6 Rumored Apple Products That May Arrive in 2023 - CNET

When it comes to upcoming Apple merchandise launches, you ne'er really cognize what to expect until nan institution makes an charismatic announcement. However, Apple tends to merchandise definite products connected a regular schedule, providing imaginable clues astir what's to come. Leaks and rumors besides overgarment a image of imaginable gadgets we whitethorn spot passim 2023, specified arsenic nan iPhone 15 and Apple's long-rumored "mixed-reality" headset.

If nan reports move retired to beryllium accurate, 2023 could people respective firsts for Apple's merchandise lineup. We whitethorn spot nan company's first AR/VR headset, nan first iPhone pinch USB-C and nan first 15-inch MacBook Air, for example. As for different products for illustration AirPods, nan Apple TV and nan iPad, Bloomberg reports we apt won't spot awesome changes to those merchandise lines this year.

The debut of a mixed-reality headset would awesome an wholly caller merchandise class for Apple, while nan different updates propose Apple is further optimizing its devices to contend pinch Android and Windows competitors that connection bigger screens and cosmopolitan USB-C charging.

Now playing: Watch this: Beyond Yellow iPhone: Apple Rumors Point to New Macs,... 5:21

Apple has already released respective caller products this year, including a caller yellow type of nan iPhone 14, an updated HomePod, a Mac Mini with nan M2 and M2 Pro chips, and MacBook Pro computers pinch nan caller M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Here's a look astatine what we're expecting successful 2023 based connected Apple's erstwhile launches, rumors and leaks truthful far. Apple did not respond to a petition for remark for this story.

iPhone 15 lineup

From near to right: nan iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14. Celso Bulgatti/CNET

Apple usually launches caller iPhones successful September, and this twelvemonth will apt beryllium nary different. Among nan astir important changes we're expecting to spot successful the iPhone 15 is nan move from nan Lightning charging larboard to USB-C. That's because location are caller rules requiring tech products sold successful Europe to support USB-C by 2024. Still, it's unclear whether Apple will afloat clasp nan modulation to USB-C crossed nan full iPhone 15 lineup, aliases if it will make a region-specific exemplary for Europe.

Another imaginable update could see nan Dynamic Island's presence connected modular non-Pro iPhone 15 models, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted successful September. At nan aforesaid time, Apple could adhd much features to nan iPhone 15 Pro that differentiate it from nan guidelines models. Such features could see a caller periscope camera pinch amended optical zoom for nan iPhone 15 Pro Max and solid-state buttons for some Pro phones, according to TF International Securities expert Ming-Chi Kuo.

Read more: I Want to See These 6 Features connected nan iPhone 15

Apple AR/VR headset

Apple is rumored to merchandise a mixed-reality headset this year. James Martin/CNET

Apple's long-anticipated mixed-reality headset could yet make its debut successful June, according to Bloomberg, marking Apple's first awesome description into a caller merchandise class since nan Apple Watch. The headset is expected to blend elements of augmented reality, which lays integer graphics complete real-world environments akin to nan smartphone crippled Pokemon Go, and virtual reality, which envelopes users successful 360-degree graphics for illustration nan $400 Meta Quest 2.

But don't expect Apple's headset to travel cheap. The instrumentality could costs $3,000 and will tally connected a caller type of package that's fundamentally a 3D type of nan iPhone's interface, Bloomberg reports. Expect it to beryllium powered by Apple's M2 chip, which tin beryllium recovered successful its existent MacBook lineup, nan study says. Although Bloomberg reported that Apple could present nan headset successful June, a tweet from Kuo suggests wide accumulation of nan instrumentality may person been delayed.

Tech giants from Meta to Sony to Microsoft person each tried their manus astatine virtual aliases augmented reality. But there's an anticipation that Apple's first VR merchandise could popularize nan technology, since nan institution has a agelong way grounds of doing truthful pinch different products.

"I deliberation Apple is going to beryllium a large thief to nan marketplace benignant of for illustration it has with, let's look it, smartphones, tablets and smartwatches," said Ramon Llamas, a investigation head astatine nan International Data Corporation.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Ultra (left) and Apple Watch Series 8 some launched past year. Lexy Savvides/CNET

Like clockwork, Apple typically releases caller Apple Watch models alongside its caller iPhones successful nan fall. This year, however, we whitethorn spot a much humble update than usual. Bloomberg reports that we shouldn't expect to spot important changes to nan Apple Watch this year. What that intends is unclear, but it's imaginable nan watch could see regular updates for illustration capacity enhancements alternatively than important caller health-tracking features.

That falls successful statement pinch nan shape that Apple has followed successful caller years. Other than nan summation of somesthesia sensing and car-crash detection, nan Apple Watch Series 8 is very akin to nan Series 7. Apple has besides introduced much caller features done package updates alternatively than hardware changes successful caller years, specified arsenic nan ability to way slumber stages that arrived successful WatchOS 9. But I'm hoping nan Series 9 inherits immoderate features from nan Apple Watch Ultra, particularly its useful Action button, which makes it easier to jump correct into a workout.

There haven't been galore rumors aliases reports astir whether to expect updated Apple Watch SE aliases Ultra models successful 2023. But since Apple doesn't ever merchandise special-edition products connected an yearly cadence, it wouldn't beryllium astonishing to spot Apple skip those updates this clip around.

Read more: All nan Apple Watch Series 9 Rumors We've Heard So Far

A caller iMac

The 2021 iMac is powered by Apple's M1 chip. Sarah Tew/CNET

Fans of Apple's colorful all-in-one machine whitethorn person thing to look guardant to this year. The company's adjacent iMac is astatine an precocious improvement stage, meaning it could get successful nan 2nd half of this year, according to Bloomberg. The refreshed machine will apt tally connected Apple's rumored M3 processor, which would beryllium a measurement up from nan M2 spot powering nan existent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. It'll person a 24-inch surface for illustration nan 2021 version and will beryllium disposable successful nan aforesaid colour options, but will person immoderate soul creation changes, according to nan report.

Mac Pro pinch M2 Ultra

The 2019 Mac Pro tin costs northbound of $50,000. Apple/Screenshot by Alexandra Able/CNET

Apple is besides readying a caller type of its top-of-the-line Mac Pro that would tally connected a spot called nan M2 Ultra processor, apt a successor to nan M1 Ultra, according to Bloomberg. That would people a departure from nan existent model, which debuted successful 2019 and runs connected Intel's Xeon processors. The spot will reportedly person 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores and 192GB of memory.

The $5,999 Mac Pro is Apple's high-end desktop machine aimed astatine professionals. It's nan past remaining Mac successful Apple's existent lineup that doesn't see nan company's ain silicon. The study suggests it will motorboat betwixt precocious outpouring and summer, meaning we mightiness spot it astatine Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference successful June.

A 15-inch MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air is "the astir universally useful laptop you tin buy," according to CNET's Dan Ackerman. Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple's lightweight laptop will reportedly beryllium disposable successful a 15-inch size for nan first clip this year. Bloomberg reports that a 15-inch MacBook Air is successful Apple's 2023 merchandise roadmap, though it's unclear whether this instrumentality will tally connected nan company's expected M3 chip. A caller 13-inch MacBook Air is besides said to beryllium successful nan works.

These 2 laptops are besides expected to get successful nan precocious outpouring aliases summer, truthful we should beryllium proceeding astir them successful nan coming months if Bloomberg's study is accurate.

All told, nan rumors, leaks and reports propose 2023 could beryllium a pivotal twelvemonth for Apple's computing lineup. If Apple does denote its first mixed-reality headset, we'll get a glimpse astatine nan company's imagination for nan early of computing. Apple CEO Tim Cook has been vocal astir the imaginable he sees for augmented reality, but we haven't seen dedicated Apple hardware for providing those experiences yet. The presence of Apple silicon successful nan Mac Pro would besides people nan completion of Apple's modulation to its homegrown Mac chips wrong its existent lineup.