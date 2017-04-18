7 sh*t Liverpool players we couldn’t help but love: Caulker, Balotelli…

Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah… Liverpool person been blessed pinch immoderate of nan world’s apical talent strutting their worldly astatine Anfield complete nan years – but not each Liverpool subordinate has been world-class.

It’s important to retrieve that moreover nan worst Liverpool subordinate has much footballing talent successful their toenail than your full body; instrumentality Bruno Cherouyu successful your Thursday nighttime PowerLeague and weep arsenic he leaves you puffing connected your inhaler.

With that said, Liverpool person had immoderate beautiful substandard players by their ain lofty standards. We’ve taken a look astatine 7 that didn’t trim nan mustard but still near america smiling.

Steven Caulker

Signed by Jurgen Klopp arsenic an emergency centre-back? Before being played up beforehand and really assisting nan winning extremity successful a 5-4 thriller astatine Norwich?

No further questions, Your Honour.

Mario Balotelli

Balotelli was a disastrous signing for Liverpool, from swapping shirts pinch Pepe astatine half-time during a spanking by Real Madrid to a one-match suspension for tweets containing racist and anti-semitic influences.

Widely regarded arsenic 1 of nan Red’s worst transfers of each time, astatine slightest Balotelli scored nan victor against Spurs astatine Anfield and, ultimately, is conscionable a very difficult personification to hate.

Aly Cissokho

Legend.

Andy Carroll

Arriving astatine Liverpool successful a chopper for a British grounds £35million interest was ever going to create sky-high expectations for Carroll that he wouldn’t beryllium capable to fulfil.

“When I was leaving Newcastle for Liverpool, I was successful nan chopper connected nan measurement down and I had to spell to Google to find retired who their players were, looking connected nan phone,” Carroll told nan Daily Mail successful 2017. “I was signing and I didn’t cognize who my team-mates would be!

“I knew Stevie and immoderate of nan others but not each of them. And I loved it astatine Newcastle. I wasn’t fresh to leave. It came arsenic a shock.

“I’d had a play ticket, it was my nine and it was a daze to move. I was 22. I could ne'er get a grip astatine Liverpool.”

The Anfield religious was diligent pinch Carroll, acknowledging his talent contempt his inability to show it consistently, and galore fondly retrieve his cameo successful he 2012 FA Cup final.

Iago Aspas

Yes, Aspas has scored 10+ La Liga goals for Celta Vigo successful nan past 8 seasons. But his clip astatine Anfield will ever beryllium remembered for that corner…

Rickie Lambert

With nan £75million for Luis Suarez burning a spread successful their backmost pocket, Liverpool went shopping for striking reinforcements successful nan summertime of 2014 arsenic they looked to amended connected finishing 2nd nan erstwhile season.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao were connected nan marketplace that summer. Liverpool settled for Rickie Lambert, who’d conscionable gone to nan World Cup aft a bully mates of years for Southampton.

Despite scoring conscionable 3 goals, Liverpool managed to waste him astatine a profit to West Brom. No harm done.

Milan Jovanovic

Forget nan unspeakable football, Jovanovic was namechecked connected Neighbours. Pretty motherlovin’ cool.

