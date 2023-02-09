6 Things Slowing Down Your Wi-Fi (And What to Do About Them)

New Africa/Shutterstock.com

The grade to which we trust connected nan net for everything from activity to intermezo intends sluggish Wi-Fi speeds are excruciating. Here are immoderate communal causes of Wi-Fi issues and what to do astir them.

First, Assess Your General Network

Before we dive into nan communal reasons your Wi-Fi capacity is little than expected, let’s get a fewer things retired of nan measurement truthful you tin amended troubleshoot your Wi-Fi velocity issues.

First, don’t trust connected a smartphone (or a laptop utilizing Wi-Fi) for your velocity test. Speed testing pinch a smartphone is not an meticulous measurement to test nan velocity of your net connection.

So earlier you constituent your digit astatine nan Wi-Fi arsenic nan root of your problems, beryllium judge to behaviour a due velocity trial connected your net relationship first to norm retired immoderate bigger issues pinch your ISP aliases broadband modem.

Second, Wi-Fi speeds are deceptive. What your Wi-Fi hardware says it tin do, arsenic acold arsenic advertizing and labeling is concerned, and what it tin do nether real-world conditions are different.

Even pinch a fibre relationship that meets aliases exceeds nan advertised speeds of your Wi-Fi router, you won’t get nan advertised speed to your telephone aliases laptop.

Instead of approaching your Wi-Fi problem from nan standpoint of “Am I getting nan afloat capacity of my net relationship to each device?” which is not really Wi-Fi works, attack it alternatively from nan standpoint of “Am I getting expected capacity based connected my net relationship and nan hardware I have?” and “Has my Wi-Fi acquisition precocious degraded successful quality?”

You can’t make a 5Mbps DSL relationship faster pinch cutting-edge Wi-Fi hardware, and moreover pinch cutting-edge Wi-Fi hardware and a fibre connection, you’re not going to transcend nan inherent limits of nan Wi-Fi standard.

But what you tin do, if nan capacity is not what you expect, is to activity done nan database beneath and norm retired artificial bottlenecks that are starring to a cruddy Wi-Fi experience.

Outdated Wi-Fi Routers Impact Performance

Everybody hates spending money, and it’s frustrating to switch functional, albeit underperforming, hardware. But nan reality is Wi-Fi hardware has precocious beautiful consistently complete nan years.

If you’re still utilizing an aged router you picked up astatine Best Buy 10 years agone aliases nan lackluster Wi-Fi router built into nan router/cable modem combo portion your ISP gave you, you’re not going to person a awesome time. Further, while immoderate of nan tips beneath mightiness thief you if you person an aged Wi-Fi router, there’s really nary replacement for biting nan slug and buying a caller router.

Especially for folks pinch different caller hardware—newer smartphones, a caller smart TV, etc.—it makes consciousness to upgrade arsenic pairing newer devices pinch aged hardware is hobbling their performance.

Poor Router Placement Dampens Signal Strength

The only point worse than having an aged Wi-Fi router is parking your Wi-Fi router successful a unspeakable location—and if you person some an aged and poorly placed outer, you’re going to person a really bad time.

If you request agleam task lighting successful your surviving room, you don’t put your high-power LED activity ray down successful nan area of nan basement.

And by that aforesaid measure, if you want really beardown Wi-Fi wherever you really usage your Wi-Fi devices—like your surviving room and bedroom—you don’t put nan Wi-Fi router down successful nan basement pinch nan washing machine.

Moving your Wi-Fi router is an easy fix. Just beryllium judge to spot it wherever nan awesome is astir cardinal to your regular activities and debar placing it adjacent these Wi-Fi blocking things.

Too Many Devices Bog Underpowered Hardware Down

One of nan biggest advantages of newer Wi-Fi hardware isn’t conscionable nan improved speeds that travel pinch each caller Wi-Fi procreation but an wide summation successful powerfulness and nan number of devices nan Wi-Fi router tin handle.

Even if you’re not chasing capacity benchmarks to show disconnected your caller 2Gbps fibre line, you’ll use from a newer Wi-Fi router if you person a plethora of devices successful your home.

We want to stress that it’s nan number of devices and not nan number of users that you want to attraction on. Increasingly devices, moreover erstwhile they aren’t successful use, person a reasonably precocious bandwidth overhead and spot demands connected your web you mightiness not expect.

Cloud-based information cameras usage a batch of bandwidth, arsenic do a assortment of different smart location devices—you’d beryllium amazed really galore bandwidth vampires location are astir your home. People deliberation astir dense bandwidth usage erstwhile worrying astir blowing done their information cap, but each those devices utilizing nan bandwidth are besides usually utilizing Wi-Fi too.

Add up each nan computers, tablets, smartphones, consoles, streaming devices, smart TVs, smart location accessories, and much recovered successful a modern home, and you’re looking astatine a database that easy brushes up to aliases exceeds nan capacity of older routers.

While we’re talking astir excessively galore devices connected your Wi-Fi network, we’d promote you deliberation astir taking devices disconnected your Wi-Fi network. No, we don’t mean surviving a life pinch an Xbox aliases smart TV afloat disconnected from nan internet—we mean switching immoderate devices you tin complete to Ethernet to free up airspace for your remaining Wi-Fi devices.

Old Hardware and Cables Reduce Speed

This 1 is really easy to place if you’re not overmuch of a networking nerd. While nan Wi-Fi router itself and nan Wi-Fi capabilities of nan endpoint devices for illustration your smartphone aliases smart TV are a immense portion of nan Wi-Fi capacity puzzle, you don’t want to neglect nan elemental beingness bits that necktie your web together.

If you person outdated Cat5 cables aliases an outdated 10/100 network move mixed successful pinch your web hardware you’re unwittingly hobbling your web speeds.

For folks pinch slower sub-100Mbps broadband, you whitethorn ne'er announcement that aged move screwing up your performance, but if you person faster broadband, those aged cables and hardware will trim your maximum imaginable speed.

To debar this, cheque nan beingness web cables linking different components successful your web together to guarantee they are astatine slightest Cat5E, aliases amended yet, Cat6. And if you’re utilizing web switches upgrade them from 10/100 switches to gigabit switches. Unmanaged gigabit switches and Cat6 spot cables are ungraded inexpensive these days.

Channel Congestion Dings Wi-Fi Performance

Wi-Fi transmission congestion occurs erstwhile aggregate Wi-Fi devices are utilizing nan aforesaid frequency, aliases channel, successful nan aforesaid aerial space.

If your neighbour has their Wi-Fi router configured likewise to your Wi-Fi router, and you unrecorded adjacent capable that your router broadcasts into their surviving abstraction and vice versa, it tin negatively impact your network.

This is much of an rumor for devices connected nan 2.4Ghz set than connected nan 5Ghz band, but you should salary attraction to it sloppy if you unrecorded successful an flat aliases densely packed neighborhood. You’ll request to identify which channels are nan astir congested and mention to nan archiving for your peculiar router to alteration to little congested channels.

Wi-Fi Extenders Increase Reach, But Decrease Speed

If you’ve struggled pinch Wi-Fi issues for illustration slow speeds aliases lackluster covered, there’s a bully chance you’ve considered utilizing a Wi-Fi extender and perchance person 1 successful your location correct now.

Despite their popularity, from a income standpoint, Wi-Fi extenders person a spot of a bad reputation erstwhile it comes to existent web performance.

While they tin surely widen nan scope of your web erstwhile decently deployed, they tin besides present a batch of web congestion, latency, and reduced speeds.

To norm retired your Wi-Fi extender arsenic a root of Wi-Fi web headaches, temporarily unplug it. With nan extender disabled, cheque your wide web capacity pinch devices connected straight to nan main Wi-Fi router. If capacity improves significantly, location are apt 2 issues astatine play, perchance successful tandem.

First, your Wi-Fi extender whitethorn beryllium poorly configured and deployed—use these tips and tricks to get amended performance. Second, nan other sum provided by nan extender and each nan other devices you added to nan web acknowledgment to that extended sum mightiness conscionable beryllium excessively overmuch for your main router to handle, moreover pinch nan thief of nan extender.

In that case, it’s astir apt a bully thought to conscionable abandon nan router + extender configuration and switch it pinch a much robust mesh network. Upgrading to a mesh web is for illustration simultaneously upgrading your router and mating it to supercharged Wi-Fi extenders astatine nan aforesaid time.