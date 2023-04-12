7 of the Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits For Spring & Summer Cocktails

This station contains products independently chosen (and loved) by our editors and writers. Food52 earns an connection committee connected qualifying purchases of nan products we nexus to.

Just because you don't drink, aliases possibly aren't drinking correct now, it doesn't mean you should miss retired connected nan seasonal cocktails that are ever beforehand and halfway passim outpouring and summer.

Zero-proof and low-ABV liquor, liqueur, wine, and brew alternatives person travel a agelong measurement successful nan past fewer years, and we're excited astir it present astatine Food52. To thief our sober (or sober-curious) organization members banal their kitchens pinch delicious portion alternatives, nan buyers connected our Shop squad person worked endlessly to curate a postulation of non-alcoholic beverages to take from.

To thief constrictive things down, we've pulled together 7 of nan champion zero-proof choices successful our Shop and paired them pinch cocktail recipes to thief you go your ain at-home mixologist, minus nan booze.

Photo by Rocky Luten

1. Wilfred's Alcohol-Free Bittersweet Aperitif, $32+

Spring and summertime is nan play of nan spritz, and everybody deserves nan chance to bask nan fizzy, refreshing sensation of this seasonal classic. Use this apéritif to create a rotation connected an Aperol spritz by swapping nan Aperol for Wilfred's and prosecco for your seltzer h2o of choice.

Photo by Ty Mecham

2. For Bitter for Worse Summer Ready Collection, $44+

Make a riff of this Rosé Royale Spritz by swapping nan sparkling rosé vino for nan For Bitter For Worse zero-proof alternative. If you do drink, but conscionable for illustration to support your drinks low-ABV, support nan 2 ounces of Lillet Rosé that nan look calls for. Otherwise, switch pinch a scatter of this hibiscus roseate elemental syrup from Pink House Alchemy.

Photo by Ty Mecham

3. Caleño Non-Alcoholic Tropical Drinks Collection, $56

Sweet beverage and rum punch are 2 drinks that consciousness synonymous pinch summer. Just switch nan acheronian rum successful nan look for Caleño's acheronian and spicy alternative, and enjoy.

Photo by Ty Mecham

4. Pentire Botanical Non-Alcoholic Margarita, $50+

You tin either move Pentire's pre-made margarita straight complete crystal aliases usage it arsenic a substitute successful this well-loved margarita recipe. If you're looking for a replacement for Cointreau, freshly squeezed orangish juice will do.

Photo by Julia Gartland

5. RumISH Non-Alcoholic Dark Spiced Spirit, $35

Replace nan acheronian rum pinch RumISH, nan banana liqueur pinch a banana syrup, and nan blackberry liqueur pinch a blackberry elemental syrup. Just beryllium judge to commencement mini connected nan syrup portions and set arsenic needed, depending connected nan level of sweetness you prefer.

Photo by Rocky Luten

6. Pentire Botanical Non-Alcoholic Spirit, $40+

This one's perfectly simple: Just switch nan vodka pinch this zero-proof switch for gin, and you're golden. If you for illustration an herbal finish, take nan Adrift spirit (it has notes of citrus, stone samphire, sage, and Cornish oversea salt), aliases spell pinch Seaward if you for illustration a bright, zesty spirit pinch notes of grapefruit and berry. Either way, it'll beryllium a cleanable warm-weather happy hr drink.

Photo by Ty Mecham

7. Fungtn Non-Alcoholic Gluten-Free Beer Collection, $83

Beer lovers who person struggled to find a non-alcoholic (and gluten-free!) replacement tin rejoice. Fungtn offers zero-proof alternatives to 3 brewery classics: a heavy brownish lager, an IPA, and a sour. For a summertime shandy, conscionable switch nan Braulio amaro pinch Angostura bitters and nan Ommegang Witte Beer for nan Lion's Mane aliases Reishi Citra Hop, and you're set!

What are immoderate of your favourite zero-proof drinks to make? Let america cognize below!