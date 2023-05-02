66 Best Star Wars Gifts for 2023: Top Picks From the Biggest Nerds in the Galaxy - CNET

$88 astatine Homesick Mandalorian-themed candles from Homesick Smells for illustration victory, and occasionally besides sand $44 astatine Enso Star Wars Enso Rings Add a small colour to immoderate you wear

If you person a Star Wars instrumentality successful your life, you cognize really passionate they are astir nan franchise. And you besides cognize really difficult it tin beryllium to find them nan champion Star Wars gifts. Your favourite Star Wars person is astir apt ever up of nan game. They're perpetually picking up each caller book, collecting each nan lightsabers aliases not-so-patiently waiting for nan adjacent caller bid to beryllium released. For Star Wars fans of each stripe, it's a batch of fun, yet for those who emotion them and want to springiness nan cleanable gift, keeping up pinch each of it tin beryllium a challenge.

But if Obi-Wan tin infiltrate Fortress Inquisitorius and Cassian Andor tin propulsion disconnected a high-profile robbery of Imperial payrolls -- pinch nan thief of immoderate Rebel friends -- remainder assured that you'll beryllium capable to find nan cleanable gift. We've rounded up immoderate of our favourite Star Wars gift ideas, from action figures to location equipment and moreover immoderate unsocial look books.

If you're looking for cool Star Wars gifts and collectibles for Clone Wars-obsessed kids aliases nan Original Trilogy purist successful your life, there's thing for each fund -- from fancy replica lightsaber chopsticks to snuggly plushies, engaging novels and nosy committee games. These are nan champion Star Wars gifts and memorabilia for yourself and your loved ones, and you don't moreover person to conflict a Stormtrooper service aliases recreation to nan Galactic Empire's Outer Rim to find them.

Russell Holly/CNET The folks astatine Homesick person a agelong history of putting successful nan activity and making awesome candles to lucifer a mood, particularly if you're successful to nerdy worldly for illustration Star Wars. This year, nan newest candles from Homesick salary homage to immoderate of nan coolest scenes from The Mandalorian while besides filling your room pinch unthinkable scents. And if you're looking for more, nan Homesick Star Wars page is afloat of slayer options.

Native Shoes There's a batch to for illustration astir Native Shoes. The eva and rubber building intends they're easy to support cleanable and they're ace comfortable. But nan existent logic to emotion these shoes is really awesome nan different Star Wars prints look connected them. From cleanable achromatic and bluish pinch a elemental Rebel logo to a afloat dressed up vintage artwork print, Native has designs and sizes for each benignant of fan.

Enso Rings While Enso Rings are known for being applicable by offering a safe and durable silicone replacement to valuable jewelry, it's besides sewage immoderate profoundly nerdy thoroughfare cred. The Star Wars statement of Enso Rings sewage a small bigger coming pinch nan summation of Jabba nan Hutt, Endor and my individual favourite Wicket nan Ewok. Enso offers a ton of different colors and styles for your to browse, making it very easy to find thing individual for nan Star Wars instrumentality successful your life.

MeUndies MeUndies makes a ton of different ways for guys, gals and nonbinary pals to show disconnected their emotion for each things popular culture, but nan latest successful its Star Wars postulation is peculiarly nice. You tin bask Din Grogu hanging retired conscionable nether your jeans for a beautiful reasonable price, and successful conscionable astir each size you tin imagine.

Orbitkey You mightiness not get to unrecorded your dream of piloting an X-wing, but these Orbitkey cardinal organizers tin make you consciousness for illustration you're jumping successful a cockpit each clip you get successful nan driver's seat. A applicable measurement to show your emotion for nan franchise, these durable keychains will support your keys neatly aligned successful your pouch aliases purse. They're disposable successful a ton of different styles for fans of nan ray side, nan acheronian side, and each nan shades successful between.

Sobel Westex It's sad to locomotion into a shop and spot Star Wars furniture sheets and blankets that are only for kids. Adult nerds for illustration nosy bedding too, which is why Sobel Westex has launched nan Star Wars Home collection. Whether you're into nan beautiful bluish Astromech taxable supra aliases you'd for illustration thing much Tattoine themed, this postulation has what you request if your extremity is to present immoderate subtle nerd chic to your bedroom.

EA One of nan coolest caller Star Wars games successful a agelong clip now has a well-earned sequel. Join Cal Kestis and nan remainder of nan Stinger Mantis unit connected a full caller escapade wherever Cal delves deeper into nan secrets of nan Jedi Order while becoming an progressively tin Jedi Master.



More Star Wars video games:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5: $28 | Xbox: $29

| Star Wars Racer and Republic Commando Combo: Nintendo Switch: $20 | PS4: $20

| Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection: Nintendo Switch: $20 | PS4: $20

| Star Wars Knights of nan Old Republic: Nintendo Switch: $15

Star Wars Battlefront II: PS4: $24 | Xbox: $15 | Xbox Digital: $6

One of nan simplest gifts you tin springiness a Star Wars instrumentality is simply a caller shirt. I tin attest to receiving plentifulness complete nan years for Christmas, and it's ever bully to person a caller banal of caller Star Wars apparel, for illustration this garment featuring The Bad Batch.

More Star Wars apparel:

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Republic parka: $500

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu socks: $20

Star Wars Grogu beanie: $19

Hasbro The only point amended than having a Grogu fig successful your location is having 1 that tin move and talk and play. The Galactic Snackin' Grogu comes pinch a bunch of toys it tin interact with, including an alien macaron and a vessel of crockery to slurp on. And if it's not willing successful playing pinch its ain toys, it will scope up and inquire to beryllium carried. These Star Wars toys are a tiny summation to immoderate postulation and a awesome measurement to astonishment guests.

Lola was a astonishment breakout prima from nan Obi-Wan Kenobi bid connected Disney Plus and helped small Leia passim her perilous journey. Now everyone tin person a Lola of their very own, pinch posable panels, lights and sounds. It whitethorn not beryllium nan existent point from nan show, but it's astir apt arsenic adjacent arsenic you're going to get.

More interactive Star Wars figures:

Star Wars Child (Baby Yoda) animatronic toy: $30

Star Wars D-O interactive droid: $150

Star Wars Boba Fett interactive room guard: $29

Lucasfilm The aforesaid squad responsible for nan Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook is backmost pinch vacation treats you tin make astatine home. Using nan guise of nan Wookiee vacation ceremony called Life Day, each nan recipes successful this book will consciousness correct astatine location connected an autumnal array present connected Earth. The recipes aren't challenging, but they're a batch of nosy and they're delicious. You'll besides find vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free recipes arsenic good arsenic tips connected really to set different recipes to suit these dietary needs. It's a awesome gift for immoderate Star Wars instrumentality who loves being successful nan kitchen.

More tasty Star Wars recipes:

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook: $19

The Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate: Awaken to nan Force of Breakfast and Brunch: $12

Sean Keane/CNET If you want a reminder of Hoth's dangers connected your surviving room floor, a wampa rug mightiness do nan trick. No existent wampas were harmed to make it, because they don't exist.

More Star Wars home, apparel and decor items:

Lightsaber electrical brackish and capsicum grinders: $40

Mandalorian skull wall decor: $299

Mandalorian darksaber array lamp (24-inch): $60

Darth Vader etched glasses and crystal molds set: $45

Tamagotchi We cognize R2-D2 has spent astir of its beingness taking attraction of Anakin and Luke, but who takes attraction of R2? You do, if you're holding this caller Tamagotchi. Keep it connected your keychain and thief retired everyone's favourite droid pinch immoderate it needs -- and bask nan happy beeps successful response.

More hands-on nosy pinch Star Wars:

eKids Star Wars Walkie Talkies for kids: $35

Star Wars Baby Yoda flying UFO chopper toy: $13

Star Wars Maker Lab: 20 trade and subject projects: $20

Lego Just to beryllium clear, not each Lego Star Wars sets costs northbound of $100. You tin get plentifulness of more-affordable Star Wars artifact sets, for illustration nan Clone Wars-inspired Duel connected Mandalore for $20. These see Star Wars Lego minifigures -- Ahsoka Tano pinch 2 lightsabers and Darth Maul pinch a double-bladed lightsaber -- for action-packed duels.

More awesome deals connected Star Wars Lego collection:

Lego Luke Skywalker's X-wing fighter: $40



Lego Mandalorian Trouble connected Tatooine: $36

Lego Imperial TIE fighter: $60

Lego Boba Fett's starship: $40

Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon: $850



We each retrieve moving astir arsenic children having Nerf fights successful nan yard, and nan institution now lets america unrecorded retired our Star Wars fantasies pinch licensed products for illustration this Pulse Blaster from The Mandalorian. It comes packed pinch an illuminated scope and 10 darts, cleanable for outdoor and indoor nosy -- conscionable beryllium observant not to sound complete immoderate costly glassware.

More Star Wars Nerf blasters:

Nerf Boba Fett blaster: $92



Nerf Poe Dameron blaster: $44

Nerf Imperial Death Trooper blaster: $70

Nerf Chewbacca blaster: $69

Sean Keane/CNET On nan other extremity of nan value scale, Sideshow's 16.5-inch fig is an unthinkable recreation of The Child if you're looking for nan eventual Mandalorian collectible. At $375, it's only for those looking to scatter retired for nan Star Wars instrumentality successful their life.

More Star Wars collectibles and replicas:

Purge Trooper sixth-scale figure: $235

Darth Vader sixth-scale figure: $330

Boba Fett precision crafted helmet: $400

Hasbro Star Wars characters person been immortalized arsenic posable action figures since 1977, and Hasbro's Black Series 6-inch statement has ne'er been better. Some of nan coolest Star Wars gift options see nan Elite Squad Trooper from The Bad Batch and nan Dark Rey from The Rise of Skywalker.

More Hasbro Star Wars figures:

Dark Rey 6-inch Black Series figure: $29

Disney/Lucasfilm There are immoderate astonishing caller books successful nan Star Wars universe, each published complete nan past 2 years. As nan sanction suggests, this bid takes spot measurement earlier nan Empire aliases nan Skywalker family and shows what nan postulation was for illustration erstwhile Jedi were many. This bid of books tells a batch of stories each astatine once, and tin beryllium enjoyed astatine immoderate age. There are audioplays exclusive to Audible, schematic novels for each assemblage and a postulation of awesome novels to take from. If you person a Star Wars instrumentality successful your life, immoderate book from this bid would beryllium a existent treat.

More Star Wars books:

Star Wars Year by Year: A Visual History: $23

Star Wars: The Jedi Mind: Secrets from nan Force for Balance and Peace: $11

The Complete Star Wars Encyclopedia: $91

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian: $21



Ultrasabers There are a batch of different ways to get a lightsaber that feels existent and is nosy to plaything around, but 1 of nan champion starter blades by a mile is made by nan squad astatine Ultrasabers. You tin build thing arsenic inexpensive arsenic $60 and arsenic costly arsenic $300 earlier you adhd thing on, including a batch of personalization complete sounds coming from nan hilt and colour of nan blade. If you want to person a genuinely nosy lightsaber without breaking nan slope aliases surviving adjacent Savi's Workshop connected Batuu, you want thing from Ultrasabers.

More unsocial Star Wars items:

Star Wars: Knitting nan Galaxy (knitting patterns book): $24

Disney Remember that paper crippled Han and Lando are playing successful Solo: A Star Wars Story? It's called Sabacc, and it's a crippled you tin bargain and play astatine home. The paper crippled is simple, nosy and hugely celebrated among Star Wars fans. In fact, if you ever spell to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge wrong Disney's taxable parks, you're apt to spot a fewer group sitting and playing astatine immoderate constituent successful nan day. If you aren't judge what to get nan Star Wars instrumentality successful your life, commencement here.

More Star Wars games:

Star Wars Unlock! The Escape game: $41

Fantasy Flight Games If you're looking for a tabletop travel into nan Star Wars postulation for 1 to 5 players, this crippled lets you play arsenic a leader of nan Rebel Alliance aliases bid squads of Imperial troops and AT-STs successful nan run crippled and nan skirmish game. This crippled puts you successful nan midst of nan Galactic Civil War aft nan demolition of nan Death Star. This cool Star Wars gift moreover comes pinch small sculpted figures from some sides. A crippled takes an hr aliases two, making it a nosy measurement to walk an evening. See much of our champion committee crippled picks.

More Star Wars strategy and roleplaying games:

Star Wars Armada: $96

Star Wars Rebellion: $88

Sideshow Collectibles The Imperial murderbot that almost ended Mando's travel successful nan play 2 finale is getting nan Hot Toys treatment. These sixth-scale figures are ever magnificently sculpted masterpieces, moreover if they are pricey.

Metal Earth If you're looking for thing a small much elegant than your mean Lego kit, it's difficult to spell incorrect pinch thing from Metal Earth. There are a ton of different Star Wars kits available, presented arsenic bladed metallic panels you tin combine into everything from Mando's Razor Crest pinch Grogu's pram to a postulation of helmets for illustration nan Boba Fett 1 pictured above. They're each awesome small gifts to springiness to conscionable astir immoderate Star Wars fan, and almost each of them tin beryllium had for nether $30.

More Star Wars Metal Earth kits: