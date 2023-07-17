66 dead in India's monsoon mayhem; 30 dead in Ivory Coast floods; Vermont hit by catastrophic floods

ADVERTISEMENT

66 dormant successful India's monsoon mayhem; 30 dormant successful Ivory Coast floods; Vermont deed by catastrophic floods

by AFP Staff Writers

New Delhi (AFP) July 12, 2023



Days of relentless monsoon rains person killed astatine slightest 66 group successful India, authorities officials said Wednesday, pinch dozens of overseas visitors stranded successful nan Himalayas aft floods severed roadworthy connections.

Flooding and landslides are communal and origin wide devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts opportunity ambiance alteration is expanding their wave and severity.

Torrential downpours person washed distant vehicles, demolished buildings and torn down bridges successful Himachal Pradesh, nan worst-affected state.

At slightest 33 group person mislaid their lives successful nan authorities -- celebrated for its picturesque Himalayan elevation stations -- since Saturday, said Onkar Sharma, caput of nan authorities disaster agency.

Rescue teams were mobilised to assistance 40 overseas travellers -- including 14 Russians and 12 Malaysians -- stranded astatine tourer destinations alongside respective 100 Indian nationals, authorities constabulary main Satwant Atwal told AFP.

"Due to dense snowfall and bad upwind it has go very difficult to evacuate them," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Wednesday connected Twitter.

"We are exploring each imaginable options."

At slightest 12 group were killed successful neighbouring Uttarakhand state, including 9 connected Tuesday erstwhile debris fell connected their vehicles connected a nationalist highway, officials said.

A celebrated visit to nan state's Kedarnath temple, location to a revered shrine of nan Hindu deity Shiva, was suspended owed to dense rains.

- 'Huge nonaccomplishment of life' -

"In position of continuous rains successful each nan areas of nan state, I petition nan group and pilgrims to debar making unnecessary journeys," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote connected Twitter.

Incessant rainfall had caused important harm crossed Punjab state, pinch astatine slightest 10 killed successful flash floods.

"There is simply a immense nonaccomplishment of life and property, nan nonaccomplishment is being assessed," authorities gross curate Brahm Shankar Jimpa told reporters Tuesday.

At slightest 11 group were killed successful Uttar Pradesh, India's astir populous state, according to authorities officials.

The superior New Delhi has besides been put connected precocious alert for flooding aft nan Yamuna river, which snakes past nan megacity, recorded its highest levels since 1978.

The waterway has already inundated homes on its banks and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was expected to emergence further later connected Wednesday evening.

The monsoon brings South Asia astir 80 percent of its yearly rainfall and is captious some for agriculture and nan livelihoods of millions of farmers.

But it brings demolition each twelvemonth successful nan shape of landslides and floods. Melting glaciers adhd to nan measurement of h2o while unregulated building successful flood-prone areas exacerbates nan damage.

The rainfall is difficult to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists opportunity ambiance alteration is making nan monsoon stronger and much erratic.

Thirty dormant successful Ivory Coast floods

Abidjan (AFP) July 12, 2023 - Thirty group person died successful Ivory Coast complete nan past 3 months successful floods triggered by an exceptionally beardown rainy season, nan authorities said connected Wednesday.

The country's economical superior Abidjan has been peculiarly hit, signaling 22 deaths, spokesperson Amadou Coulibaly said aft a furniture meeting.

The authorities will measurement up "pre-deployment" of rescue services successful at-risk areas and prosecute a programme to demolish illegally-built shanty homes there, he said.

Last year's rainy play claimed 19 lives.

Evacuations arsenic US authorities of Vermont deed by catastrophic floods

New York (AFP) July 11, 2023 - President Joe Biden declared a authorities of emergency successful nan northeastern US authorities of Vermont Tuesday arsenic dense rains triggered flooding from which dozens of residents were rescued by boat.

The move, which frees up costs to thief alleviation efforts, came aft officials warned that a reservoir adjacent to nan authorities superior Montpelier was nearing capacity and adjacent to spilling into a river.

"This has ne'er happened since nan reservoir was built truthful location is nary precedent for imaginable damage," Montpelier metropolis head William Fraser said successful a connection precocious Monday, referring to nan Wrightsville Dam.

There were nary contiguous reports of immoderate deaths aliases injuries successful nan authorities from nan rains, which officials said had flooded downtown Montpelier, a metropolis of 8,000 people.

The excessive rainfall -- much than 8 inches (20 centimeters) successful immoderate places, according to nan National Weather Service -- came aft flash floods successful New York authorities killed a female connected Sunday.

Much of nan northeastern United States, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont, was lashed by rainfall connected Sunday and Monday, washing retired bridges and leaving roads impassable.

More than 100 group successful Vermont had been rescued from cars and homes arsenic of midday Tuesday, officials said. Authorities were trying to airlift others by helicopter, The New York Times reported.

"We are still successful a very vulnerable portion of this disaster. We are performing progressive rescues arsenic we speak today," said Mike Cannon, an charismatic pinch Vermont's Urban Search and Rescue team.

Governor Phil Scott likened nan flooding to Tropical Storm Irene, which killed six group successful nan authorities successful 2011.

"The devastation and flooding we're experiencing crossed Vermont is historical and catastrophic," he told reporters.

Scott added that contempt nan sun coming retired connected Tuesday afternoon, "it's not over."

"We expect much rainfall later this week which will person obscurity to spell successful nan oversaturated ground," he warned.

More than 600 group besides had to beryllium evacuated from their homes successful nan neighboring Canadian state of Quebec pursuing torrential rains.

In nan abstraction of 48 hours, astir 5.5 inches of rainfall fell successful nan Montmorency forest, adjacent Quebec City, causing stream levels to emergence rapidly, authorities said.

"Similar floods are expected successful winter. But this precocious successful nan summer? It's unheard of," Josee Poulin, a 60-year-old female from Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, told Le Journal de Quebec.

Scientists opportunity that ambiance alteration intensifies nan consequence of dense rainfall because a warmer ambiance holds much water.

Related Links

Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters

When nan Earth Quakes

A world of large wind and tempest

