage furnishings and artwork celebrates Kentucky’s history and culture. A edifice called Rosettes, named for equine racing ribbons, offers fare from nan culinary head Ashleigh Shanti, a 2020 finalist for nan James Beard Rising Star Chef of nan Year and a erstwhile competitor connected nan Bravo bid “Top Chef.” There’s besides a rooftop lounge, Bar Genevieve, for cocktails and ray bites, arsenic good arsenic Mini Marché for java and grab-and-go meal and lunch. The marketplace is besides nan entranceway to nan friendly Lucky Penny bar, wherever you tin sip a cocktail agelong aft everyone other has turned successful for nan night. Prices from $195 a night.
Virgin, Utah
AutoCamp Zion
Planning to sojourn Zion National Park? If camping doesn’t sound for illustration overmuch of a vacation, effort nan nascent 16-acre AutoCamp Zion wherever you tin book various types of accommodations specified arsenic Airstreams and cabins. The 31-foot Classic Airstream Suite, for instance, has a kitchenette, queen bed, backstage bathroom, heating and cooling, and a backstage patio pinch occurrence pit and eating area. Or see a Classic Cabin pinch a bedroom, bathroom, room and surviving area, on pinch an outdoor eating area. Accessible accommodations are besides available.
Beyond your sleeping quarters, you tin savor nan godforsaken scenery done nan wall of windows in nan property’s Clubhouse, wherever you tin besides extremity astatine nan General Store for beer, vino and market items. Or caput to nan Kitchen for dishes for illustration meal quesadillas, sandwiches, pizza and burgers. When not exploring nan park, see a free greeting yoga session, a aquatics successful nan excavation aliases a thrust connected a upland motorcycle (free for guests to use). Or simply linger by nan Virgin River. Prices from $269 a nighttime into nan fall.
Mendoza, Argentina
SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites
While it’s summertime successful nan United States, it’s wintertime successful Argentina, erstwhile location are typically less crowds. Yet nary matter nan season, you’ll astir apt find immoderate tranquillity astatine this boutique vino edifice opened by Susana Balbo, a well-regarded winemaker (and nan first female successful Argentina to postgraduate pinch a grade successful oenology), on pinch her daughter. Located successful a suburb of Mendoza, nan edifice is nestled betwixt nan Andes and nan metropolis of Mendoza, and has conscionable 7 suites. The spa suites person backstage gardens pinch outdoor occurrence pits and heated loungers, steam rooms, “sensations showers” that let for various combinations of h2o pressures and temperatures, massage tables and locally made bath products. Each suite besides has a surviving room, a terrace and a vino fridge (some besides person barren saunas). All of nan suites situation a location and an outdoor pool, a setup meant to cultivate nan emotion that you’re staying astatine a friend’s property — only this friend has a “wellness butler” to hole a bath of section salts and herbs successful your in-suite tub, and a edifice called La VidA that serves accepted Argentine cuisine.
There are vino tastings, of course, arsenic good arsenic blending classes wherever you tin harvester different varietals to create your ain wine. And for those who want to sensation and tour, location are “wine safaris” by seaplane to destinations for illustration Patagonia and nan Andes. Here, vino isn’t conscionable for drinking: You tin effort a spa curen for illustration nan assemblage hydration wrap pinch reddish vino pick and raisins. Around nan property, you’ll spot useful by Argentine and Brazilian artists. And if you want to activity up a sweat, location are workout kits pinch elastic bands, kettlebells, dumbbells, a yoga mat and a jump rope. Prices from $780 a nighttime (through September) based connected double occupancy, including breakfast. Note: The edifice is for ages 15 and older.
Saratoga, Wyo.
Brush Creek Ranch
For galore people, upland towns are places to skis and snowboard. Yet their warm-weather pleasures shouldn’t beryllium overlooked. And fewer destinations connection arsenic overmuch to do successful nan summertime arsenic Brush Creek Ranch, tucked betwixt nan Sierra Madre scope and Medicine Bow National Forest successful Wyoming. There are 3 impermanent ranches: nan Lodge & Spa astatine Brush Creek Ranch (which has 19 rooms successful its Trailhead Lodge and 25 backstage log cabins), Magee Homestead (nine cabins) and French Creek (four cabins and a glamping yurt). Guests tin participate successful activities for illustration nan Llama Hike and Picnic, a afloat aliases half time of hiking ($200 to $400 per person), and Llama Wade Fly Fishing, a full-day excursion pinch sportfishing guides and llamas to transportation your cogwheel and picnic luncheon ($750 for 2 guests). For thing little vigorous, effort Llamas 101, wherever you tin provender and groom nan animals and person play clip pinch nan babies, known arsenic crias ($150 per person). Llamas aren’t nan only animals successful residence. Among Brush Creek’s caller experiences are Goat Pasture Walks, wherever you’ll eat meal astatine a goat dairy creamery, past stroll done a pasture pinch a herd of goats arsenic they person their meal ($200 per person).
Prices from $1,550 a personification a nighttime based connected double occupancy (guests person a free nighttime erstwhile staying 4 aliases much nights). Packages see accommodations, definite ranch activities (such arsenic archery, stone climbing and guided ranger tours) and dining, including a action of drinks.
